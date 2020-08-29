Many real estate brokers and auction companies and a number of agents serve the community.

"Realtor" is a title reserved for individuals who have met the qualifications required by the National Association of Realtors, and who belong to their local and state associations of Realtors, as well as to the national organization.

Realtors from Greeneville and the Tri-Cities are members of the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors. More information is available at 423-477-0040.

The following are real estate firms in Greene County whose licensed brokers are Realtors:

A Cut Above Real Estate & Auction Co.

1007 W. Main St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

638-5878 (office)

552-1427 (cell)

638-5899 (fax)

(E): acutaboverealestateandauction@comcast.net

(W): www.acutaboverealestateandauction.com

Accurate Realty Inc.

132 W. Depot St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

787-0001 (office)

787-0770 (fax)

Action Real Estate

67 Mt. Pleasant Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

638-2732 (office)

329-2732 (cell)

639-9244 (fax)

(E): shannon.hinkle@comcast.net

(W): www.actionrealestate.info

Bryant Realty

445 Dixie Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

639-6818

C.L.A.S.S.: Classic Land & Auction Service Specialists

140 W. Bernard Ave., Suite 1

Greeneville, TN 37743

639-0881

(E): eddieyokley@yahoo.com

(W): www.classauction.us

Carl Garber Realtors/Appraisals

149 Indian Hills Drive

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-4151

Carter Real Estate & Auction Co.

444 E. Bernard Ave.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-7856 (office)

(E): carterjandt@comcast.net

Carter, Shane — Brothers Real Estate & Auction

819 W. Church St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

798-9400

Century 21 Legacy

93 N. Rufe Taylor Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-6781 (office)

639-0851 (fax)

(W): www.century21.com

GREAT: Greeneville Real Estate Auction Team

210 W. Summer St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

525-5341 (office)

525-5345 (fax)

(W): www.greenevilleteam.com

Greene County Land & Auction Co.

400 N. Irish St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-5231 (office)

636-1331 (fax)

(E): gcla@greenecountylandandauction.com

(W): www.greenecountylandandauction.com

Guy Jones Agency

428 E. Bernard Ave., Suite 2

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-6541

Hometown Realty

514 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-2345 (office)

639-2387 (fax)

(E): hometownofgreeneville@gmail.com

(W): www.hometownofgreeneville.com

Newton & Associates Real Estate

114 S. Irish St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

639-1180

Parrish Property

1009 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

798-0164 (office)

(W): www.greenevillerentals.com

Preferred Property of East TN

1105 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

783-0051 (office)

525-4838 (Alt.)

783-0024 (fax)

(E): prefpropetn@comcast.net

(W): www.preferredpropertieseasttn.com

Realty Executive East TN Realtors

827 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 2

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-3465 (office)

639-3484 (fax)

(E): vickiericker@realtyexecutives.com

(W): www.realtyexecutives.com

Southern Pride Realty

1104 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 314

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-1200 (office)

1-877-275-7117 (toll free)

877-795-7511 (fax)

(E): julie@southernpriderealty.com

(E): teresa@southernpriderealty.com

(W): www.southernpriderealty.com

Sunbridge Realty

3509 E. Andrew Johnson Highway

639-9050 (office)  

1-877-528-0381 (toll-free)

639-9052 (fax)

Tri County Real Estate

90 McIntosh Lane

Bulls Gap, TN 37711

235-5550

(E): tcrenow@gmail.com

(W): www.tcrenow.com

Wanda Gibson Real Estate

92 Sam Doak Drive

Greeneville, TN 37745

787-7700

Warner Realty Co.

522 Justis Drive

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-7653 (office)

639-2344 (fax)

(E): wcwarner@yahoo.com

(W): www.warnerrealtyco.com

