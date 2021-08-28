A number of dentists practice in Greeneville.

Most of them work in general practice, but there are a few specialists in areas of dentistry such as orthodontics, endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and pedodontics.

GENERAL PRACTICE

ABC Family Dentistry

1018 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-2176

Aaron Knop, D.M.D.

www.greenevilledentist.com

Adkins Family Dentistry

600 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 1

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-5141

Donnie Adkins, D.M.D.

www.adkinsfamilydentistry.net

Aspen Dental

2800 E. Andrew Johnson Highway

Greeneville, TN 37745

278-9255

John Notarianni, D.D.S.

Angela Vie, D.D.S.

www.aspendental.com

Chris A. Bullington, D.D.S.

1338 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-6129

David J. Dykes, D.D.S.

1015 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-6341

www.dykesfamilydentistry.com

James W. Gamble Jr., D.M.D.

112 Spencer St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-9131

Greeneville Dental Associates

1308 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

Amy Armstrong, D.D.S.

Melissa Armbrister, D.D.S.

639-6120

www.greenevilledental.com

Greene County Health Department

810 W. Church St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

798-1749

Rogers Family Dental

1741 Old Tusculum Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

Jonathon M. Rogers, D.M.D.

Edward Carlone D.D.S.

638-7491

www.rogersfamilydental.com

Smile Solutions

440 Asheville Highway

Greeneville, TN 37743

John W. Lamons, D.D.S.

Katie Lamons Roberson, D.M.D.

638-3371

www.smilesolutionstn.com

Brian D. Smith, D.D.S.

538 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

638-5791

Steven F. Smith, D.D.S.

217 N. Main St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-2911

Tusculum Dental Care

22 Norton Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

393-2552

1104 E. Church St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-4176

Craig A. Shepherd, D.D.S.

Nathaniel Renner, D.D.S.

www.tusculumdentalcare.com

ENDODONTICS

Maria Wyche Bryan, D.D.S.

128 Serral Dr., Suite 2

787-1777

www.tricitiesendo.com

ORAL, MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY

Brad S. Johnson, D.M.D.

703 K St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-6769

ORTHODONTICS

Bradshaw and Hathaway D.D.S.

128 Serral Drive

Greeneville, TN 37745

Daniel W. Bradshaw, D.D.S.

John L. Hathaway, D.D.S.

638-3132

www.bracesbhb.com

Greeneville Orthodontics

151 Mason St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

Ben Haws, D.D.S.

639-3196

www.hawsorthodontics.net

PEDODONTICS

Mark C. Smith D.D.S.

217 N. Main St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

639-4000