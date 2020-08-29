A number of organizations focus on preserving the rich historical heritage of the community. They include:

Andrew Johnson Heritage Association

Contact: George Collins, President, 525-0240

Baileyton Area Historical Society

Contact: Myra Moore, President, 234-2632

Blue Springs Historical Association

Contact: Wilhemina Williams, President, 257-4253

Dickson-Williams Historical Association

Contact: Sarah Webster, Chairman, 552-0426

Greene County Genealogical Society

Contact: 638-5034 or 638-9866 (T. Elmer Cox Library)

Greene County Heritage Trust

Contact: Beverley Williams, President, 257-4235

Greeneville-Greene County History Museum

Contact: Betty Fletcher, Operations Director, 636-1558

www.nathanaelgreenemuseum.com

Overmountain Victory Trail Association

Contact: Steve Ricker, Director of Interpretation, 278-0439

www.ovta.org

Sons of Confederate Veterans, John Hunt Morgan Camp 2053

Contact: Todd Pierce, Commander, 367-3722

www.johnhuntmorgan2053.com

Daughters of the American Revolution, Nolachuckey Chapter

Contact: nolachuckey@tndar.org

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, President Andrew Johnson Camp 70

Contact: Tim Massey, 620-3813, horses319@comcast.net

www.suvcw.org

