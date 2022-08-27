Many establishments in Greeneville and Greene County are licensed to care for five or more children.
DAYCARE AND PRESCHOOL
All About Kids
6 weeks to 5 years
525-4951
1421 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Rochelle Faul, owner
Asbury Child Enrichment Center
6 weeks to 5 years
798-1060
205 S. Main St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Chassidy Inscore, Director
The Children’s Center
6 weeks to 5 years
638-5589
119 Fairgrounds Circle
Greeneville, TN 37745
6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Family Ties Day Care
6 weeks to 5 years
638-2223
208 Majestic Circle
Greeneville, TN 37743
6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Amanda Hixson, director
George Clem Head Start
3-4 years
787-0199
310 Floral Street
Greeneville, TN 37743
9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday
Little Blessings
6 weeks to 12 years
422-1674
100 Emerald Road
Mosheim, TN 37818
6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Stephanie Strange, director
Noah’s Ark Preschool and Childcare Center
6 weeks to 6 years
638-2329
1505 W. Main St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Barbara Ziliox, director
Small Miracles
1-5 years
639-9930
2001 W. Main St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Tender Heart Daycare
6 wks – 12 years
422-7344
310 W. Greene Drive
Mosheim, TN 37818
5:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
The Learning Tree
6 weeks to 5 years
787-0014
150 Marshall Lane
Greeneville, TN 37743
6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jeanine Medley, director
Towering Oaks Christian Preschool
Babies-5 years
639-0791
1985 Buckingham Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Amy Pfaff-Biebel, school administrator
Wooden Shoe Day Care Center
6 weeks to 14 years
639-7591
437 E. Bernard Ave.
Greeneville, TN 37745
6:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Linda Butler, owner/director
SCHOOL PROGRAMS
Both the Greeneville and the Greene County school systems operate children’s programs that go beyond the school day.
Their Extended School Programs provide students a place to stay before and after school. Some programs include summer hours and also operate on days when school is not in session.
GREENEVILLE SCHOOLS
The Greeneville School System offers an Extended School Program (ESP) as an optional, after-school, Tennessee state licensed child care service offered for a daily fee to parents of Greeneville City School students enrolled at EastView, Hal Henard and Tusculum View elementary schools.
ESP provides safe, quality childcare until 6 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday, and a full-day program during the summer and some holidays when school is not in session.
Children can engage in activities which benefit them emotionally, socially, physically, and educationally. Activities for the program are planned and supervised by trained staff and may include crafts, sports and games, art and music, computer games, career awareness activities, snacks, field trips and many other activities. In addition, time will be allotted each day for homework and tutorial assistance. The Extended School Program is designed with families in mind to supplement and support the child's experiences at home and school.
For more information contact program coordinator, Carrie Lamb, at 823-0006 or visit Greeneville City Schools online at www.gcschools.net.
GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS
For the 2021-22 school year, the Greene County School System has Extended School Programs at Doak Elementary School (serving students from Doak, Chuckey, and Chuckey Doak Middle School), South Greene High School (serving students from Camp Creek, Nolachuckey, & South Greene Middle School), and Mosheim Elementary School (serving Mosheim Elementary and West Greene Middle School).
Hours of operation for Doak and South Greene ESP are 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. before school and 3 to 6 p.m. after school. Hours for Mosheim ESP are 6:00 a.m. until 7:50 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Typically, during summer months, school year vacations, administrative days and snow days, Doak, Mosheim, and SGHS ESP operates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The county’s Extended School Program is open to all children ages 5 to 14 years old who attend county schools and are enrolled in the program. There are set fees for these programs.
For more information, visit the school district website at Greene County Schools (greenek12.org), call Rebecca Thomas, director of ESP for Greene County Schools, at 423-639-4194 ext. 1224 or email her at rebecca.thomas@gcstn.org.
County and city school systems also offer pre-kindergarten programs. Inquiries relating to admissions and applications can be directed to preschool social workers; County: Chelsea Bailey at 787-0848 or Jenny Waddell at 639-6236; for City: Latasha Keller at 638-1083 or Constance Ashcroft at 787-0848.
GREENE COUNTY PRE-K
(Runs 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Baileyton Elementary School
Age 4 years
234-6411 (school), 639-6236 (Pre-K office)
6536 Horton Highway
Greeneville, TN 37745
Camp Creek Elementary School
Age 4 years
639-6239 (school), 639-6236 (Pre-K office)
2941 Camp Creek Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
Chuckey Elementary School
Age 4 years
257-2108 (school), 787-0199 (Pre-K office)
1605 Chuckey Highway
Chuckey, TN 37641
Doak Elementary School
Age 4 years
638-3197
70 West St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
McDonald Elementary School
Age 4 years
235-5406 (school), 787-0199 (Pre-K office)
8120 McDonald Road
Mohawk, TN 37810
Mosheim Elementary School
Age 4 years
422-4123 (school), 787-0848 (Pre-K office)
297 W. School St.
Mosheim, TN 37818
Nolachuckey Elementary School
Age 4 years
639-7731(school), 639-6236 (Pre-K office)
565 Nolachuckey Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
2705 Ottway Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
GREENEVILLE CITY PRE-K
Greene Technology Center
4 years
1121 Hal Henard Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
639-0171
EastView Elementary School
4 years
454 E. Bernard Ave.
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-6351
Hal Henard Elementary School
4 years
425 E. Vann Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
638-3511
Tusculum View Elementary School
4 years
1725 Lafayette St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-2751
Highland Elementary School
4 years
208 N. Highland Ave.
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-3341