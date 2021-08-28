More than 150 healthcare professionals provide medical services to meet a wide variety of health needs of the residents of this community.
More than 90 physicians, specializing in diverse fields, offer emergency and regular care.
Greeneville Community Hospital features 140 acute care beds, and offers a variety of services, including cardiology, diagnostic imaging, women’s healthcare, outpatient services, surgical services and wound care.
Greeneville Community Hospital (East Campus)
1420 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
Greeneville Community Hospital (West Campus)
401 Takoma Ave.
Greeneville, TN 37743
Below is a list of healthcare professionals. They are arranged alphabetically according to specialty. We have tried to include as many resources as possible, and we apologize if someone has inadvertently not been included.
ALLERGY AND IMMUNOLOGY
Allergic Diseases, Asthma and Immunology Clinic
1406 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
Suite 2500
638-9595
Marek M. Pienkowski, M.D., Ph.D.
Sarah Belcher, F.N.P- Allergy
(W): pienkowskimd.com
Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center
1410 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB 1, 2nd Floor
Suite 2300
Greeneville, TN 37745
800-600-7551, 865-584-0962 or 423-823-5190
Phillip Jones, M.D.
Karthik Krishnan, M.D.
(W): www.allergyasc.com
AUDIOLOGY
Greeneville Hearing Center
400 Y St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-2721
Dr. Daniel Shumaier, Audiologist
CARDIOLOGY
CVA Heart Institute
1410 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB 1, 1st Floor
Suite 1500
Greeneville, TN 37743
638-2270
Jack Whitaker, MD
Sarah Chesnut, FNP
Nolan Henley, PA
CHIROPRACTIC
Appalachian Chiropractic Center
510 Justis Drive
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-4440
Cindy Johnson Kricko, D.C.
(W)appalchiro.com
Frost Chiropractic Center
1007 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
Suite C
798-9710
Stephanie Frost, D.C.
Bill Frost, D.C.
Greeneville Chiropractic Inc.
1119 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-2233
John Hamilton, D.C.
Greeneville Chiropractic Inc.
155 Mason St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-5361
Leonard L. Hartman, D.C.
Snelson Chiropractic Health Center
510 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-1431
Bryon Snelson, D.C.
DERMATOLOGY
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer at Greeneville
1404 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
Suite 1100
Greeneville Community Hospital MOB 3
Phone 787-7020
Fax 787-7025
Robert J. Clemon M.D.
Steve L. Peterson, M.D.
Jerrin O. Nabers, PA-C
EMERGENCY MEDICINE
Greeneville Community Hospital East
Emergency Services Department
American Physician Partners
1420 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
787-5000
GASTROENTEROLOGY
Ballad Health Medical Associates Gastroenterology
438 E. Vann Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
Suite 202
278-1703
Gordon L. Marsa, MD
Joseph M. Kretschmar, MD
Leah Balch, APC-BC
Judy Martin, FNP-C
GENERAL/FAMILY PRACTICE
Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Medicine
1410 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB 1, 1st Floor
Suite 1300
Greeneville, TN 37745
783-5520
Felix Fernandez, DO
Katherine Gilbert, FNP
Ballad Health Medical Associates Family and Internal Medicine Greeneville
438 E. Vann Road
Suite 200
Greeneville, TN 37743
278-1856
Debra Lewis, DO
Margeaux Clements, FNP
Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Medicine & Prompt Care
438 E. Vann Road
Suite 100
Greeneville, TN 37743
278-1700
Michael J. Odell, MD
Richard J. Aasheim, MD
Daniel Lewis, MD
Amanda Herrell, DO
Benjamin Morgan, DO
Jessi Bennett, PA
Mike Stone, PA
Valerie Mullins, PA
Josh Stone, PA
Wesley Cook, PA-C
Baileyton Medical Center
580 Van Hill Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
234-1020
Ann Efpey, N.P.
Cathy Vance N.P.
(W) rhsctn.com/
The Doctor’s Office
109 E. Church St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-4131
Rufus Breckenridge, M.D.
Charles Montgomery, M.D.
Andy Roberts, M.D.
Family Physicians of Greeneville
1410 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB 1, 2nd Floor
Greeneville, TN 37745
Suite 2600
787-7000
Kevin Toppenberg, M.D.
Dee Toppenberg, M.D.
Greene County Health Department
810 W. Church St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
P.O. Box 159
Greeneville, TN 37744
798-1749
Kimi Zook, M.D.
Elizabeth McCord- Duncan, M.D.
Tenicia Clark, N.P.
Greeneville Family Medicine (Summit Medical Group)
1404 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB 3, 3rd Floor
Greeneville, TN 37745
Suite 3000
638-1188
Brian Gong, FNP
Michael H. Hartsell, M.D.
Kara Lunsford, PA
Shalee Nanney, FNP
Sonja B. Woods, M.D.
King’s Way Family Medicine, LLC
318 Tusculum Boulevard
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-7700
Heather Olson FNP-C
Limestone Medical Center
105 Limestone Ruritan Road
Limestone, TN 37681
257-8089
James W. Clark, M.D.
(W) rhsctn.com/
DirectMD Greeneville
1231 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-9970
Russell Perry, M.D.
Phil Thwing, M.D.
400 Y St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-0707
Summit Family Medical Group
1404 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB 3, 2nd Floor
Suite 2300
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-2161
Jaime Oakley, M.D.
Leah Rodgers, PA-C
Pamela Shockey, A.N.P.
Erin Stayton, FNP
Tusculum Family Physicians
555 Justis Drive
Greeneville, Tn 37745
Phone: 783-7965
Fax: 783-7970
Ken and Carla Nickle, D.O.
Leslie Foshie, FNP
Leslie Henry, FNP
Holly McGaw, FNP
INTERNAL MEDICINE
Ballad Health Medical Associates Internal Medicine- Greeneville
438 E. Vann Road
Suite 201
Greenville, TN 37743
278-1800
Erick Bulawa, MD
Laura Doty, FNP
Paula Renner, NP
Sheila Yokley, NP
Greeneville Internal Medicine and Family Practice (Summit Medical Group)
1404 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB 3, 3rd Floor
Suite 3100
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-4114
B. Tyler Bailey, M.D.
R. Theo Hensley, III, M.D.
Robert W . Mosca, D.O.
Joseph W. Scott, M.D.
Eva Fields, FNP
Leah Rodgers, PA
Healthstar Internal Medicine Greeneville
1012 Coolidge St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
237-6900
Candi Cashen Overholt, M.D.
Sonya Hance, FNP
Vicki G. Carter, FNP-BC, CDE
OBSTETRICS/GYNECOLOGY
Ballad Health Medical Associates OB/GYN and Women’s Health-Greeneville
1424 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB 4
Greeneville, TN 37745
783-5560
Jami Goodwin, MD
Amber Mullins, MD
Howard Herrell, MD
OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE
Ballad Health Medical Associates Occupational Medicine/Industricare
1021 Coolidge St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
Suite 4
636-9828
Marsha Montemarano, DNP
Marianne Filka, MD
Ted Fox, NP
ONCOLOGY/HEMATOLOGY
East TN Hematology, Oncology & Internal Medicine
1406 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB 2, 2nd Floor
Suite 2000
Greeneville, TN 37745
787-7080
A.K. Sen, M.D.
Teresia Bailey, NP
Eric R. Chlebisch
Amy Hunt, NP
James Steven Rodgers, MD
Tennessee Cancer Specialists
1410 Tusculum Boulevard
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-0243
(W) www.tncancer.com
OPHTHALMOLOGY
Greeneville Eye Clinic
1406 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB 2, 1st Floor
Suite 1000
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-6848
Laura L. Urban, M.D.
Thomas L. Brown, M.D.
OPTICIANS
Tri-City Vision Center
1310 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-6236
Graham Taylor, O.D.
The Vision Center
Walmart
3755 Andrew Johnson Highway
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-2171
OPTOMETRISTS
AA Eyecare
910 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
Suite 2
639-2002
Marietta Vestal, O.D.
Pete Vestal, O.D.
East View Eye Care, P.C.
1000 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
Suite 4
639-8128
Bradford M. Emde, O.D.
Shelly F. Shaw, O.D.
Tabitha Combes, O.D.
Greeneville Eye Care Center
204 Emory Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-4151
Kristen Pumphrey, O.D.
Oldstage Eyecare
1539 Industrial Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-8856
John K. Clement, O.D.
Limestone Family Eye Center
364 Opie Arnold Road
Limestone, TN 37681
257-2340
J. Dale Grant, O.D.
(W): www.limestoneeye.com
ORTHOPAEDICS
Ballad Health Medical Associates Orthopedics
1420 Tusculum Blvd.
Outpatient Center
4th Floor
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-2103
Richard W. Pectol Jr., MD
Billy K. Parsley, MD
Kyle Boren, DO
Christopher Castle, NP
Kevin Rojas, PA
OTOLARYNGOLOGY
Greeneville Ear Nose and Throat Specialists
1410 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB 1, 2nd Floor
Suite 2500
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-1291
Susan P. Abernathy, DO
Thomas Carrino, P.A-C
John-Thomas Carrino, P.A.-C.
Jolene Hoffman, Audiologist
PATHOLOGY
Watauga Pathology Associates, P.C.
1725 W. Market St.
Johnson City, TN 37604
423-431-1310
PEDIATRICS
Greeneville Pediatric Clinic
221 N. Main St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
787-6050
Douglas C. Cobble, M.D.
Ballad Health Medical Associates – Kids First Pediatrics
1406 Tusculum Blvd
MOB 2, 1st Floor
Suite 1200
Greeneville, TN 37745
798-6630
John Applegate, DO
Sylvia Boesch-Lewis, FNP
Darla Morgan, NP
Ballad Health Medical Associates- Green Mountain Pediatrics
428 E. Vann Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
278-1950
Timothy L. Fuller, DO
Todd Aiken, MD
Justin Jones, DO
Charles Perry, MD
Amanda Curtis, NP
Andrea Heaton, NP
PHYSICAL THERAPY
Apple Rehab Services
533 Tusculum Blvd. #3940
Greeneville, TN 37745
787-1120 or 787-1121
(E): info@bodybyme.com
(W) apple-rehab-services.business.site
BenchMark Physical Therapy
225 W. Summer St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
638-1111
Sam Lawson, P.T.
Cindy Bird, O.C.
Hailey Ball, O.C.
(W): www.bmrp.com
Greeneville Community Hospital Outpatient Therapy Services
1404 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB 3, 1st Floor
Suite 1200
Greeneville, TN 37745
636-5400
Greeneville Community Hospital Outpatient Pediatric Therapy Services
Greeneville Community Hospital, East
1420 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN
787-5063
PSYCHIATRY
Nolachuckey-Holston Area Mental Health Center
401 Holston Drive
Greeneville, TN 37743
639-1104
1-877-928-9062 (after hours)
Ballad Health Medical Associates Behavioral Health
303 Takoma Ave.
Greeneville, TN 37743
636-0491
William Diebold, MD
Karen Lane, NP
Jessica McAfee, NP
PSYCHOLOGY
Personal Management Consultants
907 Tusculum Blvd.
638-8071
Greeneville, TN 37745
John Johnson, Ph.D.
Murray Scher, Ph.D.
PULMONARY DISEASES
East Tennessee Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
1404 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB 3, 2nd Floor
Suite 2200
Greeneville, TN 37745
798-8052
Mandeep Bakshi, M.D.
Alice Pinyan, MSN-BC
RADIATION ONCOLOGY
UT Radiology
1410 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN
Arthur Adams, M.D.
Scott Vermillion, M.D.
Kevin Delk, M.D.
Wythe Owens, M.D.
Brady Seaton M.D.
(W): www.utrad.com
SENIOR CARE
Brookdale Senior Living
155 Serrall Drive
Greeneville, TN 37745
798-0404
Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center
55 Nursing Home Road
Chuckey, TN 37641
257-6761
Family Ministries Retirement & Assisted Living
126 John M. Reed Nursing Home Road
Limestone, TN 37681
607-3145
Laughlin Healthcare Center
801 E. McKee Street
Greeneville, TN 37743
638-9226
Life Care Center of Greeneville
725 Crum St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
639-8131
Morning Pointe of Greeneville
324 Mt. Bethel Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville
106 Holt Court
Greeneville, TN 37743
639-0213
SLEEP CENTER
Greeneville Community Hospital Sleep Center
Greeneville Community Hospital, East
1420 Tusculum Blvd
Greeneville, TN 37745
787-6351
SPORTS MEDICINE
Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Medicine
438 E. Vann Road
Suite 100
Greeneville, TN 37745
278-1700
Daniel Lewis, MD
SURGERY
Ballad Health Medical Associates – General Surgery, Greeneville
1410 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB 1, 1st Floor
Suite 1700
Greeneville, TN 37745
787-7100
Mark D. Patterson, M.D.
Natalie Scott, M.D.
Robert Northrop, M.D.
Aimee Henley, F.N.P.-C
Ballad Health Medical Associates General Surgery, Greeneville West
1404 Tusculum Blvd.
MOB, 2nd Floor
Suite 2100
Greeneville, TN 37745
783-5580
Robert Bridges, M.D
Beth Bulawa, M.D.
URGENT CARE
Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care
438 E. Vann Road
Greeneville, TN 37743
787-7496
Health Express Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine
895 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
Greeneville, TN
588-5774
Summit Urgent Care
555 Justis Drive
Greeneville, TN
254-6460
UROLOGY
Unity Urology
184 Liberty Way
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-4046
Jason Carter, M.D.
(W): www.unityurology.com
WELLNESS CLINIC
1 Team Wellness
128 S. Main St.
Suite 200
Greeneville, TN
609-7953
WOUND CARE
Ballad Health Wound Care Center
1406 Tusculum Blvd
MOB 2, 2nd Floor
Suite 2004
Greeneville, TN 37745
783-5500
Beth Bulawa, MD
Felix Fernandez, DO
Stephen Flor, MD
Robert Northrop, MD
Remy Sagadraca, MD
Natalie Scott, MD