On the cover Aug 19, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The cover photo for this year's Greene County Guidebook was taken by Dee McAfee. The early 1800s Dickson-Williams Mansion hosted many famous visitors and is one of numerous historic sites in Greene County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Guidebook Greene County Dickson-williams Mansion Photo Tourism Visitor Year Site Recommended for you Trending Now Public Health Emergency Declaration Extended For County Christopher Douglas Cogdill (Died: July 27, 2020) Signature Healthcare Reports 48 Coronavirus Cases, Three Deaths At Local Facility Myra Mathes (Died: Aug. 11, 2020) Brian Scott Fillers (Died: Aug. 14, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.