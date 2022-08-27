The community’s mixture of locally based information and entertainment sources include a daily newspaper, four radio stations and two websites affiliated directly with local news organizations.
THE GREENEVILLE SUN
Adams Publishing Group Inc. publishes The Greeneville Sun, Greene County’s hometown newspaper and website. The newspaper has served Greene County since 1879.
The Greeneville Sun's website offers all of the newspaper content to paid subscribers of the print edition, with some content provided free online to non-subscribers.
The Sun has a market penetration rate of Greene County’s households (number of papers sold as a percentage of households) of 40 percent, Monday through Saturday/Sunday, based on 2010 U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
Greene County's Accent markets to non-subscriber residents through its 10,000 weekly copies, offering “total market coverage” for advertisers seeking to reach a larger portion of local households.
The newspaper is delivered to residents by carriers and is also available in more than 140 racks throughout the county. Delivery via US Mail is also available outside carrier areas.
The most recent information estimates the Sun’s print readership per edition at approximately 30,000 people per week Monday through Saturday. Greene County's Accent is estimated to reach another 20,000 people to provide maximum coverage of the market.
Each month, about 500,000 pages are viewed on GreenevilleSun.com, the most-visited local website in Greene County. More than 65,000 individuals (or “unique visitors”) come to the site monthly.
Home delivery service or advertising information is available by calling 423-638-4181, Monday through Friday, or by emailing info@GreenevilleSun.com.
Visitors view about 6 million pages annually on the desktop and mobile versions of GreenevilleSun.com, according to reports from Google Analytics.
GreenevilleSun.com features news, sports, obituaries and other information from The Greeneville Sun, as well as Greeneville Marketplace, advertising, videos, photo galleries and additional unique content, such as detailed breaking news during times of emergency and when major news occurs.
GreenevilleSun.com has received first-place news and advertising awards from the Tennessee Press Association, the Tennessee Press Associated Press and the Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives.
After registering on GreenevilleSun.com, six-day-per-week subscribers to the printed Greeneville Sun have unlimited access to all content on the website, including the e-Edition, which displays pages online exactly as they appear in the printed edition.
Non-subscribers may view all ads and advertising sections, Associated Press news stories, Greene County’s Accent content, photos and videos on the website.
To advertise on GreenevilleSun.com, or other national/regional websites, contact Online Operations Director Brian Cutshall at 423-359-3109 or email Brian.Cutshall@GreenevilleSun.com.
For other inquiries, email info@greenevillesun.com.
HIGH ROAD AGENCY
Established in 2013, the High Road Agency is a Kingsport-based form that specializes in digital marketing and advertising services throughout the region.
Key services include social media and online reputation management, web and creative design, public relations, search engine optimization, geofencing, video production, email marketing, targeted online advertising and more.
High Road Agency is part of APG East of Tennessee/North Carolina, the parent company of The Greeneville Sun.
To learn more, see thehighroadagency.com, call 423-900-8424 or email letstalk@thehighroadagency.com.
WGRV-AM
WGRV, owned by Radio Greeneville Inc., is a 24-hour, 1,000-watt station that operates at 1340 on the AM dial.
Playing traditional country music with an emphasis on local and other news and coverage of University of Tennessee football and UT Lady Vols basketball, the radio station also broadcasts local high school football and basketball games.
The station may be reached at 638-4147.
WGRV-FM
In 2018, Radio Greeneville launched a new FM frequency for broadcasting its WGRV station. Known on the FM dial as “Hometown Radio,” WGRV can be heard in stereo on FM at 99.5.
Radio Greeneville offers daily local news, sports, and weather on the website Greeneville.com, which is separately owned. Radio Greeneville can be reached via phone at 638-4147.
WSMG-AM
At 1450 on the AM dial, WSMG operates at 1,000 watts.
The station plays oldies from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s and also features local news coverage and sports programming. WSMG also carries Tusculum University football and basketball games, broadcasts on select NASCAR races and does other local sports broadcasts.
The station, owned by Radio Greeneville Inc., may be reached at 638-3188 or wsmg@greeneville.com
WSMG-FM
In 2018, Radio Greeneville launched a new FM frequency for broadcasting its WSMG station. Known on the FM dial as “The Jewel of the Mountains,” WSMG can be heard in stereo on FM at 95.5.
WIKQ-FM
Found at 103.1 on the FM dial, WIKQ is a 6,000-watt station. It broadcasts local high school football and basketball games and plays modern country music.
A scoreboard show is on air before, during and after broadcasts of football games on Friday nights.
WIKQ also is part of the Vols Network and broadcasts the University of Tennessee’s football games and men’s basketball games. The station is owned by Radio Greeneville and may be reached at 639-1831.
TRUTH FM 91.1
Truth FM 91.1, owned by Calvary Chapel Greeneville, is a Christian FM station which broadcasts with 17,000 watts.
The station primarily features teaching from that church and other ministries across the country, along with contemporary Christian music. For more information or to listen to the station online visit their website at www.truthfm.net, email info@truthfm.net, or call 552-2811.