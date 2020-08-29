Several airports serve the region.
GREENEVILLE MUNICIPAL AIRPORT
Location: 246 Airport Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-6275
Website: www.greenevilleaviation.com
The Greeneville Municipal Airport (airport identifier: GCY) is a public airport owned by the Town of Greeneville offering private aircraft service and cargo shipping.
In 2019, 58 aircraft were based at its field, with 52 being single-engine airplanes. Three multi-engine planes, 2 jet airplanes and one helicopter also operated from the airfield. There were an average of 103 flights daily, with 44% being local general aviation.
Among the more active corporate users of the airport are Jost, Landair Transport, Forward Air Corporation, Parker, Walmart, SumiRiko Tennessee, Austin Powder Company, US Nitrogen, Angus Palm, Miller Industries and John Deere Power Products.
The airport has 66 T-hangars.
Greeneville Aviation Services is the airport’s fixed-base operator.
Commercial airlines fly from these airports in the region:
TRI-CITIES REGIONAL AIRPORT TN/VA
Location: 2525 Highway 75
Blountville, TN 37617 (Just off Interstate 81, exit 63)
Phone: 423-325-6000
Website: www.triflight.com
Tri-Cities Regional Airport TN/VA (TRI) is a full-service commercial airport serving Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Western North Carolina and Eastern Kentucky.
The airport offers nonstop flights to five hubs (Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, Orlando Sanford, and Tampa/St.Petersburg/Clearwater) on Allegiant Air, Delta Airlines and American Airlines.
TRI is centrally located between the cities of Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City, 3 miles off Interstate 81 at Exit 63.
TRI has an 8,000-foot main runway and a 4,447-foot secondary runway.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port No. 2027 and Foreign-Trade Zone No. 204 are onsite to facilitate cargo transportation and allow area businesses to import and export in an efficient and cost-effective manner.
MCGHEE TYSON AIRPORT
Location: 2055 Alcoa Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-342-3000
Website: www.flyknoxville.com
McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Knoxville offers passengers non-stop access to 19 major destinations year-round and six more seasonally.
The airlines that serve the airport include Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines and United Airlines.
In addition to passenger traffic, the airport is also home to two regional jet maintenance facilities.
The Tennessee Air National Guard’s 134th Air Refueling Group operates out of McGhee Tyson Airport.
McGhee Tyson Airport offers long-term, short-term and economy parking; full-service dining; a food court; a bookstore; and a gift shop. From I-40 West, the airport is located off exit 386B (approximately 12 miles from the exit ramp) and is located in Alcoa, near Knoxville.
ASHEVILLE REGIONAL AIRPORT
Location: 61 Terminal Drive
Fletcher, NC 28732
Phone: Authority Offices 828-684-2226; Guest Services 828-209-3660
Website: www.flyavl.com
The Asheville (North Carolina) Regional Airport (AVL) is served by commercial air carriers Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines.
The terminal building opens at 4:30 a.m. and closes after the last flight of the day arrives. The airfield is open 24 hours a day.
AVL provides non-stop flights to 17 locations, including hubs in Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Newark, Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth.
The Asheville Regional Airport has an 8,001-foot runway.
It is located 15 miles south of downtown Asheville, North Carolina, at exit 40 off Interstate 26.