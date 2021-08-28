Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is located at 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville. The phone number is (423) 639-4771, hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, noon until 3p.m.
The Humane Society was founded in 1976 and operates as a No-Kill shelter. Healthy, adoptable pets are never euthanized.
They are a 501(c)(3) organization that receives no government funding. Deductible donations enable the organization to care for more than 1500 homeless and unwanted dogs and cats each year, assists local authorities with animal cruelty cases by providing veterinary care, special needs food and socialization to animals that are victims of cruelty and neglect, providing Humane Education to the public, including children at local schools and are dedicated to speaking up for homeless animals who cannot speak for themselves.
To Adopt a Pet
• Knowledgeable staff in the Adoption Center will assist you in finding a dog or cat that is a good match. All adopted pets are fully vetted, including spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip, and vet exam. When you adopt from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, you are giving an unwanted pet a second chance at life.
Lost and Found Database
• In an effort to reunite lost pets with their owners, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center keeps an undated database of lost and found animals in Greene County. Call the Adoption Center if you have lost or found a pet.
Low-Income Spay/Neuter and Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Programs
• Because cost is often the biggest reason why pets are not spayed or neutered, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society offers spay/neuter vouchers to pet owners of low-income as funds allow. Access to low cost spay/neuter programs are available to all Greene County citizens.
Severely Injured Animals
• A 24-hour, severely injured animal pickup service is offered when the pet’s owner cannot be located. Contact Greene County Dispatch (423) 218-5221.
To Volunteer
• Volunteers are essential they provide activities include walking dogs, socializing cats, grooming animals, cleaning, yard work and fundraising.
To Become A Member
• Membership ensures that defenseless animals receive the care and comfort then desperately need and deserve. Yearly membership costs are: $10 for adults, $5 for juniors (under 18) and senior citizens (over 50); $25 for family memberships; $50 for sponsors; $100 for patrons; and $1000 for benefactors. Donations can be mailed to The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, or make a donation online by visiting gchumanesociety.com/donate/
Wish List
• The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society depends on donations of supplies to help care for the shelter dogs and cats. All donations can be dropped off at the Adoption Center.
• Items needed are canned cat food, dry cat food, dry kitten food, clay litter, cat toys, kitten milk replacer, canned dog food, dry dog food, dry puppy food, dog toys, puppy milk replacer, laundry detergent, fabric softener sheets, bleach, paper towels, anti-bacterial soap, liquid hand sanitizer, dawn dish detergent, Fabuloso cleaner, bathroom tissue, blankets (used or new), towels or wash cloths (used or new), and recyclable aluminum cans.
For more information see their website at gchumanesociety.com, Facebook page at Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society or Instagram at ggchs_humanesociety.