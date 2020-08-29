Feral Friends is a nonprofit organization whose volunteers feed, spay or neuter, and give shelter to hundreds of homeless animals.
Feral Friends cares for hundreds of cats and dogs. The organization revolves around a program called TNR (trap-neuter-return).
Monetary and other donations can be dropped off at Rocky Top Veterinary Hospital, 5415 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Afton, across from Chuckey-Doak Middle School.
More information is available by emailing robinq@southstatecontractors.com or by searching Facebook for "Feral Friends of Greene County."