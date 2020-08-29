Emergency assistance is only a phone call away by dialing 911.
The following numbers are for times when you may want or need to contact one of the following agencies on a non-emergency matter.
COUNTY SHERIFF
Business Office: 798-1800, open 24 hours
Greene County Detention Center: 798-1802
FIRE DEPARTMENTS
(non-emergency situations)
Greeneville: 638-4243
Camp Creek: 638-1702
Caney Branch: 638-1237
Cedar Creek: 620-7421
DeBusk: 636-1111
Fall Branch, Washington Co: 423-348-7171
Limestone, Washington Co: 423-257-2571
McDonald: 823-2157
Midway: 329-8726
Mosheim: 422-7401
Town of Mosheim: 422-7227
Newmansville: 639-7246
Nolichuckey, Washington Co.: 423-257-2803
Orebank: 638-7799
St. James: 639-7121
South Greene: 639-5446
Sunnyside: 638-6597
Tusculum: 638-8068
United: 234-2001
HOSPITALS
Greeneville Community Hospital East
787-5000
Greeneville Community Hospital West
639-3151
EMERGENCY SERVICES
Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad: 638-3441
Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services: 798-1720
Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security: 798-1729 or 798-1824
Poison Control Center: 1-800-222-1222 Website: www.aapcc.org
SEXUAL ASSAULT RESPONSE
CHIPS Domestic Violence Shelter (serves Greene, Unicoi and Carter counties)
Office Phone: 743-0022
Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee
Center: 865-558-9040
Crisis hotline: 865-522-7273
POLICE (NON-EMERGENCY)
Baileyton: 234-6911
Greeneville: 639-7111
Tusculum: 638-6211
Mosheim: 422-7666
STATE, FEDERAL AGENCIES
Tennessee Highway Patrol: 348-6144
Website: www.tn.gov/safety
Federal Bureau of Investigation (Knoxville office): 865-544-0751
Website: www.fbi.gov
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation: 615-744-4000, open 24 hours
Website: www.tn.gov/tbi
Office of Homeland Security
East Tennessee Office: 317-8044
Nashville: 615-521-5200
Website: www.tennessee.gov/homelandsecurity
U.S. Forest Service: 638-8731
Website: www.fs.fed.us
CDC Public Response Hot Line for Bio-terrorism: (response to anthrax, smallpox and other outbreaks) 1-888-232-4636
Website: www.emergency.cdc.gov/bioterrorism
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 (24 hours)
Website: www.missingkids.com