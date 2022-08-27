Local Heritage Organizations Aug 27, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A number of organizations focus on preserving the rich historical heritage of the community. They include:Andrew Johnson Heritage AssociationContact: George Collins, President, 525-0240Baileyton Area Historical SocietyContact: 620-8580Blue Springs Historical AssociationContact: Wilhemina Williams, President, 257-4253Dickson-Williams Historical AssociationContact: Sarah Webster, Chairman, 552-0426Greene County Genealogical SocietyContact: 638-5034 or 638-9866 (T. Elmer Cox Library)Greene County Heritage TrustContact: George Scott, President 502-0368Greeneville-Greene County History MuseumContact: Betty Fletcher, Operations Director, 636-1558(W) www.greenevillegreenecountyhistorymseum.comOvermountain Victory Trail AssociationContact: Steve Ricker, Director of Interpretation, 278-0439www.ovta.orgSons of Confederate Veterans, John Hunt Morgan Camp 2053Contact: Todd Pierce, Commander, 367-3722Daughters of the American Revolution, Nolachuckey ChapterContact: nolachuckey@tndar.orgSons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, President Andrew Johnson Camp 70Contact: Tim Massey, 620-3813, horses319@comcast.netwww.suvcw.org Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Andrew Johnson Association Company Politics Military Veteran Heritage John Hunt Morgan Camp Civil War Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Planned For Injured Mosheim Firefighter 2022 Teen Board Presentees Announced Customers To See Relief On Electric Bills With TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment Rate Set To Decline Tusculum Board Approves New Fire Station, Playground Shirley Jones Retiring From Sun After 48 Years