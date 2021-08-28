Many rental apartments are available in Greeneville and Greene County.

Listed below are businesses that rent two or more separate units, as well as subsidized housing. Also listed are some condominium units that allow purchases as well as rentals.

Though the list has been made as complete as possible, there are other properties of two or more rental units with information not available for listing.

There also are owners who rent houses and apartments on an occasional basis, and some real estate brokers who manage rentals.

Checking the “Houses for Rent,” “Apartments for Rent” and “Mobile Home Rentals” categories in The Greeneville Sun classified advertising section can be helpful.

That information can also be found at www.GreenevilleSun.com under “Classifieds.” 

APARTMENTS

Alameda Falls Townhomes

417 Fairgrounds Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

423-552-4269

Ambassador Arms

300 Crestview Drive

Greeneville, TN 37745

798-0164

Baileyton Terrace Apartments

7600 Horton Highway

Greeneville, TN 37745

234-6614

Barton Greene Senior Living

(55 years or older)

601 E. Barton Ridge Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

588-5605

Blue Springs Village

2995 Blue Springs Parkway

Greeneville, TN 37743

798-8880

Cedar Wood Apartments

2492 Buckingham Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-6439

Century 21 Legacy

93 N. Rufe Tayor Road

639-6781 (office)

747-6833 (cell)

(E): info@423rentals.com

(W): www.brianmcamis.com

Cottage Apartments

503 Leonard St.

Greeneville, Tn 37745

Contact: Jack Chudina

470-0953

Country Oaks Apartments

120 Hartshaw Drive

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-6781

Courtyard Apartments

717 Forest St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

639-1072

Craftin Place Apartments

620 Lovers Lane

Greeneville, TN 37743

557-8069

Creek Side Apartments

614 E. McKee St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

948-0846

Crestview Terrace Apartments

1600 Highway 70 Bypass

Greeneville, TN 37743

639-7328

Fairfield Estates Townhouses

423 Fairgrounds Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

823-2079

Gibson Apartments and Storage

6980 E. Andrew Johnson Highway

Chuckey, TN 37641

257-2811

Greeneville Terrace Apartments

406 Elk St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-5291

Heatherwood Estates

100 Heatherwood Loop No. 47

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-2614

Hidden Oaks Apartments

1108 W. Summer St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

639-3184

Indian Hills Apartments

48 Indian Hills Circle

Greeneville, TN 37743

639-3866

Laura Ann Apartments

Multiple locations

Contact Marshall Weems

638-5391

823-2266

Laurel Valley Apartments

7950 W. Andrew Johnson Highway

Mosheim, TN 37818

Mt. Villa and Knollridge Apartments

929 Apple St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

787-0112

Parrish Property

1009 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

798-0164 (day)

(W): www.greenevillerentals.com

Parton’s Property Rentals

Various locations

639-8538

Pine Ridge Apartments

100 W. Barton Ridge Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

329-2083

Plaza Towers Apartments

(62 years or older; or mobility impaired)

224 Thornwood Drive

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-4044

Ravenwood II

1 E. Ocean Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-5148

Royals West Townhouses

7040 Blue Springs Pkwy

Mosheim, TN 37818

552-5915

Round Table Office Complex Executive Apartments

1104 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745 or

1119 Temple St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-2275

Town House Apartments

459 E. Bernard Ave.

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-6751

Tusculum View Apartments

262 South Rufe Taylor Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

620-1788

Woodridge Apartments Woodridge Annex

1101 Light St.

Greeneville, TN 37744

636-0238

SUBSIDIZED HOUSING

Greeneville Terrace Apartments

406 Elk St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-5291

Greeneville Landing Apartments

(residents over 62 years, disabled, handicapped)

1100 Light St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

638-8190

PUBLIC HOUSING

Greeneville Housing Authority

Public housing units are based on need. Availability is limited.

For more information, call 638-3111.

Recommended for you