DAYCARE AND PRESCHOOL

All About Kids

6 weeks to 5 years

525-4951

1421 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Rochelle Faul, owner

Asbury Child Enrichment Center

6 weeks to 5 years

798-1060

205 S. Main St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Chassidy Inscore, director

www.asburylife.org

The Children’s Center

6 weeks to 5 years

638-5589

119 Fairgrounds Circle

Greeneville, TN 37745

6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

www.holstonhome.org

Family Ties Day Care

6 weeks to 5 years

638-2223

208 Majestic Circle

Greeneville, TN 37743

6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amanda Hixson, director

George Clem Head Start

3-4 years

787-0199

310 Floral Street

Greeneville, TN 37743

Head Start

3 years

787-0199

310 Floral St

Greeneville, TN 37743

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday

www.uethda.org

Little Blessings

6 weeks to 12 years

422-1674

100 Emerald Road

Mosheim, TN 37818

6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Stephanie Strange, director

Noah’s Ark Preschool and Childcare Center

6 weeks to 6 years

638-2329

1505 W. Main St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Barbara Ziliox, director

www.greenevillefcog.org/daycare

Small Miracles

1-5 years

639-9930

2001 W. Main St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

www.holstonhome.org

The Learning Tree

6 weeks to 5 years

787-0014

150 Marshall Lane

Greeneville, TN 37743

6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jeanine Medley, director

Towering Oaks Christian Preschool

2-5 years

639-0791

1985 Buckingham Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lori Swatzell, director

www.toweringoaks.org/ministries/preschool

Wooden Shoe Day Care Center

6 weeks to 14 years

639-7591

437 E. Bernard Ave.

Greeneville, TN 37745

6:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Linda and Terry Butler, owners

Linda Butler, director

SCHOOL PROGRAMS

Both the Greeneville and the Greene County school systems operate children’s programs that go beyond the school day.

Their Extended School Programs provide students a place to stay before and after school. Some programs include summer hours and also operate on days when school is not in session.

GREENEVILLE SCHOOLS 

The Greeneville School System offers an Extended School Program (ESP) as an optional, after-school, Tennessee state licensed child care service offered for a daily fee to parents of Greeneville City School students enrolled at EastView, Hal Henard and Tusculum View elementary schools.  

ESP provides safe, quality childcare until 6 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday, and a full-day program during the summer and some holidays when school is not in session. 

Children can engage in activities which benefit them emotionally, socially, physically, and educationally. Activities for the program are planned and supervised by trained staff and may include crafts, sports and games, art and music, computer games, career awareness activities, snacks, field trips and many other activities. In addition, time will be allotted each day for homework and tutorial assistance. The Extended School Program is designed with families in mind to supplement and support the child's experiences at home and school.

For more information contact program coordinator, Carrie Lamb, at 823-0006 or visit Greeneville City Schools online at www.gcschools.net.

GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS

For the 2020-21 school year, the Greene County School System has Extended School Programs at Doak (serving students from Doak and Chuckey), South Greene High School (serving students from Camp Creek, Debusk, and Nolachuckey), and Mosheim schools.

Hours for Doak and Mosheim, are 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. before school and 3 to 6 p.m. after school. SGHS will provide after school care for students from Camp Creek, Debusk and Nolachuckey.

Typically, during summer months, school year vacations, administrative days and snow days, the Doak, SGHS and Mosheim ESP programs operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The county’s ESP program is open to all children ages 5 to 14 years old who attend county schools and are enrolled in the program. There are set fees for these programs.

For more information, call Rebecca Thomas, director of ESP for Greene County Schools, at 423-278-9160 or email her at rebecca.thomas@gcstn.org.

County and city school systems also offer pre-kindergarten programs. Inquiries relating to admissions and applications can be directed to preschool social workers Latasha Keller at 638-1083 or Constance Ashcroft at 787-0848.

GREENE COUNTY PRE-K

(Runs 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Baileyton Elementary School

Age 4 years

234-6411 (school), 639-6236 (Pre-K office)

6536 Horton Highway

Greeneville, TN 37745

Camp Creek Elementary School

Age 4 years

639-6239 (school), 639-6236 (Pre-K office)

2941 Camp Creek Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

Chuckey Elementary School

Age 4 years

257-2108 (school), 787-0199 (Pre-K office)

1605 Chuckey Highway

Chuckey, TN 37641

Doak Elementary School

Age 4 years

638-3197

70 West St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

McDonald Elementary School

Age 4 years

235-5406 (school), 787-0199 (Pre-K office)

8120 McDonald Road

Mohawk, TN 37810

Mosheim Elementary School

Age 4 years

422-4123 (school), 787-0848 (Pre-K office)

297 W. School St.

Mosheim, TN 37818

Nolachuckey Elementary School

Age 4 years

639-7731(school), 639-6236 (Pre-K office)

565 Nolachuckey Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

2705 Ottway Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

GREENEVILLE CITY PRE-K

Greene Technology Center

4 years

1121 Hal Henard Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

639-0171

EastView Elementary School

4 years

454 E. Bernard Ave.

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-6351

Hal Henard Elementary School

4 years

425 E. Vann Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

638-3511

Tusculum View Elementary School

4 years

1725 Lafayette St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-2751

Highland Elementary School

4 years

208 N. Highland Ave.

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-3341

