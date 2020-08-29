Many miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding trails are available in the nearby Cherokee National Forest.
More than 100 miles of trails are located in the Unaka Ranger District of the national forest. Many of the trails are located in Greene County.
Trails are divided into motorized, multi-use (including equestrian, mountain biking and hiking trails) and hiking-only trails.
They lead to picturesque mountain views, cool streams, colorful trees and waterfalls.
Mountain biking and horseback riding is allowed on certain forest trails, forest development roads and some areas behind forest service roads closed to motorized vehicles.
The following list was provided by the U.S. Forest Service's Unaka Ranger District Office at 4900 Asheville Highway, 5 miles south of the intersection of Tennessee Highway 70S and U.S. Highway 321.
Also available from the district ranger's office is the National Geographic Trails Map of the French Broad and Nolichucky rivers region in the Cherokee National Forest.
The office is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information is available by calling the U.S. Forest Service at 638-4109.
Additional maps and written directions to most trails can be obtained at the office.
A variety of maps and other resources to plan recreational outings can be found at fs.usda.gov/activity/cherokee/recreation/hiking.
APPALACHIAN TRAIL
A 288-mile section of the Appalachian Trail is in Tennessee or along the Tennessee and North Carolina border.
This section of the famous hiking trail is rated moderately difficult.
The local section begins at the Waterville exit, off of I-40 in Cocke County, and follows the Tennessee/North Carolina state line. There are approximately 24 miles of Appalachian Trail in Greene County.
The I-40 to Flint Gap section of the trail is about 66 miles, and hikers can see great views from: Snowbird Mountain, Max Patch, Lovers Leap, Camp Creek Bald Firetower, Blackstack Cliffs, Little Firescald Ridge and Cold Spring Mountain.
Non-potable (not for drinking) water is available from several streams, including springs at nearby shelters. Water should be boiled, treated or filtered before use.
Access is available from either Round Knob, Horse Creek, Asheville Highway at Allen Gap, Forest Service Road 31 at Hurricane Gap, Camp Creek Bald and Devil’s Fork Gap (from Flag Pond).
For more information, contact the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at 828-254-3708.
Each of the following trails has a number. The map, available at the U.S. Forest Service Office, will refer to the trail by the number rather than trail name.
OTHER HIKING TRAILS
EASIEST
Pete’s Branch Trail (#12): This trail is 1.56 miles, 1-2 hours long. Parking is available at the Horse Creek Picnic Area. To shorten the hike, a four-wheel drive vehicle can drive FDR 94 just past the first creek crossing. Park your vehicle in the parking area and hike the 0.56 miles to the 45-foot Pete’s Branch Waterfall.
Scarlet Oak Trail (#181): This trail is a 0.2-mile, 30-minute-long loop opposite the Horse Creek Recreational Center. Follow signs to Horse Creek Recreation Center, and the entrance to trail is right across from the entrance to the campground. Parking is available at Horse Creek Picnic Area.
Sill Branch North (#115): This trail is 0.5-mile, and 30 to 45 minutes long. To reach the trail, take 11E North to TN Highway 107 and travel east 13.8 miles to Clark Creek Road and turn right. Then travel 3.2 miles to the trailhead on the left. The hike ends at a waterfall.
MODERATE
Margarette Falls (#189): Off Shelton Mission Road, this 1.2-mile, 1- to-2-hour, one-way trail ends at a 50-foot waterfall that is a sight to behold. It is a relatively short trail, but quite rugged in spots with stream crossings that can be challenging during high water. Parking is available at the bottom of the trail.
Paint Creek Trail (#10): This is a 2.72 mile, 3-4-hour-long hike. Trail begins beside the bridge crossing Paint Creek before the entrance to the campground. Because of heavy rains in past years, this trail is only partially accessible, and more difficult than before due to missing bridges and the necessity to ford the creeks by foot.
Walnut Mountain Trail (#135): The trail begins at Round Mountain Campground, where parking is provided. The 1.8-mile, 2-3-hour-long trail ends at its junction with the Appalachian Trail.
Squibb Creek Trail (#23): This 1.95-mile, 2-3-hour-long trail begins at a small foot bridge off the off-road-vehicle trail and ends at a 15-foot waterfall. This is a Wilderness Trail which means the trail is maintained at a lower standard. Look closely for the blue blazes.
Little Paint Creek Trail (#11): The trail begins at a parking area on Forest Service Road 31-B. From Greeneville take Asheville Highway south for 11.21 miles then follow signs to Paint Creek Recreation Area. The left fork in that road is 31-B. This 3.03 mile, 4-5-hour-long trail terminates at the Appalachian Trail at Deep Gap. It is located on an old logging railroad bed. Look for signs of railcar wheels and railroad ties.
Stone Mountain Trail (#9): Beginning at the cemetery on Hall Top, this is a 6.02-mile, 5-6-hour hike. Parking is available at the forest service gate along Mill Creek, 1.02 miles from I-40 at Hartford in Cocke County and at the cemetery. The lower portion of this trail is now open to horses.
Gum Springs Trail (#5): Beginning at Highway 107 across from the Houston Area Recreational Center, this is a 1.33-mile, 2-3-hour-long hike. Trail follows a stream and provides access to the Meadow Creek Mountain Trail.
Paint Mountain Trail (#7): This 9.48-mile, 7-8-hour-long trail begins at the trailhead parking on Forest Designated Road 209C, one mile beyond Buffalo Rock and Lone Pine Gap out Houston Valley Road. The trail provides several opportunities to vary length. Horses are only allowed on the trail from Chimney Rocks Trail intersection to Lone Pine Gap.
DIFFICULT
Middle Springs Ridge Trail (#4): This difficult Wilderness Trail is 1.94 miles long and takes 2-3 hours to walk. The trail starts at the left of the 0.73 milepost of Squibb Creek Trail. It joins with Turkeypen Cove Trail. Wilderness trails are maintained at a lower standard. Look closely for the blue blazes.
Turkeypen Cove (#15): Starting at Mile Post 0.67 on the Squibb Creek Trail and eventually merging with the Middle Spring Ridge Trail, this 1.98-mile Wilderness Trail is 2-3 hours long, and the last section is steep. Large rocks at the left of the trail near Mile Post 1.5 provide a good view of Greeneville and the Nolichucky River Valley. This trail is located in Sampson Mountain Wilderness and is maintained at a lower standard. Look closely for blue blazes.
Sarvis Cove Trail (#14): This 2.45-mile, 3-4-hour trail starts just above Horse Creek Recreation area at the milepost 0.80 on Poplar Cove Trail and goes to the Appalachian Trail at Cold Spring Mountain.
Davis Creek Trail (#19): Beginning at Round Knob Recreation Area, this 2.8-mile, 3-4-hour-long trail has several stream crossings and is partly damaged from flooding. It ends at Shelton Mission Road.
MULTIPLE USE TRAILS (Horses, Mountain Biking and Hiking)
EASIEST
Doctors Ridge Trail (#194): This 1.13-mile, 1-2-hour-long trail is fairly steep in some areas, but wide and easy to follow. Opposite the entrance to Horse Creek campground, take Old Forge Road 1.9 miles down. On the right is the beginning of the trail. Roadside parking is available on Old Forge Road and at the end of the trail on Greystone Road.
MODERATE
Little Jennings Creek Trail (#195): This trail begins at Jennings Creek Trail at milepost 0.10 and extends 1.99 miles, 2-3 hours, where it intersects with Cowbell Hollow Trail. Parking is available at Round Knob and Old Forge recreation areas.
Poplar Cove Trail (#22): This trail is 1.43 miles and 2-3 hours long. It has different access points at the Horse Creek Recreation Area off the four-wheel-drive road and at the Old Forge Recreation Area 1.09 miles up the Jennings Creek Trail. Parking is available at both entrances. The trail junctions at milepost 0.80 with Sarvis Cove Trail and serves as a connector between Horse Creek and Old Forge Recreation Areas.
Cowbell Hollow Trail (#24): Beginning at Round Knob Recreation Area, this 1.8-mile, 2-3-hour-long trail ends at the junction with Jennings Creek Trail and Poplar Cove Trail. Parking is at Round Knob and Old Forge recreation areas.
Jennings Creek Trail (#21): Beginning at Old Forge Recreation Area and ending at the junction with Cowbell Hollow Trail and Poplar Cove Trail, this is a 1.09-mile, 2-3-hour-long trail.
Greene Mountain Trail (#13): Starting on Greene Mountain Road and ending on Kennedy Cabin Road, this trail has roadside parking at both ends. This 3.65-mile, 4-5-hour-long trail has some steep parts.
Chimney Rocks Trail (#154): This 2.4-mile trail, which takes 4-5 hours to travel, begins at Weaver’s Bend Road or can be joined at its intersection with Paint Mountain Trail. The trail starts at the parking area on FDR 209C (just before crossing the railroad tracks on Weaver Bend).
DIFFICULT
Meadow Creek Mountain Trail (#6): This 14.8 mile, 14-15-hour-long trail begins at the trail head in Greene County off County Road 1342 (Cedar Creek Road) and ends at County Road 2576 (Long Creek Road) in Cocke County. Parking is available at the beginning of the trail. Primitive campsites (pack it in/pack it out) can be found along the trail. Trail is difficult for horses because of its steep and narrow sections.
Bullen Hollow (#2): Off Shelton Mission Road this 2.68 mile, 3.5-to-4.5 hours long hike has an elevation change of almost 2,000 feet. The trail begins at Bullen Hollow trailhead and ends at Low Gap on Bald Mountain, also known as Viking Mountain.
OTHER TRAIL OPPORTUNITIES:
Halltop Area: This includes Forest Service Roads 207 and 403.
County Road 2576 Area: Bikes are allowed on Forest Service Road 404 and Meadow Creek Mountain Trail 6. Portions of Trail #6 can be steep.
Round Mountain Area: Numerous trails in the Round Mountain area are open to mountain bikes. These include Forest Service Roads 96, 3242 and Round Mountain Road.
Weaver’s Bend Area: Weaver’s Bend Road, Chimney Rocks Trail and Paint Mountain Trail are open to mountain biking. Weaver’s Bend can be reached from Houston Valley Road (Tenn. 107).
Houston Valley Area: Brush Creek Road offers challenging biking for any skill level.
Meadow Creek Mountain Fire Tower Area: This area can be reached off Houston Valley Road, a mile past Houston Valley Recreation Area. Mountain biking is allowed on Forest Service Road 404, Meadow Creek Mountain Fire Tower Road, the Meadow Creek Trail, Gum Springs Trail and Gum Springs Connector.
Lone Pine Gap Area: A parking area at Lone Pine Gap takes you to Paint Mountain and Chimney Rock Trail. Both these trails begin beside Pine Springs Church on Paint Mountain Road off Houston Valley Road.
Hurricane Gap Area: Biking areas include Hurricane Gap Road, Shad Road and Rough Branch Road. To reach Hurricane Gap, take the opposite fork from Little Paint Creek Trail, on the Paint Creek Road.
Greene Mountain Area: Roads open to bikes are Greene Mountain Road, Camp Creek Bald Road and Forest Service Road 93.
Horse Creek Area: Also includes Doctors Ridge Trail, Poplar Cove Trail, Cowbell Hollow Trail and Horse Creek four-wheel drive road.
Round Knob Area: Bicyclists are allowed on Round Knob Road, Little Jennings Creek Road, Round Knob four-wheel drive trail and Jennings Creek Trail.
Gum Springs Connector (#5A): This 1-mile trail, starting at Burnett Gap, has a parking lot accommodating horses. It connects to Gum Springs Trail, which eventually connects to Meadow Creek Mountain Trail.
Buffalo Mountain ATV-Motorcycle Trail: This moderately difficult to difficult 12.8-mile trail begins at Horse Cove Gap and ends at Organ Gap on southern Buffalo Mountain. Trail provides an enjoyable ride with scenic views of Unaka Mountain, surrounding mountains and the “Valley Beautiful” of Unicoi County. Trailhead is located at Horse Cove Gap.