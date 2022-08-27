Greene County offers numerous services for the community’s elderly and disabled. The following is a listing of agencies that offer living-assistance opportunities such as home-delivered meals, as well as agencies that offer social and volunteer options for aging citizens.
AGING DISABILITY RESOURCE CONNECTIONS
203 N. College St., Suite 3
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-7133
Katie Kincaid, coordinator
This is a referral agency for the disabled and elderly. The service coordinator visits elderly (age 60-plus) and disabled (ages 18-59) to assess need.
Services available range from a homemaker service to chore service (minor home repairs), respite service, personal care service and homebound meals.
HOMEBOUND MEALS
203 N. College St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-3128
Diana Lewis, Nuritution coordinator
Homebound Meals provides one nutritious meal a day, Monday through Friday, for the elderly and disabled. First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability helps seniors qualify for the meal. Call 639-7133 for more information.
Homebound Meals offers both home-delivered meals and a congregate meal for the elderly at the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center. Home-delivered meals are delivered solely by volunteers.
Elderly and disabled are encouraged to contribute $3 per meal.
ROBY FITZGERALD ADULT CENTER
Glenda Blazer, Director
203 N. College St., Suite 1
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-3128
The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center is a multi-purpose center serving ages 55 and older in Greeneville and Greene County. Services include transportation, natural support services and leisure time activities.
The center helps the seniors stay strong mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually. They are provided with nutritious meals.
Seniors may enjoy activities such as arts and crafts, Bible study, bridge, bingo, computer, gospel singing, library, line dancing, oil painting, pool tables, Roby Variety Band, rook, sewing, tai chi and a wellness room.
MYRIDE TN
Geanne McKechnie, coordinator
203 N. College St.
588-1028
MyRide TN is a senior-friendly program that offers door-through-door transportation that is provided by a well-screened and trained volunteer staff. They are coordinated by an employee of the MyRide TN Program and have support fom the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability.