A number of dentists practice in Greeneville.
Most of them work in general practice, but there are a few specialists in areas of dentistry such as orthodontics, endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and pedodontics.
GENERAL PRACTICE
ABC Family Dentistry
1018 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-2176
Aaron Knop, D.M.D.
Adkins Family Dentistry
600 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 1
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-5141
Donnie Adkins, D.M.D.
Aspen Dental
2800 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
Greeneville, TN 37745
278-9255
John Notarianni, D.D.S.
Angela Vie, D.D.S.
Chris A. Bullington, D.D.S.
1338 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-6129
David J. Dykes, D.D.S.
1015 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-6341
James W. Gamble Jr., D.M.D.
112 Spencer St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-9131
Greeneville Dental Associates
1308 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
Amy Armstrong, D.D.S.
Melissa Armbrister, D.D.S.
639-6120
Scott C. Haden, D.D.S.
208 S. Irish St.
Greeneville, TN 37743
639-5621
Kevin G. Hartman, D.D.S.
816 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 1
Greeneville, TN 37745
636-1911
David B. Jones, D.D.S.
1104 E. Church St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-4176
Greene County Health Department
810 W. Church St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
798-1749
Fred K. Ricker, D.D.S.
1719 Lafayette St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-3861
Rogers Family Dental
1741 Old Tusculum Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
Jonathon M. Rogers, D.M.D.
Edward Carlone D.D.S.
638-7491
Smile Solutions
440 Asheville Highway
Greeneville, TN 37743
John W. Lamons, D.D.S.
Katie Lamons Roberson, D.M.D.
638-3371
Brian D. Smith, D.D.S.
538 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-5791
Steven F. Smith, D.D.S.
217 N. Main St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-2911
Tusculum Dental Care
22 Norton Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
Craig A. Shepherd, D.D.S.
Nathaniel Renner, D.D.S.
639-7575
James R. Williams, D.D.S.
711 K St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
638-3571
ENDODONTICS
Maria Wyche Bryan, D.D.S.
128 Serral Dr., Suite 2
787-1777
ORAL, MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY
Brad S. Johnson, D.M.D.
703 K St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-6769
ORTHODONTICS
Bradshaw and Hathaway D.D.S.
128 Serral Drive
Greeneville, TN 37745
Daniel W. Bradshaw, D.D.S.
John L. Hathaway, D.D.S.
638-3132
Greeneville Orthodontics
151 Mason St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
Ben Haws, D.D.S.
639-3196
PEDODONTICS
Mark C. Smith D.D.S.
217 N. Main St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
639-4000