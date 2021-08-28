Numerous clubs and civic organizations are active. Most are included in the Guidebook list.
The individual listed with each club is not necessarily the president or other officer, but is a contact person.
Although every effort has been made to list all local organizations, it is still possible that some groups have been inadvertently omitted.
If you are a member of an organization that is not listed here, please contact The Greeneville Sun to be included in next year’s Guidebook.
BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL
Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority
Nancy Causey, Co-President
East Tennessee Human Resource Agency
1324 Tusculum Boulevard
Greeneville, TN 37745
Corrections: 798-9625
Probation: 798-9652
(W): www.ethra.org
Fraternal Order of Police
Aaron Spears, President
116 E. Depot St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
798-1800
Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments
Ryan Holt, Chief
638-1237
(E): chief23@comcast.net
Greene County Bar Association
Curt Collins, President
101 S. Main St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
972-4388
Greene County Education Association
Hillary Buckner, President
910 W Summer St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
525-2407
Meetings: first Monday at 4 p.m.
Greene County Law Enforcement Association
Stewart Kilgore, President
972-2613
Greene County Medical Society
Dr. Michael Hartsell, Secretary
638-1188
Dr. John Boys, President
787-5040
Greene County Partnership
Jennifer Keller, Board Chair
115 Academy St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
638-4111
(E): GCP@greenecop.com
Greeneville Education Association
Jamie Chapman, President
Highland Elementary
638-3341
Greeneville-Greene County Retired Teachers Association
Patricia Jersey, Presidents
639-2725
Meets are 4 times a year April, June, October and December
Greeneville Professional Firemen’s Association
Eric Price, President
710 W. Summer Street
Greeneville, TN 37743
638-4243
Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors
Edith Ann Wadewitz, CEO
477-0040
(W): www.netar.us
(E): netar@netar.us
National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association
Greeneville Post Office
220 W. Summer St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
787-2177
(W): www.nrlca.org
Smoky Mountain Music Teachers’ Association
Jeanette Hawk, President
706 E. Barton Ridge Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-1970
Tenn. Police Benevolent Association
Norman Rickman, Director of Regional Services
P.O. Box 773
Greeneville, TN 37744
865-548-4581
1-800-233-3506
(E) nrickman@tds.net
Tennessee Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
Emily Maddux, President
(W): www.eatright-tn.org
(E): eatrighttn@gmail.com
CAR CLUBS
Antique Automobile Club of America
Davy Crockett Region
Ed Logan, President
556 Opie Arnold Road
Limestone, TN 37681
(E): ebloganbuick@msn.com
Ridge Runners Car Club
Herb Plemons, President
306-5751
Tony Bible
639-4442
Meetings: 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Victory Church of God
Volunteer State Auto Club
Bill Collins, President
552-8376
Facebook: Volunteer State Auto Club
Meetings: second Tuesday of each month at City Garage Museum at 6:30 p.m.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: GENERAL
Epilepsy Foundation
865-522-4991
Toll Free: 1-800-332-1000
Farm Bureau Women
Marty Barkley, Chairwoman
470-4386
Meetings: 11 a.m. on second Tuesday of every month (except December) at the main office on the Newport Highway.
George Clem Multicultural Alliance
Gene Maddox, Board Chairman
312 Floral St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
444-6604
Greene County Farm Bureau
Richard Snowden, President
639-7212
1431 W. Main St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
Greeneville Exchange Club (Lunch)
Don Sexton, President
470-3400
Meetings: Tuesdays at noon, Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Greeneville Kiwanis Club
Caleb Julian, President
Meetings: Thursdays at noon, Fraternal Order of Police building, 105 Nevada Ave.
Greeneville Lions Club
Doug Green, Presidents
972-9401
(W): greenevillelions.org
Meetings: Third Thursday at Noon, Casa Guerrero
Inter-Agency Council
Carolyn McAmis, President
Wendy Peay, Secretary
639-9361
115 Academy St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
Meetings: fourth Wednesday of each month, 11:45 a.m. at Casa Guerrero (except for summer months)
Optimist Club
Roger Carter, President
636-1767
Meetings: second Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. at Casa Guerrero
Rotary Morning Club of Greeneville
Tim Landeck
P.O. Box 396
Greeneville, TN 37744
(E): tim39902@hotmail.com
Meetings: Wednesdays at 7 a.m., Greenveville Community Hospital East (formerly Laughlin Memorial)
Rotary Noon Club of Greeneville
Brian Cutshaw, President
P.O. Box 543
Greeneville, TN 37744
359-3109
Facebook: www.facebook.com/greenerotary
Meetings: Tuesdays at noon
USS Greeneville Inc.
Dale Long, President
404 Circle Heights
Greeneville, TN 37745
329-0400
CIVIC/PATRIOTIC ORGANIZATIONS FOR WOMEN
Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
Judy Forshay, President
638-4582
104 Andrew Johnson Drive
Greeneville, TN 37743
Meetings: 10:30 a.m. at Andrew Johnson Clubhouse on second Tuesday of the month, Sept.-May.
Daughters of the American Revolution, Nolachuckey Chapter
Marinella Charles, Regent
107 W. McKee St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-3966
GFWC Greeneville Woman’s Club
Teresa Lawrence, President
423-787-7941
Meetings: St. James Episcopal Church at 6:30 p.m., every second Thursday of the month
Newcomer Club
Dorothy Blank, President
Jackie Jenkins, Reservationist
601-832-6330 For information or reservations
Meetings: fourth Thursday of the month August through May at the General Morgan Inn at 10 a.m., except in November (second Thursday at 10 a.m.). Coffee service is $7 and lunch is $18.
Youth Builders
Rushmie Bakshi, President
423-388-8682
Facebook: Youth Builders of Greeneville, INC
COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS: GENERAL
Baileyton Celebration
6530 Horton Highway
423-620-0152
Friends of Greeneville/Greene County Public Library
Cathy Giles, Executive Committee
210 N. Main St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
638-5034
(W): www.ggcpl.org
Greene County Emergency Management Service
311 CCU Boulevard, Suite 2
Greeneville, TN 37745
798-1729
Greene County Fair Association
Rick Clark, President
P.O. Box 582
Greeneville, TN 37744
638-2521
Greene County Habitat for Humanity
Vicki Culbertson, Executive Director
Office: 638-1338
2460 W. Andrew Johnson Highway
Greeneville, TN 37743
(E) vickic@gchfh.com
(W): www.gchfh.com
Greene County Imagination Library
Ruth Burkey, Coordinator
P.O. Box 2922
Greeneville, TN 37744
423-329-0466
Greeneville Adventist Community Services Center
120 Idletime Drive
Greeneville, TN 37743
639-7127
Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad
602 W. Church St.
Greeneville, TN 37743, or
P.O. Box 243
Greeneville, TN 37744
638-3431 (office)
Greeneville Farmers’ Market Inc.
Judy Shelton
Cat McMaster, Market Manager
423-943-1098
Doak House Museum
690 Erwin Highway
Tusculum, TN 73345
552-3023
639-7616
Year Around Online Market: gfm.locallygrown.net
Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries & Food Bank
107 N. Cutler St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
638-1667
Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society
950 Hal Henard Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
P.O. Box 792
Greeneville, TN 37744
639-4771
Greeneville-Greene County Library Board
Ginny Kidwell, Chairman
210 N. Main St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
638-5034
(W): www.ggcpl.org
Greene County Literacy Council
Debbie Fillers, Treasurer
215 N. College St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
798-8189
444-1377
Main Street: Greeneville
Jann Mirkov, Executive Director
310 S. Main St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
639-7102
United Way of Greene County
115 Academy St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
Wendy Peay, Executive Director
639-9361
FRATERNAL ORGANIZATIONS
Moose Lodge No. 692
Eddie Wooodard, Governor
Ron Bergquist Jr., Administrator
P.O. Box 1293
Greeneville, TN 37744
638-4881
(E): moose692@comcast.net
Women of the Moose
Barbara White, Senior Regent
728 Kiser Blvd.,
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-4881
GARDEN CLUBS
Eastside Garden Club
Jeanie Jackson, President
620-0473
The Greene Herb Society
Geneva Dyer, President
For more information contact:
Jeanie Jackson
620-0473
(E): tiger129ts@aol.com
Meetings: second Monday of the month, meets at various times and locations.
Greeneville Iris Society
Kimberly Bowman, President
300-1541
(E): dberry9003@gmail.com
Meetings: Trinity United Methodist Church, second Tuesday of February, March, April, June, July and September at 6 p.m.
Westside Garden Club at 6 p.m.
Eleanor G’Fellers, President
Nancy Monger, Secretary
HERITAGE/HISTORICAL
Andrew Johnson Heritage Association
Official Friends Group for Andrew Johnson National Historic Site
George Collins, President
P.O. Box 5971
Greeneville, TN 37743
525-0240
(E): shay46@earthlink.net
Baileyton Area Historical Society
Myra Moore, President
234-2632
Blue Springs Historical Association
Wilhemina Williams, President
257-4235
Dickson-Williams Historical Association
Sarah Webster, Chairman
552-0426
Greene County Genealogical Society
Stevie Hughes, President
638-9866
T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Library
229 N. Main St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
Greene County Heritage Trust
George Scott, President
P.O. Box 1794
Greeneville, TN 37744
502-0368
Overmountain Victory Trail Association
Steve Ricker, Director of Interpretation
278-0439
(W): www.ovta.org
Sons of Confederate Veterans John Hunt Morgan Camp 2053
R.J. Wilkerson, Commander
(W): www.scv.org
Son’s of Union Veterans of the Civil War, President Andrew Johnson Camp 70
Tim Massey, Commander
620-3813
(W): www.suvcw.org
Sons of the Revolution, Nathanael Greene Chapter
Gary Randles, Vice President
639-1407
HOBBY/SPECIAL INTEREST
Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club
Ian Bible, President
203 N. College St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
(E): Ian.bible@gmail.com
(W): www.ajarc.org
Meetings: Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center, first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association
Tim Hayes, President
Joel Hausser, Secretary Treasurer
639-3933
Meetings: Farm Bureau building, on W. Main St., every fourth Monday (except December) at 7:30 p.m.
EverGreene Woodcarvers
Dennis Stubbs
638-7417
Meetings: Christ United Methodist Church (back of building), Mondays at 5 p.m.
GreenEville Basket Guild
Betty Rednour
620-7430
Meetings: Reformation Lutheran Church, every third Saturday at 9 a.m.
Civil Air Patrol
William Onkst
423-470-3400
FAMILY, COMMUNITY, EDUCATION CLUBS
Greene County Council of FCE
Jean Moore, Co-Chairman
234-0527
Cedar Creek FCE
Sharon Clark, President
217-532-5877
Fairview FCE
Anne Malone, President
638-7335
MASONIC
Baileyton Lodge No. 520, F&AM
Lynn Shipley
365 Bruner St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
972-5072
Meetings: First Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Baileyton Lodge Hall
Beersheba Lodge No. 449, F&AM
Don Jackson, Secretary
1420 Houston Valley Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
620-0473
Meetings: Third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Beersheba Lodge Hall
Eastern Star, Greeneville Chapter No. 223
Kelly Pickering, Worthy Matron
329-8390
Carol Branham, Secretary
639-7701
540 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
Greeneville, TN 37745
Meetings: Second Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge Hall
Eastern Star, Mosheim Chapter No. 292
Danielle Gregg, Worthy Matron
Dianne Madisen, Secretary
312-2258
Meeting: Third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Mosheim Masonic Lodge Hall
Greene County Scottish Rite Club
Willis Scott, Secretary/Treasurer
540 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
Greeneville, TN 37745
Meeting: Third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge Hall
Greeneville Lodge No. 3 F&AM
Jim Gosnell, Secretary
972-7496
540 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
Greeneville, TN 37745
Meetings: First Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
No. 135 RAM
Jim Gosnell, Secretary
972-7496
314 Hope Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
Meetings: Second Monday at 7 p.m.
Greeneville Council No. 77 R&SM
Jim Gosnell, Recorder
314 Hope Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
972-7496
Meetings: Second Monday at 7 p.m.
Greeneville Commandery No. 43KT
Jim Gosnell, Recorder
314 Hope Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
972-7496
Meetings: Fourth Monday at 7 p.m.
Greene County Shrine Club
Dennis Hensley, President
502-931-3431
Gary Johnson
972-1481
Meetings: First Thursday of the month, location varies, meal at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Mosheim Lodge No. 463 F&AM
Gary Graham, Secretary
1825 Main St.
Mosheim, TN 37818
Mail: P.O. Box 551
972-8449
Meetings: First Saturday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Mosheim Masonic Lodge Hall
Order of the Amaranth Sunrise Court No. 20
1825 Main St.
Mosheim, TN 37818
Dianne Madisen, Royal Matron
312-2258
Donna Jones, Secretary
552-5980
Meetings: Third Saturday of the month at the Mosheim Masonic Lodge Hall at 1 p.m.
Warrensburg Lodge No. 631 F&AM
Gary Vick, Secretary
125 Mason Lodge Road
Mohawk, TN 37810
Mail: P.O. Box 58
Bybee, TN 37713
623-2558
Meetings: Saturday on or before the full moon at 2 p.m. at the Warrensburg Masonic Lodge Hall
POLITICAL ORGANIZATIONS
Greene County Democratic Party
Darrell Key, Chairman
PO Box 1733
Greeneville, TN 37744
470-2538
Democratic Women’s Club
Maryann Rush, President
278-8058
870 Bibles Chapel Rd.
Midway, TN 37809
Greene County Republican Party
Brett Purgason, Chairman
552-1655
PO Box 100
Greeneville, TN 37744
Meetings: first Monday, 6 p.m. at Greeneville Parks & Rec, Bernard Ave.
Republican Women’s Club
Linda Kelley, President
258-5259
RELIGIOUS ORGANIZATIONS
Appalachian Helping Hands Clothes Closet
423-636-0098
3220 St. James Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
Open to the public on: Thursdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon for closet only; fourth Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. for 2nd Harvest Food Distribution; first and third Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until noon for Jacob’s Well Lunches starting back in September.
Christian Women’s Club
Linda Waddle
787-7974
(E):lhwaddle@comcast.net
Meetings: Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church at noon every third Friday, or call for verification of meeting place.
Gideons International Greeneville Camp
Ed Rice, Church Ministry Chairman
639-9763
P.O. Box 672
Greeneville, TN 37744
Gideons International Greene County East Camp
Gary King, Church Ministry Chairman
948-0398
Rick Benton, President
639-2392
P.O. Box 214
Afton, TN 37616
(W): www.gideons.org
Greene County Ministerial Association
Ken Saunders
St. James Episcopal Church
638-6583
Knights of Columbus No. 6784
Notre Dame Catholic Church
212 Mount Bethel Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-9381
SOCIAL/GENERAL
Link Hills Country Club
Bob Ward, General Manager and Director of Golf Operations
1325 E. Allens Bridge Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
638-3114
639-2961
(W): www.linkhills.com
SPORTS AND OUTDOORS: GENERAL
Greene County Horse Club
Tony Ricker, President
620-2570
P.O. Box 2234
Greeneville, TN 37744
Greeneville Hiking & Cycling Club
Jeannine Horton, President
Greene County Tennis Association
Greeneville-Greene County Tennis Center
1209 Hal Henard Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
David Weems
823-1362
Greeneville Soccer Association
Steven Crouch, Advisor Emeritus
Brian Stayton, President
Brian Rogers, Vice President
552-4555
Terry Bellamy Soccer Park
Mike Hollowell, Executive Director
YMCA
404 Y St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-6107
Tennessee Bear Hunters Association
Hugh Lamb, President
972-2461
(W): www.tbha.club
Trout Unlimited Club - Cherokee Chapter
Butch Clendenon
552-4311
P.O. Box 712
Greeneville, TN 37744
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous
(Call for meeting times and locations)
928-0871
National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greene County
Debbie Dawson, Steering Committee Chair
552-2368
(W): www.namitn.org
Meeting: 1st Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church
Weight Watchers
1130 Temple St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
Narcotics Anonymous
423-426-0201
Meetings: Each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church
Take Off Pounds Sensibly TOPS TN 0328
Tusculum Baptist Church
775 Erwin Highway
Greeneville, TN 37745
Teresa A. Teague
213-2770
(W): www.tops.org
Meetings: Each Monday, 7:45 weigh in and 8:45 a.m. program time
Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Group
Christina Dennison, Johnson City Support Group Leader
Memorial Park Community Center
510 Bert St.
Johnson City, TN 37601
904-881-8804
Meetings: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center on the first Monday of each month
THE ARTS
Greeneville Arts Council
Justine Young, President
Kristie Wilhoit, Vice President
P.O. Box 2282
Greeneville, TN 37744
VETERANS ORGANIZATIONS
Robert F. Mitchell American Legion Post 64
798-1707
Glenn Beck, Commander
307-9471
Grady Barefield
639-3775
(W): www.alpost64tn.org
Meetings: first Monday, 7 p.m., 101 Longview Dr.
Disabled American Veterans Greene County Chapter No. 42
Michael Harman, State of Tennessee Commander
1641 Kiser Boulevard
Greeneville, TN 37743
470-4394
(E): babbs1969@gmail.com
Meetings: first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.
Sergeant Elbert Kinser Detachment of the Marine Corps League
Robert “Andy” Wehrle, Commandant
70 Harlan St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
540-226-4092
Meetings: second Thursday at 7 p.m. at VFW, 70 Harlan St.
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post No. 1990
70 Harlan St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-4201
VFW Ladies Auxiliary
Andrew Johnson Post 1990
70 Harlan St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
YOUTH/FAMILY ORGANIZATIONS
4-H Clubs
UT Extension-Greene County
204 North Cutler St.
Suite 105
Greeneville, TN 37745
798-1710
Clyde Austin 4-H Center
Scottie Fillers, Center Manager
639-3811
214 4-H Lane
Greeneville, TN 37743
Appalachian Girl Scout Council
1100 Woodland Ave.
Johnson City, TN 37601
1-800-474-1912
(W): www.girlscoutcsa.org
Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County
Scott Bullington, Executive Director
787-9334
740 W. Church St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
Mail: P.O. Box 1977
Greeneville, TN 37744
(E): gbgc@comcast.net
(W): www.ggcbgc.org
Boy Scouts of America Nolachuckey District
Sarah Barnett, Senior District Executive
129 Boone Ridge Drive
Johnson City, TN 37615
952-6961 (office)
Fellowship of Christian Athletes — FCA
Larry Bible, Field Associate
329-7320
(E): lbible@fca.org
(W): www.fcatricities.org
Greene County YMCA
Mike Hollowell, Executive Director
404 Y St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-6107
Junior Achievement
Cathy Salley, President
330 Broad St.
Suite 1
Kingsport, TN 37660
423-392-8841 ext. 1
RURITAN CLUBS
Ruritan National
P.O. Box 487
Dublin, VA 24084
1-877-787-8727
540-674-5431
(E): office@ruritan.org
(W): www.ruritan.org
Mike Gregg, District Governor
Ruritan Zone Four
Baileyton
Joe Jaynes, Member of District Cabinet and Ruritan National Director
329-2959
Meetings: third Thursday at 6:30 in various locations - contact Joe Jaynes for location
Chuckey
Gary Cole, President
255 Chuckey Ruritan Road
Chuckey, TN 37641
948-1326
(E): garycole1953@aol.com
Meetings: third Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Clear Springs
Donna Goode, Secretary
257-6305
4050 Clear Springs Road
Limestone, TN 37681
Meetings: first Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Hardins Chapel
Tim Tarlton, President
Cindy Kricko, Treasurer
329-2243
Meetings: first Monday at 7 p.m. at Hardins Chapel Community Center, 3320 Baileyton Highway
Ruritan Zone Five
Michael Gregg, Zone Governor
Mohawk
Tim Wisecarver, President
Cindy Wisecarver, Vice President
312-6405
(E): timcindy88@gmail.com
Meetings: second Monday at 7:00 p.m. at old Mohawk School building on Saville Loop
Mosheim
Denise Duck, Secretary
422-7937
Meetings: second Monday at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Ruritan building
Mt. Pleasant
Bonnie Hartman, President
Amy Harrison, Secretary
Meetings: fourth Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Memorial Building, 711 Mt. Pleasant Rd.
Ottway
Norma Hoyt, President
2435 Ottway Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
956-1283
Meetings: third Monday at 7 p.m.
Ruritan Zone Six
Camp Creek
2999 Camp Creek Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
Tim Smithson, President
Betty McCue, Secretary
552-0778
Meetings: fourth Monday at 7 p.m.
Glenwood
Rose Webb, President
972-2803
(E): rosweb2@yahoo.com
Meetings: second Thursday at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Educational Center, 3860 Warrensburg Rd.
Greystone
Eddie Key
3810 Greystone Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
Meetings: third Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Nolachuckey
Anthony Prather, President
3290 St. James Rd.
Greeneville, TN 37743
972-7728
Meetings: first Monday at 7 p.m.
South Greene
Jimmy Cutshall, President
552-3806
Meetings: second Thursday at 6:30 p.m., call for location
Can get this information on https://www.davycrockettdistrict.com/.