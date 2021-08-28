More than 150 healthcare professionals provide medical services to meet a wide variety of health needs of the residents of this community.

More than 90 physicians, specializing in diverse fields, offer emergency and regular care.

Greeneville Community Hospital features 140 acute care beds, and offers a variety of services, including cardiology, diagnostic imaging, women’s healthcare, outpatient services, surgical services and wound care.

Greeneville Community Hospital (East Campus)

1420 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

Greeneville Community Hospital (West Campus)

401 Takoma Ave.

Greeneville, TN 37743

Below is a list of healthcare professionals. They are arranged alphabetically according to specialty. We have tried to include as many resources as possible, and we apologize if someone has inadvertently not been included.

ALLERGY AND IMMUNOLOGY

Allergic Diseases, Asthma and Immunology Clinic

1406 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

Suite 2500

638-9595

Marek M. Pienkowski, M.D., Ph.D.

Sarah Belcher, F.N.P- Allergy

(W): pienkowskimd.com

Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center

1410 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB 1, 2nd Floor

Suite 2300

Greeneville, TN 37745

800-600-7551, 865-584-0962 or 423-823-5190

Phillip Jones, M.D.

Karthik Krishnan, M.D.

(W): www.allergyasc.com

AUDIOLOGY

Greeneville Hearing Center

400 Y St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-2721

Dr. Daniel Shumaier, Audiologist

(W): www.schumaieraudiologist.com

CARDIOLOGY

CVA Heart Institute

1410 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB 1, 1st Floor

Suite 1500

Greeneville, TN 37743

638-2270

Jack Whitaker, MD

Sarah Chesnut, FNP

Nolan Henley, PA

balladhealth.org

CHIROPRACTIC

Appalachian Chiropractic Center

510 Justis Drive

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-4440

Cindy Johnson Kricko, D.C.

(W)appalchiro.com

Frost Chiropractic Center

1007 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

Suite C

798-9710

Stephanie Frost, D.C.

Bill Frost, D.C.

(W): www.frostchiroacu.com

Greeneville Chiropractic Inc.

1119 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-2233

John Hamilton, D.C.

(W): www.drjohnhamilton.com

Greeneville Chiropractic Inc.

155 Mason St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-5361

Leonard L. Hartman, D.C.

Snelson Chiropractic Health Center

510 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-1431

Bryon Snelson, D.C.

DERMATOLOGY

Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer at Greeneville

1404 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

Suite 1100

Greeneville Community Hospital MOB 3

Phone 787-7020

Fax 787-7025

Robert J. Clemon M.D.

Steve L. Peterson, M.D.

Jerrin O. Nabers, PA-C

(W): http://tcskincare.com/

EMERGENCY MEDICINE

Greeneville Community Hospital East

Emergency Services Department

American Physician Partners

1420 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

787-5000

(W): www.balladhealth.org

GASTROENTEROLOGY

Ballad Health Medical Associates Gastroenterology

438 E. Vann Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

Suite 202

278-1703

Gordon L. Marsa, MD

Joseph M. Kretschmar, MD

Leah Balch, APC-BC

Judy Martin, FNP-C

(W): www.balladhealth.org

GENERAL/FAMILY PRACTICE

Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Medicine

1410 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB 1, 1st Floor

Suite 1300

Greeneville, TN 37745

783-5520

Felix Fernandez, DO

Katherine Gilbert, FNP

(W): www.balladhealth.org

Ballad Health Medical Associates Family and Internal Medicine Greeneville

438 E. Vann Road

Suite 200

Greeneville, TN 37743

278-1856

Debra Lewis, DO

Margeaux Clements, FNP

(W): www.balladhealth.org

Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Medicine & Prompt Care

438 E. Vann Road

Suite 100

Greeneville, TN 37743

278-1700

Michael J. Odell, MD

Richard J. Aasheim, MD

Daniel Lewis, MD

Amanda Herrell, DO

Benjamin Morgan, DO

Jessi Bennett, PA

Mike Stone, PA

Valerie Mullins, PA

Josh Stone, PA

Wesley Cook, PA-C

(W): www.balladhealth.org

Baileyton Medical Center

580 Van Hill Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

234-1020

Ann Efpey, N.P.

Cathy Vance N.P.

(W) rhsctn.com/

The Doctor’s Office

109 E. Church St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-4131

Rufus Breckenridge, M.D.

Charles Montgomery, M.D.

Andy Roberts, M.D.

Family Physicians of Greeneville

1410 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB 1, 2nd Floor

Greeneville, TN 37745

Suite 2600

787-7000

Kevin Toppenberg, M.D.

Dee Toppenberg, M.D.

(W) www.familyphysiciansofgreeneville.com/

Greene County Health Department

810 W. Church St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

P.O. Box 159

Greeneville, TN 37744

798-1749

Kimi Zook, M.D.

Elizabeth McCord- Duncan, M.D.

Tenicia Clark, N.P.

Greeneville Family Medicine (Summit Medical Group)

1404 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB 3, 3rd Floor

Greeneville, TN 37745

Suite 3000

638-1188

Brian Gong, FNP

Michael H. Hartsell, M.D.

Kara Lunsford, PA

Shalee Nanney, FNP

Sonja B. Woods, M.D.

(W) www.summithealthcare.com/locations/greenevillefm

King’s Way Family Medicine, LLC

318 Tusculum Boulevard

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-7700

Heather Olson FNP-C

(W) kingswayfamilymed.com/

Limestone Medical Center

105 Limestone Ruritan Road

Limestone, TN 37681

257-8089

James W. Clark, M.D.

(W) rhsctn.com/

DirectMD Greeneville

1231 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-9970

Russell Perry, M.D.

(W): www.patmosemergiclinic.com

Phil Thwing, M.D.

400 Y St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-0707

(W) www.summithealthcare.com/locations/thwing

Summit Family Medical Group

1404 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB 3, 2nd Floor

Suite 2300

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-2161

Jaime Oakley, M.D.

Leah Rodgers, PA-C

Pamela Shockey, A.N.P.

Erin Stayton, FNP

(W): www.summithealthcare.com/locations/summitfmg

Tusculum Family Physicians

555 Justis Drive

Greeneville, Tn 37745

Phone: 783-7965

Fax: 783-7970

Ken and Carla Nickle, D.O.

Leslie Foshie, FNP

Leslie Henry, FNP

Holly McGaw, FNP

(W) www.summitmedical.com/locations/tusculum

INTERNAL MEDICINE

Ballad Health Medical Associates Internal Medicine- Greeneville

438 E. Vann Road

Suite 201

Greenville, TN 37743

278-1800

Erick Bulawa, MD

Laura Doty, FNP

Paula Renner, NP

Sheila Yokley, NP

(W): www.balladhealth.org

Greeneville Internal Medicine and Family Practice (Summit Medical Group)

1404 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB 3, 3rd Floor

Suite 3100

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-4114

B. Tyler Bailey, M.D.

R. Theo Hensley, III, M.D.

Robert W . Mosca, D.O.

Joseph W. Scott, M.D.

Eva Fields, FNP

Leah Rodgers, PA

(W): www.summitmedical.com/locations/gim

Healthstar Internal Medicine Greeneville

1012 Coolidge St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

237-6900

Candi Cashen Overholt, M.D.

Sonya Hance, FNP

Vicki G. Carter, FNP-BC, CDE

OBSTETRICS/GYNECOLOGY

Ballad Health Medical Associates OB/GYN and Women’s Health-Greeneville

1424 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB 4

Greeneville, TN 37745

783-5560

Jami Goodwin, MD

Amber Mullins, MD

Howard Herrell, MD

(W): www.balladhealth.org

OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE

Ballad Health Medical Associates Occupational Medicine/Industricare

1021 Coolidge St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

Suite 4

636-9828

Marsha Montemarano, DNP

Marianne Filka, MD

Ted Fox, NP

(W): www.balladhealth.org

ONCOLOGY/HEMATOLOGY

East TN Hematology, Oncology & Internal Medicine

1406 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB 2, 2nd Floor

Suite 2000

Greeneville, TN 37745

787-7080

A.K. Sen, M.D.

Teresia Bailey, NP

Eric R. Chlebisch

Amy Hunt, NP

James Steven Rodgers, MD

Tennessee Cancer Specialists

1410 Tusculum Boulevard

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-0243

(W) www.tncancer.com

OPHTHALMOLOGY

Greeneville Eye Clinic

1406 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB 2, 1st Floor

Suite 1000

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-6848

Laura L. Urban, M.D.

Thomas L. Brown, M.D.

OPTICIANS

Tri-City Vision Center

1310 E. Andrew Johnson Highway

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-6236

Graham Taylor, O.D.

(W) tricityvision.com

The Vision Center

Walmart

3755 Andrew Johnson Highway

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-2171

OPTOMETRISTS

AA Eyecare

910 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

Suite 2

639-2002

Marietta Vestal, O.D.

Pete Vestal, O.D.

East View Eye Care, P.C.

1000 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

Suite 4

639-8128

Bradford M. Emde, O.D.

Shelly F. Shaw, O.D.

Tabitha Combes, O.D.

(W): www.eastvieweyecare.com

Greeneville Eye Care Center

204 Emory Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-4151

Kristen Pumphrey, O.D.

Oldstage Eyecare

1539 Industrial Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-8856

John K. Clement, O.D.

(W): www.clementeyeassociates.com

Limestone Family Eye Center

364 Opie Arnold Road

Limestone, TN 37681

257-2340

J. Dale Grant, O.D.

(W): www.limestoneeye.com

ORTHOPAEDICS

Ballad Health Medical Associates Orthopedics

1420 Tusculum Blvd.

Outpatient Center

4th Floor

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-2103

Richard W. Pectol Jr., MD

Billy K. Parsley, MD

Kyle Boren, DO

Christopher Castle, NP

Kevin Rojas, PA

(W): www.balladhealth.org

OTOLARYNGOLOGY

Greeneville Ear Nose and Throat Specialists

1410 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB 1, 2nd Floor

Suite 2500

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-1291

Susan P. Abernathy, DO

Thomas Carrino, P.A-C

John-Thomas Carrino, P.A.-C.

Jolene Hoffman, Audiologist

(W) www.greenevilleentspecialists.com

PATHOLOGY

Watauga Pathology Associates, P.C.

1725 W. Market St.

Johnson City, TN 37604

423-431-1310

(W): www.wataugapathology.com

PEDIATRICS

Greeneville Pediatric Clinic

221 N. Main St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

787-6050

Douglas C. Cobble, M.D.

Ballad Health Medical Associates – Kids First Pediatrics

1406 Tusculum Blvd

MOB 2, 1st Floor

Suite 1200

Greeneville, TN 37745

798-6630

John Applegate, DO

Sylvia Boesch-Lewis, FNP

Darla Morgan, NP

(W): www.balladhealth.org

Ballad Health Medical Associates- Green Mountain Pediatrics

428 E. Vann Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

278-1950

Timothy L. Fuller, DO

Todd Aiken, MD

Justin Jones, DO

Charles Perry, MD

Amanda Curtis, NP

Andrea Heaton, NP

(W): www.balladhealth.org

PHYSICAL THERAPY

Apple Rehab Services

533 Tusculum Blvd. #3940

Greeneville, TN 37745

787-1120 or 787-1121

(E): info@bodybyme.com

(W) apple-rehab-services.business.site

BenchMark Physical Therapy

225 W. Summer St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

638-1111

Sam Lawson, P.T.

Cindy Bird, O.C.

Hailey Ball, O.C.

(W): www.bmrp.com

Greeneville Community Hospital Outpatient Therapy Services

1404 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB 3, 1st Floor

Suite 1200

Greeneville, TN 37745

636-5400

(W): www.balladhealth.org

Greeneville Community Hospital Outpatient Pediatric Therapy Services

Greeneville Community Hospital, East

1420 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN

787-5063

(W): www.balladhealth.org

PSYCHIATRY

Nolachuckey-Holston Area Mental Health Center

401 Holston Drive

Greeneville, TN 37743

639-1104

1-877-928-9062 (after hours)

(W): www.frontierhealth.org

Ballad Health Medical Associates Behavioral Health

303 Takoma Ave.

Greeneville, TN 37743

636-0491

William Diebold, MD

Karen Lane, NP

Jessica McAfee, NP

(W): www.balladhealth.org

PSYCHOLOGY

Personal Management Consultants

907 Tusculum Blvd.

638-8071

Greeneville, TN 37745

John Johnson, Ph.D.

Murray Scher, Ph.D.

PULMONARY DISEASES

East Tennessee Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine

1404 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB 3, 2nd Floor

Suite 2200

Greeneville, TN 37745

798-8052

Mandeep Bakshi, M.D.

Alice Pinyan, MSN-BC

RADIATION ONCOLOGY

UT Radiology

1410 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN

Arthur Adams, M.D.

Scott Vermillion, M.D.

Kevin Delk, M.D.

Wythe Owens, M.D.

Brady Seaton M.D.

(W): www.utrad.com

SENIOR CARE

Brookdale Senior Living

155 Serrall Drive

Greeneville, TN 37745

798-0404

(W) www.brookdale.com/en/communities/brookdale-greeneville-tn.html?cid=yext

Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center

55 Nursing Home Road

Chuckey, TN 37641

257-6761

(W) durhamhensleyhealth.com

Family Ministries Retirement & Assisted Living

126 John M. Reed Nursing Home Road

Limestone, TN 37681

607-3145

(W) www.fwbfm.com/services/family-ministries-retirement-assisted-living

Laughlin Healthcare Center

801 E. McKee Street

Greeneville, TN 37743

638-9226

(W) www.balladhealth.org/location/laughlin-healthcare-center

Life Care Center of Greeneville

725 Crum St.

Greeneville, TN 37743

639-8131

(W) lcca.com/locations/tn/greeneville

Morning Pointe of Greeneville

324 Mt. Bethel Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

(W) morningpointe.com/locations/greeneville

Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville

106 Holt Court

Greeneville, TN 37743

639-0213

(W) shcofgreeneville.com

SLEEP CENTER

Greeneville Community Hospital Sleep Center

Greeneville Community Hospital, East

1420 Tusculum Blvd

Greeneville, TN 37745

787-6351

SPORTS MEDICINE

Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Medicine

438 E. Vann Road

Suite 100

Greeneville, TN 37745

278-1700

Daniel Lewis, MD

(W): www.balladhealth.org

SURGERY

Ballad Health Medical Associates – General Surgery, Greeneville

1410 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB 1, 1st Floor

Suite 1700

Greeneville, TN 37745

787-7100

Mark D. Patterson, M.D.

Natalie Scott, M.D.

Robert Northrop, M.D.

Aimee Henley, F.N.P.-C

(W): www.balladhealth.org

Ballad Health Medical Associates General Surgery, Greeneville West

1404 Tusculum Blvd.

MOB, 2nd Floor

Suite 2100

Greeneville, TN 37745

783-5580

Robert Bridges, M.D

Beth Bulawa, M.D.

(W): www.balladhealth.org

URGENT CARE

Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care

438 E. Vann Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

787-7496

(W): www.balladhealth.org

Health Express Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine

895 E. Andrew Johnson Highway

Greeneville, TN

588-5774

(E) info@healthexpressuctn.com

(W) www.healthexpressuctn.com

Summit Urgent Care

555 Justis Drive

Greeneville, TN

254-6460

(W) www.summitmedical.com/locations/uccgreeneville

UROLOGY

Unity Urology

184 Liberty Way

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-4046

Jason Carter, M.D.

(W): www.unityurology.com

WELLNESS CLINIC

1 Team Wellness

128 S. Main St.

Suite 200

Greeneville, TN

609-7953

cdoty@1teamllc.com

(W) https://www.1teamllc.com/

WOUND CARE

Ballad Health Wound Care Center

1406 Tusculum Blvd

MOB 2, 2nd Floor

Suite 2004

Greeneville, TN 37745

783-5500

Beth Bulawa, MD

Felix Fernandez, DO

Stephen Flor, MD

Robert Northrop, MD

Remy Sagadraca, MD

Natalie Scott, MD