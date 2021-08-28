A wide variety of sports are available locally to athletes and spectators alike.
ATV/MOTOCROSS RACING
I-81 Motorsports Park
I-81 Motorsports Park, sponsored by Victory Sports, is a park for ATV, motocross and trail riding at 3507 W. Pines Road. It is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to dusk. Permanent restrooms with showers and overnight camping are available.
Website: www.I81motorsportspark.com
Phone: 423-732-0304
Email: i81@earthlink.net
AUTO RACING
Volunteer Speedway
Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap hosts stock car races. The 0.4-mile, high-banked, oval dirt track is located near the intersection of U.S. 11E and Interstate 81 at Exit 23 at 14095 West Andrew Johnson Highway, Bulls Gap, TN 37711.
Super Late Model, Crate Late Model and Hobby Stock are among race classes at the speedway. Overnight camping is available.
For more information, call 423-235-5020.
Website: www.volunteerspeedway.com
Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR fans’ need for speed is fueled at the nearby “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”
Greene County is located about an hour away from NASCAR’s most popular track, Bristol Motor Speedway. Located on Highway U.S. 11E in Bristol, the historic venue can be claimed by this region’s race fans as their home track.
Each spring and late summer, race fans make their way to the legendary high-banked track.
With attendance figures that can top 150,000, Bristol Motor Speedway plays host to some of the largest crowds in professional racing.
The Night Race in August is one of the most popular weeks of racing on NASCAR’s national circuit.
Bristol Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone, which is open year-round, includes interactive displays, a theater and Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway history exhibits.
The weekend comes to a close with the Saturday night classic, the NASCAR Night Race.
Bristol Dragway
Complementing Bristol Motor Speedway is the legendary Bristol Dragway, better known to the racing world as “Thunder Valley.”
The quarter-mile strip hosts the NHRA Full Throttle Series each summer in the form of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
Nitro-burning Top Fuel Dragsters and Funny Cars blister the quarter-mile at speeds exceeding 320 mph, while Pro Stock cars provide some of the closest racing in all motor sports. In addition to the NHRA’s visit, a year-long calendar of events keeps the Dragway busy.
Bristol Dragway holds numerous events throughout the summer.
From March through October, the dragway hosts bracket racing, which sees a large number of area racers competing for more than $100,000 in cash and awards.
BASEBALL
Greeneville Flyboys
The Greeneville Flyboys are a high-level MLB Sanctioned summer collegiate wood bat league.
The Flyboys are part of the new Appalachian League which is part of the new PDP or Prospect Development Pipeline of MLB.
Previously, the Flyboys were the Greeneville Reds, affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds. Prior to 2018, they were the Greeneville Astros in 2017 as Greeneville’s entry in the minor league, which has been a starting point for many Major League Baseball players, including the Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve, Jordan Lyles and J.D. Martinez.
9 other teams in the new league include: Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol and Elizabethton in Tennessee; Burlington in North Carolina; Bluefield and Princeton in West Virginia; and Danville and Pulaski in Virginia. All teams from the previous Rookie League are participants in the new PDP league.
Pioneer Park, a 2,500-seat, state-of-the-art baseball stadium on the campus of Tusculum University, is home to the Flyboys.
The Appalachian League season runs annually from the first week of June to the first week of August. The new dates coincide with the players returning to their respective schools for the new school year.
Kat Foster is the Flyboys’ General Manager.
Phone: 423-609-7400.
Email: kfoster@flyboysbaseball.com
Website: www.flyboysbaseball.com
Parks & Recreation Department
The Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department offers various leagues in which young baseball players can learn the game and improve their skills: Pee Wee League, Minor League, Farm League, Little League, Junior Little League and Senior League.
Greene County also has traveling teams that are not sponsored by the recreation department. For more information regarding these programs, contact the parks department at 638-3143 or 638-3144.
BASKETBALL
There is a strong tradition of competition among basketball teams at all age levels throughout this community. High school teams regularly earn spots in the state tournament and have brought back state championship trophies on several occasions.
The Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department sponsors teams for all ages. These games are played at the EastView Recreation Center.
Youth and adult ages, both male and female, basketball leagues are an option at the YMCA. Games are played in the YMCA gym.
BOWLING
Olympia Lanes
Olympia Lanes, at 110 Mason St., in Greeneville, has 12 bowling lanes and features a full-line pro shop, a family arcade and moonlight bowling on Friday and Saturday nights.
Birthday celebrations and other parties are scheduled on request.
Numerous leagues are available for bowlers of all ages throughout the year.
Call for times and lane availability at 639-5166, or check the company’s Facebook page.
FOOTBALL
There are football programs at the five high schools as well as elementary and middle schools. Tusculum University is Greene County’s college football team.
In addition, a football league is provided for youth through Greene County’s Youth Football Association and the Boys & Girls Club Football League.
The association is supported by fundraisers and donations.
Three leagues exist within the Youth Football Association and begin before Aug. 1.
The Grass Cutters League is for youngsters ages 5 to 7 years, the Pee Wee is for ages 7 to 10, and the Midget League are for those of 10 to 13 years.
Games are played at Greeneville High School and area county high schools. Both leagues’ seasons run from the last weekend in July until the first weekend in November.
The YMCA sponsors co-ed youth flag football leagues for kindergarten through eighth grade during the summer.
GOLF
Several golf courses in a wide range of sizes are available to golfers, from duffers to pros, around Greene County. Individual stroke play and four-man best-ball are just some of the tournaments that are available at nearly every course in the county. There are four 18-hole public courses, a 27-hole public course and a members-only 18-hole country club course.
Graysburg Hills Golf Club, which offers 27 holes is located at 910 Graysburg Hills Road in Chuckey. For more information, call 234-8061 or visit their website at www.graysburghillsgolf.com.
The 18-hole public courses are:
• Andrew Johnson Golf Club located at 615 Lick Hollow Road in Greeneville — Phone: 636-1476; website: www.andrewjohnsongolf.com.
• Twin Creeks Golf Club located at 90 Chuckey Highway in Chuckey — Phone: 257-5192.
The 18-hole private course is Link Hills Country Club, located at 1325 E. Allens Bridge Road in Greeneville — Phone: 638-3114; website: www.linkhills.com.
MINIATURE GOLF
Kinser Park, located at 710 Kinser Park Lane in Greeneville, has an 18-hole miniature golf course located near the campground. Hours of operation typically run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 639-5912 for more information.
RACQUETBALL
The YMCA, located at 404 Y St., off East Church Street in Greeneville, has racquetball courts available for members. Reservations are recommended. Phone: 639-6107.
SKATEBOARDING
A skate park is available at Hardin Park. The concrete park features ramps, rails, stairs, ledges and other structures where skateboarders are allowed to skate away from vehicular traffic. Skaters are required to sign a written form and wear a helmet.
SOCCER
YMCA
Soccer programs for young children to adults are offered through the YMCA. Contact the Y for more information.
The Terry Bellamy Soccer Park is located on Bernard Avenue and is named for Terry Bellamy, retired executive director of the YMCA. The main entrance is on Crum Street.
Greeneville Galaxy
The Greeneville Galaxy Soccer Association is a youth soccer club with three full-sized regulation fields at their 814 Baileyton Road complex, one of which is lit for evening games. The club has eight teams, including two recent state champion teams. For more information, see www.greenevillegalaxy.com.
SOFTBALL
Sponsored by the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department, adult teams compete against one another in men’s, women’s and co-ed leagues.
Games are played on weekday evenings and Saturdays at Hardin Park.
Legion Field County leagues are also available at the various community ballfields.
SWIMMING
Public swimming pools are open to area residents at Hardin Park and Kinser Park in southern Greene County and at David Crockett Birthplace State Park near Limestone.
Private swimming pools are located at Link Hills Country Club, at the Moose Lodge and at the YMCA for the benefit of their members. Many local campgrounds also have swimming pools.
T-BALL
The YMCA offers T-Ball to area youngsters 4 years old through second grade. The season is August to October. The T-Ball program is non-competitive in design and primarily for the development of those who have little experience in playing softball or baseball.
TENNIS
Public and private tennis courts are numerous.
North Greene, South Greene and Chuckey-Doak high schools, as well as Mosheim Elementary School, have tennis courts that are open to the public.
The Greeneville-Greene County Tennis Center is located on Hal Henard Road. For more information regarding the tennis center, call the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department at 638-3143.
Both Link Hills Country Club and the Moose Lodge have private tennis courts.
Many tennis tournaments are played throughout the summer at various times and locations.
VOLLEYBALL
The Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department offers league play in volleyball for men and women and co-ed teams.
WALKING, JOGGING
A 1-mile paved walking trail at Greenville Community Hospital East, 1420 Tusculum Blvd., is open to the public every day and closes at dark.
Tracks are also available for public use at Hardin Park, West Greene High School, Greeneville Middle School, Greene County YMCA, Terry Bellamy Soccer Park, Mosheim Elementary School, Tusculum City Park and Tusculum’s Linear Park walking trail, which has a starting point at Tusculum City Park.
A walking time, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., is also set aside Monday through Friday at the EastView Recreation Center.
The Creation Health Nature Trail was opened by Greenville Community Hospital West in May 2014. It’s a 1.2-mile, moderate hike in an all wooded area.
The trail is maintained and offers eight stops with benches. Each stop represents a letter of CREATION (Choice, Rest, Environment, Activity, Trust, Interpersonal Relationships, Outlook, Nutrition). It has two entrances: One entrance is behind the hospital, and the other entrance is in Veterans Memorial Park, located on Forest Street.