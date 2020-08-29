Many real estate brokers and auction companies and a number of agents serve the community.
"Realtor" is a title reserved for individuals who have met the qualifications required by the National Association of Realtors, and who belong to their local and state associations of Realtors, as well as to the national organization.
Realtors from Greeneville and the Tri-Cities are members of the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors. More information is available at 423-477-0040.
The following are real estate firms in Greene County whose licensed brokers are Realtors:
A Cut Above Real Estate & Auction Co.
1007 W. Main St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
638-5878 (office)
552-1427 (cell)
638-5899 (fax)
Accurate Realty Inc.
132 W. Depot St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
787-0001 (office)
787-0770 (fax)
Action Real Estate
67 Mt. Pleasant Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
638-2732 (office)
329-2732 (cell)
639-9244 (fax)
Bryant Realty
445 Dixie Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
639-6818
C.L.A.S.S.: Classic Land & Auction Service Specialists
140 W. Bernard Ave., Suite 1
Greeneville, TN 37743
639-0881
(W): www.classauction.us
Carl Garber Realtors/Appraisals
149 Indian Hills Drive
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-4151
Carter Real Estate & Auction Co.
444 E. Bernard Ave.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-7856 (office)
Carter, Shane — Brothers Real Estate & Auction
819 W. Church St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
798-9400
Century 21 Legacy
93 N. Rufe Taylor Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-6781 (office)
639-0851 (fax)
(W): www.century21.com
GREAT: Greeneville Real Estate Auction Team
210 W. Summer St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
525-5341 (office)
525-5345 (fax)
Greene County Land & Auction Co.
400 N. Irish St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-5231 (office)
636-1331 (fax)
Guy Jones Agency
428 E. Bernard Ave., Suite 2
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-6541
Hometown Realty
514 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-2345 (office)
639-2387 (fax)
Newton & Associates Real Estate
114 S. Irish St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
639-1180
Parrish Property
1009 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
798-0164 (office)
Preferred Property of East TN
1105 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
783-0051 (office)
525-4838 (Alt.)
783-0024 (fax)
Realty Executive East TN Realtors
827 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 2
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-3465 (office)
639-3484 (fax)
Southern Pride Realty
1104 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 314
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-1200 (office)
1-877-275-7117 (toll free)
877-795-7511 (fax)
Sunbridge Realty
3509 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
639-9050 (office)
1-877-528-0381 (toll-free)
639-9052 (fax)
Tri County Real Estate
90 McIntosh Lane
Bulls Gap, TN 37711
235-5550
(E): tcrenow@gmail.com
(W): www.tcrenow.com
Wanda Gibson Real Estate
92 Sam Doak Drive
Greeneville, TN 37745
787-7700
Warner Realty Co.
522 Justis Drive
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-7653 (office)
639-2344 (fax)
(E): wcwarner@yahoo.com