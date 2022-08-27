Several Offices Provide Dental Services Aug 27, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A number of dentists practice in Greeneville.Most of them work in general practice, but there are a few specialists in areas of dentistry such as orthodontics, endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and pedodontics.GENERAL PRACTICEABC Family Dentistry1018 Tusculum Blvd.Greeneville, TN 37745639-2176Aaron Knop, D.M.D.Patrick Stewart, D.M.D.www.greenevilledentist.comAdkins Family Dentistry600 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 1Greeneville, TN 37745638-5141Donnie Adkins, D.M.D.www.adkinsfamilydentistry.netAspen Dental2800 E. Andrew Johnson HighwayGreeneville, TN 37745278-9255John Notarianni, D.D.S.Angela Vie, D.D.S.www.aspendental.comChris A. Bullington, D.D.S.1338 Tusculum Blvd.Greeneville, TN 37745639-6129David J. Dykes, D.D.S.1015 Tusculum Blvd.Greeneville, TN 37745638-6341www.dykesfamilydentistry.comJames W. Gamble Jr., D.M.D.711 K St.Greeneville, TN 37745639-9131Greeneville Dental Associates1308 Tusculum Blvd.Greeneville, TN 37745Amy Armstrong, D.D.S.Melissa Armbrister, D.D.S.639-6120www.greenevilledental.comGreene County Health Department810 W. Church St.Greeneville, TN 37745798-1749Rogers Family Dental1741 Old Tusculum RoadGreeneville, TN 37745Jonathon M. Rogers, D.M.D.638-7491www.rogersfamilydental.comSmile Solutions440 Asheville HighwayGreeneville, TN 37743John W. Lamons, D.D.S.Katie Lamons Roberson, D.M.D.638-3371www.smilesolutionstn.comBrian D. Smith, D.D.S.538 Tusculum Blvd.Greeneville, TN 37745638-5791Steven F. Smith, D.D.S.217 N. Main St.Greeneville, TN 37745639-2911Tusculum Dental Care22 Norton RoadGreeneville, TN 37745393-25521104 E. Church St.Greeneville, TN 37745639-4176Craig A. Shepherd, D.D.S.Nathaniel Renner, D.D.S.www.tusculumdentalcare.comENDODONTICSMaria Wyche Bryan, D.D.S.128 Serral Dr., Suite 2787-1777www.tricitiesendo.comORAL, MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERYBrad S. Johnson, D.M.D.703 K St.Greeneville, TN 37745639-6769ORTHODONTICSBradshaw and Hathaway D.D.S.128 Serral DriveGreeneville, TN 37745Daniel W. Bradshaw, D.D.S.John L. Hathaway, D.D.S.638-3132www.bracesbhb.comGreeneville Orthodontics151 Mason St.Greeneville, TN 37745Ben Haws, D.D.S.639-3196www.hawsorthodontics.netPEDODONTICSMark C. Smith D.D.S.217 N. Main St.Greeneville, TN 37745639-4000 Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dentistry Orthodontics Medicine Edward Carlone D.d.s. General Practice Pedodontics Endodontics D.m.d. Greeneville Hathaway D.d.s. Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Planned For Injured Mosheim Firefighter 2022 Teen Board Presentees Announced Customers To See Relief On Electric Bills With TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment Rate Set To Decline Tusculum Board Approves New Fire Station, Playground Shirley Jones Retiring From Sun After 48 Years