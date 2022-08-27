Isaiah 117 house is a home that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.
OUR PURPOSE
When children are removed from their homes out of concern for their welfare, they are usually brought to the Department of Children’s Services offices to await placement with a foster family. This wait can be several hours to nearly a full day. These children often have nothing with them and are scared, lonely, hungry and in dirty clothing.
Isaiah 117 provides a comforting home where these children instead can be brought to wait - a place that is safe with friendly and loving volunteers who provide clean clothes, smiles, toys, and snuggly blankets. This space allows children to receive the comfort and care they need while DCS staff can do the necessary paperwork and identify a good foster placement.
VOLUNTEERS
Greene County is staffed with 75 trained Volunteers. They are trained thru the State of Tennessee in a 4 hour training that is completed, including fingerprints and background checks, here in Greene County at a local location. Isaiah 117 House is very blessed with great Volunteers who love the ministry and are happy to walk it together.
BACKGROUND
Ronda and Corey Paulson is the co-founders of Isaiah 117 House. Their ministry began in 2014 as they were attending PATH training and became foster parents. In November 2015, they received a call to get a child, his name is Isaiah and is now their adopted son.
Their question during this time was “What if there was a home?”. They started the Carter County home, followed by the Washington County home and then the third was the Greene County home. Greene County constructed their home ground up. They are very proud of their home and the contractors who built it. Pitt Construction, Idell Construction and Seaton Contractors along with many sub-contractors with lots of love constructed the home. They built the home in 100 days.
ADVISORY TEAM
Greene County's Isaiah 117 House has a wonderful and very compassionate Advisory team. They are involved in the house on a weekly basis and the house is very blessed by each of them.
FOLLOW UP SUPPORT
They offer various types of support.
Folks can become a “sock buddy” which means they can give an amount monthly. Contributors are welcome to give a one time amount, help with a fundraiser or donate items. Greene County puts out a monthly newsletter monthly and that changes each month as well.
OUR NEEDS
They are always in need of new clothing, any size, weekly.
They can always use individually packed snacks, freezer food such as pizza, hot dogs, French fries and etc.