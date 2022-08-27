Frontier Health’s Nolachuckey-Holston Area Mental Health Center, 401 Holston Drive, is the community’s leading provider of mental health, substance abuse or co-occurring disorders, 24/7 crisis services, and more, including recovery and vocational rehabilitation services.
Outpatient counseling and case management services are provided for adults, children and youth in Greene County, with satellite locations in Rogersville and Sneedville.
As a division of Frontier Health, individuals can access services at over 60 other facilities in 12 counties of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Frontier Health offers residential alcohol and drug treatment and crisis stabilization services nearby and addresses the needs of victims of domestic violence, the hearing impaired, those suffering from AIDS, runaways, youth in crisis, adolescent group care and therapeutic foster care.
Frontier Health's outpatient and residential facilities served over 48,000 individuals in 2019.
Nolachuckey-Holston services in Greeneville include:
• 24/7 emergency services;
• Crisis Services;
• a residential program for drug and alcohol addiction or co-occurring mental health diagnosis;
• couples, group and individual therapy, family counseling, marital therapy, medication therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy;
• children/youth services and education programs;
• consultation and educational services to other community organizations and agencies;
• outpatient psychotherapy, education and prevention, substance abuse treatment, grief counseling and referral services;
• children/youth services, intervention, prevention and education programs;
• a developmental disabilities program empowering people to live at their highest level of independence;
• foster and group care services; and
• referrals to psychiatric inpatient care for children or adults.
Medicare, TennCare and third-party insurance are accepted. Reduced fee scaling is offered.
For individuals and families who have no ability to pay, government and United Way funding makes services possible.
For more information, call 423-639-1104, visit 401 Holston Drive off West Summer Street during operating hours, or visit www.frontierhealth.org. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
For the Crisis Stabilization Unit, call 1-877-928-9062.