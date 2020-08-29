Emergency assistance is only a phone call away by dialing 911.

The following numbers are for times when you may want or need to contact one of the following agencies on a non-emergency matter.

COUNTY SHERIFF

Business Office: 798-1800, open 24 hours

Greene County Detention Center: 798-1802

FIRE DEPARTMENTS

(non-emergency situations)

Greeneville: 638-4243

Camp Creek: 638-1702

Caney Branch: 638-1237

Cedar Creek: 620-7421

DeBusk: 636-1111

Fall Branch, Washington Co: 423-348-7171

Limestone, Washington Co: 423-257-2571

McDonald: 823-2157

Midway: 329-8726

Mosheim: 422-7401

Town of Mosheim: 422-7227

Newmansville: 639-7246

Nolichuckey, Washington Co.: 423-257-2803

Orebank: 638-7799

St. James: 639-7121

South Greene: 639-5446

Sunnyside: 638-6597

Tusculum: 638-8068

United: 234-2001

HOSPITALS

Greeneville Community Hospital East

787-5000

www.balladhealth.org

Greeneville Community Hospital West

639-3151

www.balladhealth.org

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad: 638-3441

Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services: 798-1720

Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security: 798-1729 or 798-1824

Poison Control Center: 1-800-222-1222 Website: www.aapcc.org

SEXUAL ASSAULT RESPONSE

CHIPS Domestic Violence Shelter (serves Greene, Unicoi and Carter counties)

Office Phone: 743-0022

Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee

Center: 865-558-9040

Crisis hotline: 865-522-7273

POLICE (NON-EMERGENCY)

Baileyton: 234-6911

Greeneville: 639-7111

Tusculum: 638-6211

Mosheim: 422-7666

STATE, FEDERAL AGENCIES

Tennessee Highway Patrol: 348-6144

Website: www.tn.gov/safety

Federal Bureau of Investigation (Knoxville office): 865-544-0751

Website: www.fbi.gov

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation: 615-744-4000, open 24 hours

Website: www.tn.gov/tbi

Office of Homeland Security

East Tennessee Office: 317-8044

Nashville: 615-521-5200

Website: www.tennessee.gov/homelandsecurity

U.S. Forest Service: 638-8731

Website: www.fs.fed.us

CDC Public Response Hot Line for Bio-terrorism: (response to anthrax, smallpox and other outbreaks) 1-888-232-4636

Website: www.emergency.cdc.gov/bioterrorism

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 (24 hours)

Website: www.missingkids.com

