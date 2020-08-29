Numerous clubs and civic organizations are active. Most are included in the Guidebook list.

The individual listed with each club is not necessarily the president or other officer, but is a contact person.

Although every effort has been made to list all local organizations, it is still possible that some groups have been inadvertently omitted.

If you are a member of an organization that is not listed here, please contact The Greeneville Sun to be included in next year’s Guidebook.

BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL

Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority

Nancy Causey, Co-President

(W): www.alphadeltakappa.org

East Tennessee Human Resource Agency

1127 Temple St.

Suite B

Greeneville, TN 37745

Corrections: 798-9625

Probation: 798-9652

(W): www.ethra.org

Fraternal Order of Police

Aaron Spears, President

116 E. Depot St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

798-1800

Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments

Jeff Wilburn, Chief

329-9613

(E): jeffwilburncampcreek@hotmail.com

Greene County Bar Association

Curt Collins, President

101 S. Main St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

972-4388

Greene County Education Association

Rhonda Lankford, President

910 W Summer St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

943-5780

(E): easeduzit@yahoo.com

Meetings: first Monday at 4 p.m.

Greene County Human Resource Association

Garry Kelley, President

2745 Snapps Ferry Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

787-0236

Greene County Law Enforcement Association

Stewart Kilgore, President

972-2613

Greene County Medical Society

Dr. Michael Hartsell, Secretary

638-1188

Dr. John Boys, President

787-5040

(E): john.boys@balladhealth.org

Greene County Partnership

Jennifer Keller, Board Chair

115 Academy St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

638-4111

(W): www.greenecountypartnership.com

(E): GCP@greenecop.com

Greeneville Education Association

Jamie Chapman, President

Highland Elementary

638-3341

(E): jamiechapman@embarqmail.com

Greeneville-Greene County Retired Teachers Association

Dan and Linda Duggar, Co-Presidents

Greeneville Professional Firemen’s Association

Eric Price, President

710 W. Summer Street

Greeneville, TN 37743

638-4243

Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors

Edith Ann Wadewitz, Chief Staff Executive

477-0040

(W): www.netar.us

(E): netar@netar.us

National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association

Greeneville Post Office

220 W. Summer St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

787-2177

(W): www.nrlca.org

Smoky Mountain Music Teachers’ Association

Jeanette Hawk, President

706 E. Barton Ridge Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-1970

Tenn. Police Benevolent Association

Norman Rickman, Director of Regional Services

P.O. Box 773

Greeneville, TN 37744

865-548-4581

1-800-233-3506

Tennessee Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Emily Maddux, President

(W): www.eatright-tn.org

(E): eatrighttn@gmail.com

CAR CLUBS

Antique Automobile Club of America

Davy Crockett Region

Ed Logan, President

556 Opie Arnold Road

Limestone, TN 37681

(E): ebloganbuick@msn.com

Ridge Runners Car Club

Herb Plemons, President

306-5751

Tony Bible

639-4442

Meetings: 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Victory Church of God.

Volunteer State Auto Club

Bill Collins, President

552-8376

Meetings: second Tuesday of each month at City Garage Museum at 6:30 p.m.

CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: GENERAL

Epilepsy Foundation

(W): https://www.efeasttn.org/

865-522-4991

Toll Free: 1-800-332-1000

Farm Bureau Women

Marty Barkley, Chairwoman

470-4386

(E): barkleymarty@yahoo.com

Meetings: 11 a.m. on second Tuesday of every month (except December) at the main office on the Newport Highway.

George Clem Multicultural Alliance

Gene Maddox, Board Chairman

312 Floral St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

444-6604

Greene County Farm Bureau

Richard Snowden, President

639-7212

1431 W. Main St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

(E): richard.snowden@wallacehardware.com

Greeneville Exchange Club (Lunch)

Jim Holt, President

638-3137

Meetings: Tuesdays at noon, Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Greeneville Kiwanis Club

Mary Jane Farmer, President

Meetings: Thursdays at noon, Fraternal Order of Police building, 105 Nevada Ave.

Greeneville Lions Club

Charles S. Bowlin

(W): www.lionsclubs.org

Inter-Agency Council

Carolyn McAmis, President

Melanie Bowman, Secretary

639-9361

115 Academy St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

Meetings: fourth Wednesday of each month, 11:45 a.m. at Casa Guerrero (except for summer months)

Optimist Club

Roger Carter

636-1767

Meetings: second Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. at Casa Guerrero

Rotary Morning Club of Greeneville

Tim Landeck

P.O. Box 396

Greeneville, TN 37744

(E): tim39902@hotmail.com

Meetings: Wednesdays at 7 a.m., Greenveville Community Hospital East (formerly Laughlin Memorial)

Rotary Noon Club of Greeneville

Reverend Maria Grimm, President

P.O. Box 543

Greeneville, 37744

215-4615

(E): preacherchic7@gmail.com

Meetings: Tuesdays at noon, General Morgan Inn

USS Greeneville Inc.

Dale Long, President

404 Circle Heights

Greeneville, TN 37745

329-0400

(E): dale.long772@gmail.com

CIVIC/PATRIOTIC ORGANIZATIONS FOR WOMEN

Andrew Johnson Women’s Club

Judy Forshay, President

638-4582

104 Andrew Johnson Drive

Greeneville, TN 37743

Meetings: 10:30 a.m. at Andrew Johnson Clubhouse on second Tuesday of the month, Sept.-May.

Daughters of the American Revolution, Nolachuckey Chapter

Marinella Charles, Regent

107 W. McKee St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-3966

(E): carolyngregg55@yahoo.com

GFWC Greeneville Woman’s Club

Teresa Lawrence, President

423-787-7941

(E): greenevillewomansclub@gmail.com

(W): www.greenevillewomansclub.net

Meetings: St. James Episcopal Church at 6:30 p.m., every second Thursday of the month

Newcomer Club

Dorothy Blank, President

Jackie Jenkins, Reservationist

601-832-6330 For information or reservations

(E): Newcomerclubgreeneville@gmail.com

Meetings: fourth Thursday of the month August through May at the General Morgan Inn at 10 a.m., except in November (second Thursday at 10 a.m.). Coffee service is $7 and lunch is $18.

Youth Builders

Rushmie Bakshi, President

423-388-8682

COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS: GENERAL

Baileyton Celebration

6530 Horton Highway

423-620-0152

(W): www.baileytoncelebration.org

Friends of Greeneville/Greene County Public Library

Lindy Riley, President

210 N. Main St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

638-5034

(W): www.ggcpl.org

Greene County Emergency Management Service

311 CCU Boulevard, Suite 2

Greeneville, TN 37745

798-1729

Greene County Fair Association

Rick Clark, President

P.O. Box 582

Greeneville, TN 37744

638-2521

(W): www.greenecountyfair.com

Greene County Habitat for Humanity

Vicki Culbertson, Executive Director

Office: 638-1338

2460 W. Andrew Johnson Highway

Greeneville, TN 37743

(W): www.gchfh.com

Greene County Imagination Library

Ruth Burkey, Coordinator

P.O. Box 2922

Greeneville, TN 37744

423-329-0466

(E): gcimaginationlibrary.org

(W): www.imaginationlibrary.com

Greeneville Adventist Community Services Center

120 Idletime Drive

Greeneville, TN 37743

639-7127

(W): www.greenevilleadventist.org

Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad

602 W. Church St.

Greeneville, TN 37743, or

P.O. Box 243

Greeneville, TN 37744

638-3431 (office)

Greeneville Farmers’ Market Inc.

Judy Shelton

Doak House Museum

690 Erwin Highway

Tusculum, TN 73345

552-3023

639-7616

(E): greenevillefarmersmarket@gmail.com

(W): www.greenevillefarmersmarket.com

Year Around Online Market: gfm.locallygrown.net

Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries & Food Bank

107 N. Cutler St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

638-1667

Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society

950 Hal Henard Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

P.O. Box 792

Greeneville, TN 37744

639-4771

(W): www.gchumanesociety.com

Greeneville-Greene County Library Board

Ginny Kidwell, Chairman

210 N. Main St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

638-5034

(W): www.ggcpl.org

Greene County Literacy Council

Debbie Fillers, Treasurer

215 N. College St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

798-8189

444-1377

(E): fillersd3489@gmail.com

Main Street: Greeneville

Jann Mirkov, Executive Director

310 S. Main St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

639-7102

(E): director@mainstreetgreeneville.org

(W): www.mainstreetgreeneville.org

United Way of Greene County

115 Academy St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

Wendy Peay, Executive Director

639-9361

(E): wendy@unitedwayofgreenecounty.com

(W): unitedwayofgreenecounty.com

FRATERNAL ORGANIZATIONS

Moose Lodge No. 692

Ron Bergquist, Administrator

P.O. Box 1293

Greeneville, TN 37744

638-4881

(W): www.greenevillemoose.com

(E): moose692@comcast.net

Women of the Moose

Terrie Grubbs, Senior Regent

728 Kiser Blvd.,

Greeneville, TN 37745

423-470-0279

(E): grubbie55@comcast.net

GARDEN CLUBS

Eastside Garden Club

Jeanie Jackson, President

620-0473

tiger129ts@aol.com

The Greene Herb Society

Geneva Dyer, President

For more information contact:

Jeanie Jackson

620-0473

(E): tiger129ts@aol.com

Meetings: second Monday of the month, meets at various times and locations.

Greeneville Iris Society

Kimberly Bowman, President

300-1541

(E): dberry9003@gmail.com

Meetings: Trinity United Methodist Church, second Tuesday of February, March, April, June, July and September at 6 p.m.

Westside Garden Club at 6 p.m.

Eleanor G’Fellers, President

Nancy Monger, Secretary

HERITAGE/HISTORICAL

Andrew Johnson Heritage Association

Official Friends Group for Andrew Johnson National Historic Site

George Collins, President

P.O. Box 5026

Greeneville, TN 37743

525-0240

(E): shay46@earthlink.net

Baileyton Area Historical Society

Myra Moore, President

234-2632

Blue Springs Historical Association

Wilhemina Williams, President

257-4235

Dickson-Williams Historical Association

Sarah Webster, Chairman

552-0426

Greene County Genealogical Society

Stevie Hughes, President

638-9866

T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Library

229 N. Main St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

www.greenecountytngenealogicalsociety.org/

Greene County Heritage Trust 

John Jones, President

P.O. Box 1794

Greeneville, TN 37744 

638-4663

Overmountain Victory Trail Association

Steve Ricker, Director of Interpretation

278-0439

(E): primitivetrails@gmail.com

(W): www.ovta.org

Sons of Confederate Veterans John Hunt Morgan Camp 2053 

R.J. Wilkerson, Commander

(E): morgancamp2053@gmail.com

(W): www.scv.org

Son’s of Union Veterans of the Civil War, President Andrew Johnson Camp 70

Tim Massey, Commander

620-3813

(E): horses319@comcast.net

(W): www.suvcw.org

Sons of the Revolution, Nathanael Greene Chapter

Gary Randles, Vice President

639-1407

HOBBY/SPECIAL INTEREST

Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club

Ian Bible, President

203 N. College St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

(E): Ian.bible@gmail.com

(W): www.ajarc.org

Meetings: Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center, first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association

Tim Hayes, President

Joel Hausser, Secretary Treasurer

639-3933

Meetings: First Presbyterian Church, every fourth Monday (except December) at 7:30 p.m.

EverGreene Woodcarvers

Dennis Stubbs

638-7417

(E): destubbs@centurylink.net

Meetings: Christ United Methodist Church (back of building), Mondays at 5 p.m.

GreenEville Basket Guild

Betty Rednour

620-7430

https://www.facebook.com/GreenEville-Basket-Guild-206878279496619

Meetings: Reformation Lutheran Church, every third Saturday at 9 a.m.

Civil Air Patrol

William Onkst

423-470-3400

(E): billonkst@hotmail.com

(W): www.gocivilairpatrol.com

FAMILY, COMMUNITY, EDUCATION CLUBS

Greene County Council of FCE

Jean Moore, Co Chairman

234-0527

Cedar Creek FCE

Sharon Clark, President

217-532-5877

Fairview FCE

Anne Malone, President

638-7335

Glenwood FCE

Reva Roark, President

422-4529

MASONIC LODGES

Baileyton Lodge No. 520, F&AM

Lynn Shipley

365 Bruner St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

972-5072

Meetings: First Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Baileyton Lodge Hall

Beersheba Lodge No. 449, F&AM

Don Jackson, Secretary

1420 Houston Valley Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

620-0473

Meetings: Third Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

Eastern Star, Greeneville Chapter No. 223

Loretta May, Worthy Matron

257-3984

Carol Branham, Secretary

639-7701

540 E. Andrew Johnson Highway

Greeneville, TN 37745

Meetings: Second Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge Hall

Eastern Star, Mosheim Chapter No. 292

Danielle Gregg, Worthy Matron

John Harmon, Secretary

638-2853

Meeting: Third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Mosheim Masonic Lodge Hall

Greene County Scottish Rite Club

Willis Scott, Secretary/Treasurer

540 E. Andrew Johnson Highway

Greeneville, TN 37745

Meeting: Third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge Hall

Greeneville Lodge No. 3 F&AM

Jim Gosnell, Secretary

972-7496

540 E. Andrew Johnson Highway

Greeneville, TN 37745

(E): greenevillelodgeno3@gmail.com

(W): www.greenevillelodgeno3.org

Meetings: First Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 135 RAM

Jim Gosnell, Secretary

972-7496

314 Hope Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

(E): wjgosnell@comcast.net

Meetings: Second Monday at 7 p.m.

Greeneville Council No. 77 R&SM

Jim Gosnell, Recorder

314 Hope Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

972-7496

(E): wjgosnell@comcast.net

Meetings: Second Monday at 7 p.m.

Greeneville Commandery KT

Jim Gosnell, Recorder

314 Hope Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

972-7496

(E): wjgosnell@comcast.net

Meetings: Fourth Monday at 7 p.m.

Greene County Shrine Club

Dennis Hensley, President

502-931-3431

Meetings: First Thursday of the month, location varies, meal at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.

Mosheim Lodge No. 463 F&AM

Gary Graham, Secretary

1825 Main St.

Mosheim, TN 37818

Mail: P.O. Box 551

972-8449

648-4456

Meetings: First Saturday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Mosheim Masonic Lodge

Order of the Amaranth Sunrise Court No. 20

1825 Main St.

Mosheim, TN 37818

Donna Jones

552-5980

Meetings: Third Saturday of the month at the Mosheim Masonic Lodge at 1 p.m.

Warrensburg Lodge No. 631 F&AM

Gary Vick, Secretary

125 Mason Lodge Road

Mohawk, TN 37810

Mail: P.O. Box 58

Bybee, TN 37713

623-2558

Meetings: Saturday on or before the full moon at 2 p.m.

POLITICAL ORGANIZATIONS

Greene County Democratic Party

Darrell Key, Chairman

PO Box 1733

Greeneville, TN 37744

470-2538

(E): darrellkey@comcast.net

Democratic Women’s Club

Maryann Rush, President

278-8058

870 Bibles Chapel Rd.

Midway, TN 37809

Greene County Republican Party

Brett Purgason, Chairman

552-1655

(E): bpurgason1@outlook.com

PO Box 100

Greeneville, TN 37744

Meetings: first Monday, 6 p.m. at Greeneville Parks & Rec

Republican Women’s Club

Linda Kelley, President

258-5259

(E): lindakelley71141@gmail.com

RELIGIOUS ORGANIZATIONS

Appalachian Helping Hands Clothes Closet

423-636-0098

3220 St. James Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

Open to the public on: Thursdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon for closet only; fourth Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. for 2nd Harvest Food Distribution; first and third Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon for Jacob’s Well Lunches

Christian Women’s Club

Linda Waddle

787-7974

(E):lhwaddle@comcast.net

Meetings: Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church at noon every third Friday, or call for verification of meeting place.

Gideons International Greeneville Camp

Ed Rice, Church Ministry Chairman

639-9763

P.O. Box 672

Greeneville, TN 37744

www.gideons.org

Gideons International Greene County East Camp

Gary King, Church Ministry Chairman

948-0398

Rick Benton, President

639-2392

P.O. Box 214

Afton, TN 37616

(W): www.gideons.org

Greene County Ministerial Association

Ken Saunders

St. James Episcopal Church

638-6583

Knights of Columbus No. 6784

Notre Dame Catholic Church

212 Mount Bethel Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-9381

United Prayer Fellowship

Janet Love, Executive Director

175 Johnson Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

SOCIAL/GENERAL

Link Hills Country Club

Bob Ward, General Manager and Director of Golf Operations

1325 E. Allens Bridge Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

638-3114

639-2961

(W): www.linkhills.com

SPORTS AND OUTDOORS: GENERAL

Greene County Horse Club

Tony Ricker, President

620-2570

P.O. Box 2234

Greeneville, TN 37744

(E): greenecountyhorseclubtn@yahoo.com

(W): http://gchc2.tripod.com/index.html

Greeneville Hiking & Cycling Club

Jeannine Horton, President

(W): www.greenevilletnhikingcycling.com

Greene County Tennis Association

Greeneville-Greene County Tennis Center

1209 Hal Henard Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

Adam Jackson, Coach

444-6570

David Weems

823-1362

(E): greenecountytennis@gmail.com

(W): http://www.gctennis.org/

Greeneville Soccer Association

Steven Crouch, Advisor Emeritus

Brian Stayton, President

Brian Rogers, Vice President

552-4555

(E): GreenevilleGalaxySoccer@gmail.com

(W): www.greenevillegalaxy.com

Terry Bellamy Soccer Park

Mike Hollowell, Executive Director

YMCA

404 Y St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-6107

Tennessee Bear Hunters Association

Hugh Lamb, President

972-2461

(W): www.tbha.club

Trout Unlimited Club - Cherokee Chapter

Ed Mueller

212-1485

P.O. Box 712

Greeneville, TN 37744

(W):www.flyfishtennessee.com

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous

(Call for meeting times and locations)

928-0871

(W): www.aatricitiestn.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greene County

Debbie Dawson, Steering Committee Chair

470-0387

(E): namigreene31@gmail.com

(W): www.namitn.org 

Weight Watchers

1130 Temple St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

(W): www.weightwatchers.com

Narcotics Anonymous

423-302-0494

(W): www.mana-e-tn.org

Take Off Pounds Sensibly TOPS TN 0328

Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Fellowship Hall

201 N. Main St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

Teresa A. Teague

213-2770

(E): teresatncoordinator@gmail.com

(W): www.tops.org

Meetings: meet in the Fellowship Hall, between 7:45 and 8:45 a.m. on Mondays

Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Group

Christina Dennison, Johnson City Support Group Leader

Memorial Park Community Center

510 Bert St.

Johnson City, TN 37601

904-881-8804

(E): nar_christina@msn.com

Meetings: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center on the first Monday of each month

THE ARTS

Greeneville Arts Council

Justine Young, President

Kristie Wilhoit, Vice President

552-8634

P.O. Box 2282

Greeneville, TN 37744

(W): www.greenevilleartscouncil.org

(E): thegreenevilleartscouncil@gmail.com

VETERANS ORGANIZATIONS

Robert F. Mitchell American Legion Post 64

798-1707

Larry Davis, Commander

620-9397

Grady Barefield

639-3775

(W): www.alpost64tn.org

Meetings: first Monday 7pm, 101 Longview Dr.

Disabled American Veterans Greene County Chapter 42

Barbara Gilliam, State of Tennessee Commander

Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center

203 N. College St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

426-7507

(E): babbs1969@gmail.com

Meetings: first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.

Sergeant Elbert Kinser Detachment of the Marine Corps League

Mark Riley, Commandant

70 Harlan St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

303-748-6402

(E): tnrileys@gmail.com

Meetings: second Thursday at 7 p.m. at VFW

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1990

70 Harlan St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-4201

VFW Ladies Auxiliary

Andrew Johnson Post 1990

Greeneville, TN 37745

YOUTH/FAMILY ORGANIZATIONS

4-H Clubs

UT Extension-Greene County

204 North Cutler St.

Suite 105

Greeneville, TN 37745

798-1710

Clyde Austin 4-H Center

Scottie Fillers, Center Manager

sfillers1@etk.edu

639-3811

214 4-H Lane

Greeneville, TN 37743

(W): www.clydeaustin4hcenter.com

Appalachian Girl Scout Council

1100 Woodland Ave.

Johnson City, TN 37601

1-800-474-1912

info@girlscoutcsa.org

(W): www.girlscoutcsa.org

Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County

Scott Bullington, Executive Director

787-9334

740 W. Church St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

Mail: P.O. Box 1977

Greeneville, TN 37744

(E): gbgc@comcast.net

(W): www.ggcbgc.org

Boy Scouts of America Nolachuckey District

Sarah Barnett, Senior District Executive

129 Boone Ridge Drive

Johnson City, TN 37615

952-6961 (office)

(E): sequoyah713@scbsa.org or sarah.barnett@scouting.org

(W): www.sequoyahcouncil.org

Fellowship of Christian Athletes — FCA

Larry Bible, Field Associate

329-7320

(E): lbible@fca.org

(W): www.fcatricities.org

Greene County YMCA

Mike Hollowell, Executive Director

404 Y St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-6107

(W): www.greenecounty-ymca.org

Junior Achievement

Cathy Salley, President

330 Broad St.

Suite 1

Kingsport, TN 37660

423-392-8841 ext. 1

(E): cathy@jatricities.com

(W): www.juniorachievement.org

RURITAN CLUBS

Ruritan National

P.O. Box 487

Dublin, VA 24084

1-877-787-8727

540-674-5431

(E): office@ruritan.org

(W): www.ruritan.org

Mike Gregg, District Governor

73cuda340@embarqmail.com

Ruritan Zone Four

Baileyton

Joe Jaynes, Member of District Cabinet and Ruritan National Director

329-2959

(E): jejaynes2@outlook.com

Meetings: third Thursday at 6:30 in various locations - contact Joe Jaynes for location

Chuckey

Gary Cole, President

255 Chuckey Ruritan Road

Chuckey, TN 37641

948-1326

(E): garycole1953@aol.com

Meetings: third Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Clear Springs

Donna Goode, Secretary 

257-6305

(E): donnagoode@outlook.com

4050 Clear Springs Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

Meetings: first Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Hardins Chapel

Tim Tarlton, President

Cindy Kricko, Treasurer

329-2243

Meetings: first Monday at 7 p.m. at Hardins Chapel Community Center, 3320 Baileyton Highway

Ruritan Zone Five

Michael Gregg, Zone Governor

(E): 73cuda340@embarqmail.com

Mohawk

Tim Wisecarver, President

Cindy Wisecarver, Vice President

312-6405

(E): timcindy88@gmail.com

Meetings: second Monday at 7:00 p.m. at old Mohawk School building on Saville Loop

Mosheim

Denise Duck, Secretary

422-7937

(E): mobilemallard2014@gmail.com

Meetings: second Monday at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Ruritan building

Mt. Pleasant

Amy Harrison, Secretary

(E): aharrison0224@gmail.com

Meetings: fourth Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Memorial Building, 711 Mt. Pleasant Rd.

Ottway

Norma Hoyt, President

711 Mt. Pleasant Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

956-1283

Meetings: third Monday at 7 p.m.

Ruritan Zone Six

Camp Creek

2999 Camp Creek Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

Allan Brown, President

Betty McCue, Secretary

552-0778

Meetings: fourth Monday at 7 p.m.

Glenwood

Rose Webb, President

972-2803

(E): rosweb2@yahoo.com

Meetings: second Thursday at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Educational Center, 3860 Warrensburg Rd.

Greystone

Eddie Key

3810 Greystone Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

Meetings: third Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Nolachuckey

Anthony Prather, President

3290 St. James Rd.

Greeneville, TN 37743

972-7728

Meetings: first Monday at 7 p.m.

South Greene

Jimmy Cutshall, President

552-3806

Meetings: second Thursday at 6:30 p.m., call for location

Can get this information on https://www.davycrockettdistrict.com/.

