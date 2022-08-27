The Greene County Driver License Reinstatement Center is located at 1210 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
The center is where to go to obtain license reinstatements, license renewals, learner permits, commercial licenses, ID-only licenses, and handgun licenses.
The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Any Tennessee resident with a suspended license may be eligible for license reinstatement.
Tennessee residents 18 years old or over with proper identification, proof of citizenship and proof of residency may apply for a Tennessee driver’s license. A list of certifiable documents that are acceptable can be found at the website or by calling the center at 1-866-849-3548.
Tests include a knowledge and skills test, vision screening, and a road test. The road test can also be administered at the Hamblen or Washington county driver’s license stations.
Appointments are needed for the road test only and can be made online at www.tn.gov or by calling 1-866-849-3548.
A handbook and study guide for the knowledge and skills test may be picked up at the reinstatement center or the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library on Main Street in Greeneville.
To view the handbook online, visit the website www.tn.gov.
Those under the age of 18 may apply for the graduated driver’s license. The Graduated Driver License Program eases young drivers into the responsibility of driving.
At 15, one can apply for a learner’s permit, which requires the driver to be accompanied by a licensed driver 21 or older in the front seat. A proof of school/ attendance progress form (located on the website) must be obtained as well.
The learner’s permit carries a curfew of no driving between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
To apply for an intermediate restricted license one must meet the following criteria: driver has held a permit for at least 180 days, reached the age of 16, has logged 50 hours of behind-the-wheel driving experience (including 10 hours of night driving), has passed a road skills test and has maintained a safe driving record (less than six points).
A parent or legal guardian must sign the 50-hour certification form (located on the website) as well as provide all required documentation specified above.