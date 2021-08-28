For those seeking opportunities to camp, swim, picnic, walk, exercise or relax and otherwise enjoy nature, Greene County has numerous parks and recreation areas.
PRIVATE CAMPGROUNDS
Banks Farm Campgrounds
Phone: 423-422-7778
Website: www.banksfarmscampground.com
Email: bfcampground@yahoo.com
Location: 775 Bewleys Chapel Road, Midway, TN 37809. On the Nolichucky River in the Warrensburg community, 10 miles off Exit 15 of I-81.
Summary: The campground is owned and operated by the Banks family.
There are more than 100 full-service hookups for campers and RVs, as well as unlimited tent sites, rental log cabins, a large swimming pool and a snack shop.
The campground, once a tobacco/dairy farm, is a full recreational area including a newly built pavilion and hiking and biking. There are also tube, kayak and boat rentals, horse trailer hookups and an equine arena.
Open year-round, the campground welcomes groups, organizations, churches, families and individuals.
Hemlock Hollow Inn
Phone: 787-1736
Website: www.hemlockhollowinn.com
Email: hemlockhollowinn@gmail.com
Location: 645 Chandler Circle, Greeneville, TN 37743. Chandler Circle is off Viking Mountain Road about 1.25 miles off the Asheville Highway.
Summary: Hemlock Hollow offers accommodations in rental cabins, campsites, and a hostel.
The campground has a bathhouse with purified water, a pavilion, a country store, and offers free WiFi.
The campground is open year-round and welcomes hikers, families, individuals, churches and other organizations.
Lazy Llama Campground
Phone: 823-2100
Website: llamacampground.com
Location: 405 Chuckey Ruritan Road South, Chuckey, TN 37641. Campers arriving from US Highway 11E/321 North or South should turn directly to Chuckey Ruritan Road South. Campers should not turn on Chuckey Highway or Faulkner Road as many GPS navigation routes suggest due to the narrow nature of those roads.
Summary: Lazy Llama Campground is situated on a working llama farm, offering campers the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the Tennessee valley in a pastoral farm setting.
It offers larger-than-standard campsites, full hookups with heated water lines, high-speed WiFi, coin-operated washer/dryer, bathhouse, The Llama Store, weekend wagon ride tours, storytelling llama hikes, baseball/softball field, large green spaces, mature shade trees and more.
Old Mountain Campground
Phone: 638-3236
Location: 1074 Old Mountain Road, Greeneville, TN 37743, off Camp Creek Road.
Summary: The campground has 40 campsites with full electrical, water and sewer hookups, as well as 20 other natural campsites and cabin rentals.
The campground includes free WiFi, a fishing pond, horseback riding trails and a swimming pool.
Pebble Mountain Family Campground
Phone: 257-2120
Website: www.pebblemtn.com
Email: pebblemtn@gmail.com
Location: 78 Pebble Mountain Circle, Chuckey, TN 37641, off Highway 107 on Dunham Road, almost a mile away from Horse Creek Recreation Area.
Summary: There are 41 full-service hookups for campers and RVs and three primitive tent sites.
A cabin can sleep up to four adults and two children. The cabin includes two futons, a refrigerator/freezer and air conditioning or heating.
The campground has a small store, an enclosed pavilion, a pool, horseshoes, volleyball and walking/ biking trails.
CAMPGROUNDS/PARKS
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
David Crockett Birthplace State Park
Phone: 257-2167
Email: Ask.TNStateParks@tn.gov
Location: 1245 Davy Crockett Park Road, Limestone, TN 37681, about 12 miles east of Greeneville, off U.S. Highway 11E (Andrew Johnson Highway).
Summary: The historic park along the banks of the Nolichucky River salutes the birthplace of one of America’s most famous native sons.
Facilities include a swimming pool, playground, campground, picnic area and shelters, boat ramp and hiking trails as well as a museum, 18th century replica cabin and farmstead with livestock and poultry, and a monument dedicated to the memory of Davy Crockett.
The campground has almost 100 sites, with rates ranging $8-25. Campground 1 has 45 sites with electric/water hookups and 10 primitive sites and is open March 15 - Nov. 31. Campground 2 has 52 renovated, paved sites with electric/water hookups, and is open year round. Its bathhouse is closed December through February.
Park hours are 8 a.m. until dusk, adjusting seasonally. Campground office hours are 2-8 p.m. during the camping season. Park office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Kinser Park
Phone: 639-5912
Location: 710 Kinser Park Lane, Greeneville, TN 37743. From downtown Greeneville, take Main Street west to State Route 70S and go approximately 5 miles south to East Allens Bridge Road; turn left and go about 3 miles; at the fork in the road near the University of Tennessee Research and Education Center at Greeneville and the Greeneville water treatment plant, turn left and go about 1 mile to the park entrance on the right.
From East of Greeneville, travel Erwin on State Route 107, and turn right on State Route 351 South and follow the “Camping” and “Kinser Park” signs.
Summary: This park is the largest park in Greene County.
It has 132 campsites with electrical, water and sewage hookups and eight others without sewage hookup; 116 are for seasonal campers and are not available to the general public. There are 16 reserve sites and several more sites available on a first-come, first-served basis.
There are four bathhouses with showers and a store.
The park has picnic facilities with eight pavilions, tables and grills, a swimming pool with bathhouse and two pool tables and an arcade.
The swimming pool and water slide are open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, Tuesday through Sunday.
A miniature golf course, five ballfields, a volleyball net, basketball courts, tennis courts, horseshoe pits and children’s playgrounds are among features.
A boat ramp is available for Davy Crockett Lake boaters, and noteworthy fishing areas can be found along the length of the park.
The park is usually open 7 a.m. until dark from April 1 through Oct. 31, and sometimes longer, as weather permits. It is open for hiking year-round.
PARKS AND RECREATION
Hardin Park
Phone: Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department, 638-3143
Location: The park has a one-way entrance at 602 Crescent Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743. The park exits onto East Vann Road.
Summary: Hardin Park has two little league fields (Optimist and Rotary fields), one junior little league field used by Greeneville High School (Dale Alexander field) and two softball fields. A walking path runs the length of the park.
The 55-acre park also has picnic areas with grills and tables, pavilions (available for $10 per hour of use), two playgrounds and a large pond for fishing and feeding ducks, with feed available in vending machines. Bread is prohibited for the birds' health.
Hardin Park also contains a volleyball court, two basketball courts, a 10,000-square-foot skate park, an Olympic-size swimming pool and a tennis court.
The pool usually opens on Memorial Day weekend and closes at the beginning of the school year.
Tusculum City Park
Phone: Tusculum City Hall, 638-6211
Location: Behind Doak Elementary School
Summary: The park has a walking track, a picnic pavilion, a specially designed playground for children who have physical handicaps and restroom facilities.
Tusculum also has a 4-mile linear park trail that can be used for walking, jogging or bicycling. Leashed dogs are allowed on the section of the trail between the two trail parking lots on Edens Road.
The trail begins at the Tusculum City Park and continues through the Tusculum College campus, crosses the Erwin Highway and ends behind the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus.
Dogwood Park
Phone: Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department, 638-3143
Location: 1725 Lafayette St. Greeneville, TN 37745. Behind Tusculum View Elementary School
Summary: Dogwood Park features a 400-seat outdoor amphitheater with built-in seating and a pavilion containing restroom facilities.
Veterans Memorial Park
Phone: Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department, 638-3143
Location: 805 Forest St. Greeneville, TN 37743
Summary: A 5-acre park with monuments and dedications to Greeneville and Greene County veterans killed in action, prisoners of war and those missing in action, all community service members, Gold Star Mothers and individual local service members with significant commendations. The park also has a pavilion and restroom facilities and a walking path.
Billy Myers Memorial Park
Phone: Mosheim Town Hall at 422-4051
Location: Mosheim Town Park is near Mosheim Elementary and Middle School, off Main St. in Mosheim.
Summary: This park has four tennis courts, a basketball court inside a quarter-mile track , and a picnic area.
EastView Recreation Center
Phone: Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department, 638-3143
Location: 456 E. Bernard Ave. At the Bernard Avenue and Tusculum Boulevard intersection in front of EastView Elementary School, entering from Bernard Ave.
Summary: The EastView Recreation Center houses the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department’s offices, two gymnasiums, meeting rooms and the Splash Pad.
Two baseball fields and concession stands are located at the rear of EastView Elementary School.