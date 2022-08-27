Other Useful Numbers Aug 27, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Useful phone numbers and website addresses:Atmos Energy: 1-888-286-6700Website: www.atmosenergy.comBaileyton Town Hall: 234-6911Bulls Gap City Hall: 235-5216Greene Technology Center: 639-0171Website: cft.gcschools.netComcast: 1-800-COMCASTWebsite: my.xfinity.comCenturyLink: 1-800-366-8201Website: www.centurylink.comGreene County Mayor: 798-1766Website: www.greenecountytngov.comGreene County Partnership: 638-4111Website: discovergreenevilletn.com/chamber-of-commerce-home/Greene County Schools: 639-4194Website: www.greenek12.orgGreeneville City Schools: 787-8000Website: www2.gcschools.netGreeneville Light & Power System: 636-6200Website: www.glps.netGL&PS Repair Service (after hours): 636-6202Greeneville Parks & Recreation Dept: 638-3143, 638-3194 or 638-3144Website: www.greenevilletn.govThe Greeneville Sun: 638-4181Website: www.GreenevilleSun.comGreeneville Town Hall: 639-7105Greeneville Water Commission: 638-3148Website: www.gwctn.orgGreeneville Water Office (waste treatment plant): 639-1022Website: www.gwctn.orgMosheim Town Hall: 422-4051Tusculum City Hall: 638-6211Tusculum University: 636-7300Website: www.tusculum.eduWalters State Community College: 798-7940Website: www.ws.edu/campuses/niswonger/ Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Planned For Injured Mosheim Firefighter 2022 Teen Board Presentees Announced Customers To See Relief On Electric Bills With TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment Rate Set To Decline Tusculum Board Approves New Fire Station, Playground Shirley Jones Retiring From Sun After 48 Years