Many rental apartments are available in Greeneville and Greene County.
Listed below are businesses that rent two or more separate units, as well as subsidized housing. Also listed are some condominium units that allow purchases as well as rentals.
Though the list has been made as complete as possible, there are other properties of two or more rental units with information not available for listing.
There also are owners who rent houses and apartments on an occasional basis, and some real estate brokers who manage rentals.
Checking the “Houses for Rent,” “Apartments for Rent” and “Mobile Home Rentals” categories in The Greeneville Sun classified advertising section can be helpful.
That information can also be found at www.GreenevilleSun.com under “Classifieds.”
APARTMENTS
Alameda Falls Townhomes
417 Fairgrounds Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
423-552-4269
Ambassador Arms
300 Crestview Drive
Greeneville, TN 37745
798-0164
Baileyton Terrace Apartments
7600 Horton Highway
Greeneville, TN 37745
234-6614
Barton Greene Senior Living
(55 years or older)
601 E. Barton Ridge Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
588-5605
Blue Springs Village
2995 Blue Springs Parkway
Greeneville, TN 37743
798-8880
Cedar Wood Apartments
2492 Buckingham Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-6439
Century 21 Legacy
93 N. Rufe Tayor Road
639-6781 (office)
747-6833 (cell)
(E): info@423rentals.com
(W): www.brianmcamis.com
Cottage Apartments
503 Leonard St.
Greeneville, Tn 37745
Contact: Jack Chudina
470-0953
Country Oaks Apartments
120 Hartshaw Drive
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-6781
Courtyard Apartments
717 Forest St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
639-1072
Craftin Place Apartments
620 Lovers Lane
Greeneville, TN 37743
557-8069
Creek Side Apartments
614 E. McKee St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
948-0846
Crestview Terrace Apartments
1600 Highway 70 Bypass
Greeneville, TN 37743
639-7328
Fairfield Estates Townhouses
423 Fairgrounds Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
823-2079
Gibson Apartments and Storage
6980 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
Chuckey, TN 37641
257-2811
Greeneville Terrace Apartments
406 Elk St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-5291
Heatherwood Estates
100 Heatherwood Loop No. 47
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-2614
Hidden Oaks Apartments
1108 W. Summer St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
639-3184
Indian Hills Apartments
48 Indian Hills Circle
Greeneville, TN 37743
639-3866
Laura Ann Apartments
Multiple locations
Contact Marshall Weems
638-5391
823-2266
Laurel Valley Apartments
7950 W. Andrew Johnson Highway
Mosheim, TN 37818
Mt. Villa and Knollridge Apartments
929 Apple St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
787-0112
Parrish Property
1009 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
798-0164 (day)
Parton’s Property Rentals
Various locations
639-8538
Pine Ridge Apartments
100 W. Barton Ridge Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
329-2083
Plaza Towers Apartments
(62 years or older; or mobility impaired)
224 Thornwood Drive
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-4044
Ravenwood II
1 E. Ocean Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-5148
Royals West Townhouses
7040 Blue Springs Pkwy
Mosheim, TN 37818
552-5915
Round Table Office Complex Executive Apartments
1104 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745 or
1119 Temple St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-2275
Town House Apartments
459 E. Bernard Ave.
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-6751
Tusculum View Apartments
262 South Rufe Taylor Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
620-1788
Woodridge Apartments Woodridge Annex
1101 Light St.
Greeneville, TN 37744
636-0238
SUBSIDIZED HOUSING
Greeneville Terrace Apartments
406 Elk St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-5291
Greeneville Landing Apartments
(residents over 62 years, disabled, handicapped)
1100 Light St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
638-8190
PUBLIC HOUSING
Greeneville Housing Authority
Public housing units are based on need. Availability is limited.
For more information, call 638-3111.