Main Street: Greeneville Inc. is a non-profit organization that aims to drive resources into projects that improve the downtown area and help its businesses capitalize on the area's retail and tourism markets.
The Main Street District encompasses 18 blocks. Main Street: Greeneville partners with public and private sectors in promoting events and activities, economic development efforts, fundraising and grant seeking, tourism and more in its work to promote that area.
The organization's mission also includes preservation of historic structures and promotion of heritage tourism.”
Main Street: Greeneville operates under the Main Street Program's four-point approach: organization, promotion, design and economic vitality. Main Street promotes the city’s historic downtown as a center of community life.
Information on expansion, renovation, rehabilitation, conversion and purchase of real estate is available at the Main Street: Greeneville office at 310 S. Main St. The office is in the Andrew Johnson Complex building.
Jann Mirkov is the executive director of Main Street: Greeneville.
CHARTERED IN 1983
In 1983, Greeneville became one of the first Main Street communities in Tennessee. Downtown revitalization is a main goal, and this is achieved by coordinating public, private, local and state resources.
Main Street: Greeneville is governed by a board of directors composed of business and community leaders.
DAILY TOURS
In cooperation with the National Park Service, Main Street: Greeneville offers two daily guided tours of historic sites in downtown Greeneville.
The tour, “A Walk With The President,” is offered six days a week, Monday to Saturday, from April through October. The 90-minute walking tour begins at 9:30 a.m. and features 13 sites in the historic district.
Tours of the historic Dickson-Williams Mansion are conducted throughout the year, with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. The mansion tours begin daily at 1 p.m. January and February may have limited availability due to weather.
Tickets for both tours can be purchased at the General Morgan Inn, with all tours starting from there. Tours are limited to 12 people. Groups larger than 12 should call 423-787-0500 at least 24 hours ahead.
Main Street: Greeneville is involved in various community events.
Call Main Street: Greeneville at 423-639-7102 or visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org for more information.