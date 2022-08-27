Non-Emergency Numbers Aug 27, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emergency assistance is only a phone call away by dialing 911.The following numbers are for times when you may want or need to contact one of the following agencies on a non-emergency matter.COUNTY SHERIFFBusiness Office: 798-1800, open 24 hoursGreene County Detention Center: 798-1802FIRE DEPARTMENTS(non-emergency situations)Greeneville: 638-4243Camp Creek: 638-1702Caney Branch: 638-1237Cedar Creek: 620-7421DeBusk: 636-1111Fall Branch, Washington Co: 423-348-7171Limestone, Washington Co: 423-257-2571McDonald: 823-2157Midway: 422-9701Town Of Mosheim Fire: 422-7401Mosheim: 422-7227Newmansville: 639-7246Nolichuckey, Washington Co.: 423-257-2803Orebank: 638-7799St. James: 639-7121South Greene: 639-5446Sunnyside: 638-6597Tusculum: 638-8068United: 234-2001HOSPITALSGreeneville Community Hospital East787-5000www.balladhealth.orgEMERGENCY SERVICESGreeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad: 638-3441Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services: 798-1720Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security: 798-1729 or 798-1824Poison Control Center: 1-800-222-1222 Website: www.aapcc.orgSEXUAL ASSAULT RESPONSECHIPS Domestic Violence Shelter (serves Greene, Unicoi and Carter counties)Office Phone: 743-0022Sexual Assault Center of East TennesseeCenter: 865-558-9040Crisis hotline: 865-522-7273POLICE (NON-EMERGENCY)Baileyton: 234-6911Greeneville: 639-7111Tusculum: 638-6211Mosheim: 422-7666STATE, FEDERAL AGENCIESTennessee Highway Patrol: 348-6144Website: www.tn.gov/safetyFederal Bureau of Investigation (Knoxville office): 865-544-0751Website: www.fbi.govTennessee Bureau of Investigation: 615-744-4000, open 24 hoursWebsite: www.tn.gov/tbiOffice of Homeland SecurityEast Tennessee Office: 317-8044Nashville: 615-521-5200Website: www.tennessee.gov/homelandsecurityU.S. Forest Service: 638-8731Website: www.fs.fed.usCDC Public Response Hot Line for Bio-terrorism: (response to anthrax, smallpox and other outbreaks) 1-888-232-4636Website: www.emergency.cdc.gov/bioterrorismNational Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 (24 hours)Website: www.missingkids.com Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Website Greene County Homeland Security Agency Emergency Politics Company Institutes Police Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Planned For Injured Mosheim Firefighter 2022 Teen Board Presentees Announced Customers To See Relief On Electric Bills With TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment Rate Set To Decline Tusculum Board Approves New Fire Station, Playground Shirley Jones Retiring From Sun After 48 Years