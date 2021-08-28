Dozens of industries, of different sizes and many different specialties, have operations in Greene County.
The exact number of industrial companies, however, depends on whether some companies whose role is closely related to manufacturing are defined as “industries” or as “service” companies.
In the list that follows, such closely related companies have been included along with firms which actually manufacture products.
AmerICan Calendar Company
Location: 101 Elm St., Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 359-2000
Website: www.americancalendar.com
Summary: The county’s oldest locally owned industry, AmerICan Calendar Co., was founded in 1876. AmerICan Calendar Co. is engaged in a variety of printing and publishing activities, including calendars, printed sportswear, advertising specialties and promotional products. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Tennessee Adworks distributes all types of promotional products for a wide variety of client needs.
American Greetings
Location: 101 American Road, Afton, TN 37616
Phone: 639-7878
Summary: American Greetings Corporation, based in Cleveland, Ohio, operates a 1 million square-foot facility located on American Road in Afton. The firm makes printing and packaging gift wrap; extruding, converting and packaging ribbon; and packaging convenience wrap, which includes gift trims and other related items.
Artazn, LLC (Jarden Zinc Products Inc.)
Location: 2500 Old Stage Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-8111
Website: artazn.com
Summary: Artazn, LLC, (Jarden Zinc Products Inc.) is a division of Jarden Corporation, based in Rye, N.Y. Specialties of the local plant are zinc casting, rolling and fabricating, but it is perhaps best known for being the supplier of zinc one-cent blanks to the U.S. Mint. The company has produced coinage for 20-plus countries and has expanded to produce nickel-plated dimes, quarters and nickels for the Royal Canadian Mint.
Artistic Printers
Location: 2475 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-4316
Summary: Artistic Printers produces letterheads, envelopes, business cards, brochures, business forms, handbooks, manuals, programs, NCR carbonless products, church bulletins, invitations of all kinds and full-color printing for industrial, commercial and personal use.
Bossard North America
Location: 1550 Industrial Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-6661
(W) www.bossard.com
Summary: Bossard is engaged in the global procurement and sale of every type of fastening element. Bossard also provides engineering and logistical services associated with these products.
Brenntag Mid-South
Location: 355 Pottertown Road, Midway, TN 37809
Phone: 422-6688
(W) www.brenntag.com
Summary: Brenntag started its distribution in 1947. The company distributes various industrial chemicals and reagent grade chemicals. The slogan used by Brenntag is “worldwide leader in chemical production.”
Brown’s Heirlooms in Wood
Location: 125 Brown Circle, Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 638-3679
Summary: Brown’s Heirlooms in Wood, a locally owned business, specializes in strictly custom-designed furniture, architectural millwork, church and memorial furnishings, antique restoration, and office and custom cabinets in a variety of domestic and imported woods.
BTL Industries Inc.
Location: 1607 Industrial Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 638-6171
Summary: BTL, a locally owned company, began operations in 1989 and makes transformer parts.
C & C Millwright Maintenance Co. Inc.
Location: 311 Old Knoxville Highway, Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 639-0131
Summary: C&C, established in 1973, is a locally owned company that specializes in installation of heavy equipment and installation of services for the equipment industry (electrical, piping, etc.). It also rents equipment and does steel fabrication, excavation and concrete foundation work.
DS Smith (Packaging Services Inc.)
Location: 120 T. Elmer Cox Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 787-7711
(W) www.dssmith.com
Summary: DS Smith designs and manufactures corrugated containers, displays, high-graphic containers and inner packing.
IMERYS Fused Minerals Greeneville Inc.
Location: 109 Coile St., Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 787-0333
Summary: The plant, formerly known as CE Minerals, is a subsidiary of Imerys, based in Paris, France. Imerys manufactures fused silica in a variety of grains and sizes. The plant merged with UCM Zirconia Inc., which is a manufacturer of fused zirconium oxide used in steel production, ceramics, automobile brake pads and automobile exhaust gas sensors.
Consolidated Electrical Distributors
Location: 1623 Industrial Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-4148
Summary: CED is an electrical supply distributor for several East Tennessee counties.
Crown Tonka Walk-Ins / Everidge
Location: 140 T. Elmer Cox Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 638-8565
Summary: Crown Tonka Walk-ins is a manufacturer of custom walk-in coolers and freezers for the supermarket, convenience store and food service industries. The plant is a division of Crown Fixtures Inc., of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
CVN Vooner Paper Machinery
Location: 475 T. Elmer Cox Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 638-2211
(W) www.vooner.com
Summary: CVN has been a Greeneville business since 1984. CVN Vooner, a Vooner FloGard Company, specializes in water-removal and water-management equipment and systems for the pulp and paper industry.
Davis Hose & Supply Inc.
Location: 1538 Industrial Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 638-1357
Summary: Supplier of hoses and fittings/couplings for hydraulic, oil, water, etc., to industries, farmers, auto mechanics and others. Davis Hose & Supply Inc. offers all sizes of hoses and can special-order if an item is not in stock.
Delfasco
Location: 1945 Scott Farm Road, Afton, TN 37616; and 2460 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-6191
(W) www.delfasco.com
Summary: Delfasco has been a fabricator of metal products since 1977 in its 86,000-square-foot facility. Delfasco specializes in metal fabrication, with products such as practice bombs for the U.S. Air Force and Navy, ordinance containers for the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps, and suspension lugs for bombs, rockets and missiles.Website: www.delfasco.com
The Donaldson Company
Location: 115 Rockwell Drive, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-4154
Summary: Donaldson is a manufacturer of engine and industrial filtration systems and replacement filters for engines, industrial and commercial equipment. The company’s headquarters is in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
East Tennessee Forest Products Inc.
Location: 945 Pottertown Road, Mosheim, TN 37818
Phone: 422-7134
Summary: The company specializes in wholesale distribution of Wolmanized pressure-treated lumber and Southern yellow pine in grades 1 and 2. The company is also a manufacturer of industrial crating, packaging lumber (cut-to-size), pallet products and dry pine shavings.
East Tennessee Manufacturing Services Inc.
Location: 2455 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-5759
Summary: East Tennessee Manufacturing Services is a tool and die maker. It also serves in welding and fabricating.
Endot Industries Inc. Tenn.
Location: 400 Bohannon Ave., Greeneville, TN 37745 (corporate headquarters in Rockaway, N.J.)
Phone: 639-3722
(E) info@endot.com
(W) www.endot.com
Summary: Endot has been manufacturing pipe for more than 30 years and currently produces polyethylene pipe for water and natural gas transmission.
Greeneville Foundry & Welding Co.
Location: 102 Leming St., Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 638-5752
Summary: Greeneville Foundry & Welding was founded in 1946 by Ross and Lunell Collins. The Foundry is a privately owned company that sells new steel products in full length, such as angles, channels, expanded metals, flat strips, pipe, round and square solids, square and rectangular tubings, rebar, sheet metal and plate steel. Greeneville Foundry & Welding Co. welcomes inquiries from individual customers, businesses, and industries.
Greeneville Iron & Metals Inc. / AmeriScrap
Location: 315 Old Stage Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-1562
Summary: Greeneville Iron & Metals Inc. began operations in 1958. The company is a scrap-metal dealer and processor for all types of metals and cardboard. Its recycling customers are both commercial accounts and customers who deliver material to the facility. It has trucks and roll-off containers available for use at the larger industries. It has a Norfolk Southern sidetrack and offers the sale of used steel, such as angles, channels, rounds, squares, rebar, pipe, and used equipment, to individuals and manufacturers.
Greeneville Publishing Co.
Location: 121 W. Summer St., Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 638-4181
Summary: A publishing company that prints The Greeneville Sun, a 6-days-a-week daily newspaper reaching over 11,000 households Monday-Saturday, with an estimated 30,000 print readers and over 11,000 digital subscribers with its e-Edition on GreenevilleSun.com. The paper serves all of Greene County, as well as some areas of Washington, Cocke and Hawkins counties. It also prints Greene County’s Accent, a free-distribution weekly publication delivered to over 10,000 non-subscribers each Wednesday with over 20,000 readers. Other publications include the Greene County Guidebook, TV Week, business card directories and more. The Greeneville Sun is part of APG Media of Tennessee/North Carolina.
Greeneville Wood & Pallet Co.
Location: 105 McMillan Road, Mosheim, TN 37818
Phone: 422-6477
Summary: Greeneville Wood & Pallet Co. is a locally owned company, established in 1972, that builds wooden pallets, boxes, and crates, recycles wood, and cuts wood to size.
Huf North America Automotive Parts Manufacturing Corporation
Location: 395 T. Elmer Cox Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 787-8500
Summary: Huf-North America Automotive Parts Manufacturing Corp. is a subsidiary of the Germany-based Hulsbeck and Furst GmbH and Company, KG. Huf-North America makes ignitions and locking systems for various automakers.
Innovative Millwright Service
Location: 372 Sanford Circle, Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 798-1900
Summary: Work services provided by Innovative Millwright Service include some of the following: metal buildings, ventilation systems, millwright maintenance, steam and process piping, and general construction.
J & J Tool & Die Co. Inc.
Location: 120 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville, TN 37745; and 518 Bohannon Ave., Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-1061
Summary: Established in 1974, J & J Tool & Die is a locally owned producer of tools, dies and production sawing.
John Deere Power Products
Location: 1630 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 787-6100
(W): www.deere.com
Summary: John Deere Power Products is part of the Ag and Turf Division of Deere and Company. The local plant manufactures John Deere 100 Series lawn tractors, various attachments and zero-turn lawnmowers.
Jost International
Location: 5080 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 638-9471
Summary: Jost International is a manufacturer of “fifth wheels” for the heavy-truck industry.
Landair Distribution Services
Location: 1 Landair Way, Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 1-888-LANDAIR
(W) www.landair.com
Summary: Founded in 1981 in Greeneville, Landair is a truckload carrier and non-asset based logistics company that provides customized logistics solutions to its diverse customer base. Landair’s services include dedicated contract carriage, warehouse management, freight management, transportation management and truckload service. In 2018, Landair was purchased by Chattanooga-based Covenant Transportation Group Inc., a publicly traded company.
Landmark Systems Inc.
Location: 603 Park St., Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 636-1196
Summary: A privately owned corporation, Landmark engineers produce wooden roof trusses.
LectroChem Metal Finishing Co.
Location: 500 Twin Barns Road, Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 639-4591
Summary: Since 1983, LectroChem has been a family-owned-and-operated job shop specializing in zinc electroplating, electroless nickel and other surface finishes for various area industries.
Meco Corporation
Location: 1500 Industrial Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-1171
(W) www.meco.net
Summary: Owned by the Unaka Company, Meco manufactures metal folding furniture and barbecue grills.
M & M Precision Turning Specialties Inc.
Location: 906 W. Irish St., Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 638-1410
Summary: M & M Specialties produces precision CNC machining in its West Irish Street plant.
Miller Industries
Location: 711 Campbell Drive, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 798-0722
Summary: Miller Industries is a leader in towing and recovery equipment in North America. It manufactures wreckers, car carriers known as “rollbacks” and multi-car trailers.
Ceradyne Inc., a 3M Company
Location: 510 Midway Circle, Midway, TN 37809
Phone: 422-6051
Website: www.3m.com
Summary: Ceradyne produces fused silica flours and grains for precision investment casting and specialty ceramics industries.
I.D. Images, LLC (Superior Business Associates, Inc.)
Location: 810 W. Irish St., Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 787-6000
Website: idimages.com
Summary: I.D. Images, LLC, is a locally owned company that specializes in the printing of custom business forms, labels and envelopes.
Neas Welding & Steel Fabricating Inc.
Location: 1133 Forest St., Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 638-9551
Summary: Neas is a welding and steel-fabricating business.
Numark Inc.
Location: 1101 Myers St., Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 639-0216
Website: www.numarkinc.com
Summary: Numark is a privately owned firm that specializes in the manufacture of wiring harnesses and cable assemblies and electromechanical sub-assemblies.
Oldcastle Building Envelope
Location: 920 Pottertown Road, Midway, TN 37809
Phone: 422-9900
Website: www.obe.com
Summary: The plant extrudes and finishes aluminum used for architectural products: storefronts, thermal entrances, skylights, and curtain wall systems.
Parker Hannifin
Location: 2745 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-8151
Website: www.parker.com
Summary: Parker is a manufacturer of hydrostatic steering, hydraulic motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and pumps for the industrial and off-highway market. It is owned by Parker Hannifin Corporation, of Cleveland, Ohio.
Parkway Products
Location: 1609 Industrial Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-9141
Website: www.parkwayproducts.com
Summary: Parkway Products specializes in production of plastic injection-molded parts. Parkway is a supplier to the automotive, computer, lawn care, furniture and various other industries. In 2017, what was then known as LMR Plastics was purchased by Florence, Kentucky-based Parkway Products LLC.
Precision Machine & Welding Inc.
Location: 175 Holder Road, Afton, TN 37616
Phone: 638-9000
Website: www.precisionmw.com
Summary: Precision Machine & Welding is a family-owned production machine shop, providing CNC (computerized numerical control) precision machining.
Premium Waters Inc.
Location: 1616 Industrial Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 787-0236 or Corporate Office: 1-(800)-332-3332
Website: www.premiumwaters.com
Summary: Premium Waters produces bottled water. It was started as Naturalle Springs in 1997 in Camp Creek and became Premium Waters in 2002.
Printart
Location: 1621 Industrial Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-4300
Website: www.printart-adc.com
Summary: Printart is a textile plant that creates samples for the housing industry to ship all over the country.
Professional Vending Services
Location: 1625 Pottertown Road, Midway, TN 37809
Phone: 639-3188
Website: www.professionalvendingservices.com
Summary: PVS provides vending services, and office coffee and bottled-water service.
Profile Products LLC
Location: 60 Davy Crockett Park Road, Limestone, TN 37681
Phone: 257-2051
Website: www.profileproducts.com
Summary: Profile Products specializes in the manufacture of cellulose mulch for seeding, using recycled newsprint.
Quality Machine Products Co.
Location: 108 Mimosa Drive, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-9771
Summary: Quality Machine Products is a locally owned company specializing in CNC (computerized numerical control) machining, welding and fabrication.
Ready Mix USA
Location: 1532 Industrial Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-2041
Website: www.readymixusa.com
Summary: The company is one of the largest producers of ready-mix concrete in Tennessee.
Right Angle Enterprises Inc.
Location: 111 Mimosa Drive, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-0790
Summary: Right Angle Enterprises Inc. is a precision job shop specializing in meeting manufacturers’ die and tooling needs.
Scepter Inc.
Location: 1230 Pottertown Road, Midway, TN 37809
Phone: 422-4731
Website: www.scepterinc.com
Summary: Scepter Inc. is responsible for recycling all types of aluminum scrap and dross; buying, selling and trading aluminum; and casting aluminum rolling sheet ingot.
Shelton and Sons Mills
Location: 9328 Asheville Highway, Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 639-4730
Summary: Shelton and Sons Mills lumber yard specializes in custom orders of hardwood and building supplies, log home accessories and log home packages.
SoPakCo Distribution
Location: 102 Coile St., Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-1163
Website: www.sopakcotn.com
Summary: SoPakCo Distribution is a warehousing operation with facilities in Greeneville and Kingsport. It is owned by the Unaka Company.
Southern Tool of Greeneville Inc.
Location: 607 E. McKee St., Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 638-2616
Summary: Southern Tool is a privately owned company involved in design and construction of progressive dies, injection molds, die-cast and general machinery work.
SumiRiko Tennessee Inc.
Location: 199 Pottertown Road, Midway, TN 37809
Phone: 422-4454
Website: www.us.sumiriko.com
Summary: SumiRiko is a manufacturer of automobile anti-vibration rubber products, fuel hoses and precision-molded rubber products. SumiRiko Tennessee Inc. is owned by TRI Americas, a holding company controlled by Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd.
Summers Taylor Inc.
Location: 1190 Lonesome Pine Trail, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-7240
Website: www.summerstaylor.com
Summary: Summers Taylor Inc. is a general contractor specializing in asphalt, concrete curbs, excavation and paving operations.
Superior Metal Products Co.
Location: 2463 Highway 107, Chuckey, TN 37641
Phone: 257-2154
Website: www.superiormetal.com
Summary: Superior Metal Products specializes in metal stamping, laser-cutting, tool-and-die design and construction, robotic welding for electronics, aerospace, lawn equipment and other industries nationwide.
Tennessee Supply Company
Location: 101 Elm St., Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 638-4311
Summary: The company manufactures calendar wrappers for firms that produce wall calendars.
Triangle Press
Location: 4050 N. Mohawk Road, Mohawk, TN 37810
Phone: 235-5587
Summary: Established in 1918, Triangle Press is a family-owned printing business.
Transport Technologies LLC
Location: 185 Old Stage Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 638-3485
Summary: Transport Technologies LLC is a transportation division specializing in hauling metal waste, and demolition and construction materials, by utilizing roll-off, front load, dump trucks and tractor-trailers.
United Business Forms Inc.
Location: 8482 W. Allens Bridge Road, Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 639-5551
Summary: The company prints custom business forms, books, letterhead, cards and more.
Valk Industries Inc.
Location: 50 Valk Lane, Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 638-1284
Summary: Valk Industries Inc. manufactures light and heavy wallpaper cores and tubes, custom thermoforming, packaging services and custom machining.
Vulcan Materials Company
Location: 1192 Lonesome Pine Trail, Greeneville, TN 37745; 1980 Greystone Road, Greystone, TN 37743
Phone: 639-0233 (Greeneville); 638-5269 (Greystone)
Website: www.vulcanmaterials.com
Summary: Vulcan Materials Company produces construction aggregate. Its corporate headquarters is in Birmingham, Alabama.
Walmart Distribution Center
Location: 1655 Pottertown Road, Midway, TN 37809
Phone: 235-2300
Website: www.walmartstores.com
Summary: Established in 1997, the center distributes general and hardline goods to Walmart stores.
Warrensburg Machine Inc.
Location: 14255 Warrensburg Road, Midway, TN 37809
Phone: 235-5114
Summary: Warrensburg Machine manufactures precision-machined parts using CNC lathes and mills, and also does metal fabrication work and welding. Its mills are some of the largest in East Tennessee.
Worthington Industries
Location: 115 Terry Leonard Drive, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 798-2420
Website: www.worthingtonindustries.com
Summary: The company is a manufacturer of roll-over protective structures (ROPS) and operator cabs for equipment used in construction, mining, agriculture and material-handling work. Worthington Industries is based in Columbus, Ohio.