(Directions assume starting point is intersection of Main and Depot streets in the Greeneville historic district.)
“A WALK WITH THE PRESIDENT”: A walking tour brochure of historical sites is available at the offices of the Greene County Partnership located at 115 Academy St., Greeneville, TN 37743, two blocks east of the intersection. Tours are available April through October. For more information regarding tours of Main Street Tours, call 787-0500.
1 — ANDREW JOHNSON NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE: The Tailor Shop, two restored homes, a birthplace replica and the burial site of the 17th President within Depot, College and South Main streets as well as Monument Avenue. The Andrew Johnson Visitor Center is located on the corner of East Depot Street and College Street.
2 — BIG SPRING MEMORIAL PARK: Located behind the library on North Main Street. Enter park from College Street across from the Greeneville Town Hall.
3 — CHEROKEE NATIONAL FOREST, NOLICHUCKY/ RANGER DISTRICT: 80,000 acres of national forest in Greene and Cocke counties that are largely open to a wide variety of recreational uses. Maps may be obtained at the district headquarters located at 4900 Asheville Highway, Greeneville, TN 37743, 5 miles south of the intersection of U.S. 70 (Asheville Highway) and U.S. 321 (Newport Highway).
4 — HOUSTON VALLEY CAMPGROUND: Take U.S. 321 South (Newport Highway) 1.3 miles to Tennessee 70 South (Asheville Highway); turn left; go nine miles to Tennessee 107 (Erwin Highway); turn right; go seven miles to campground. Campground is on the left.
5 — HORSE CREEK RECREATION AREA: Camping, picnicking, swimming, fishing, hiking, horseback riding: Take U.S. 11E North (Andrew Johnson Highway) 3.8 miles to state Route 107 (Tusculum) exit, or go a bit farther to the Tusculum Bypass. Turn right onto 107 and go 6 miles (Look for the brown sign “Swimming, Hiking, Camping, Horseback Riding”). Turn right onto Horse Creek Road; go 3 miles to recreation area.
6 — MEADOW CREEK FIRE TOWER: Mountain view about 1.5 miles beyond Houston Valley Campground on the tower. Gravel road. On the right; 3 miles to the top.
7 — PAINT CREEK CAMPGROUND: Take U.S. 321 South (Newport Highway) 1.3 miles to Tennessee Hwy. 70 South (Asheville Highway). Turn left and go 12 miles; turn right at sign; then follow signs approximately 2 miles to campground.
8 — GREENEVILLE CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Built in the 1860s. Greek Revival structure with notable cornice and steeple. Used as a hospital during the Civil War. Known for the cannonball that struck the front of the building in 1864. Corner of West Church Street and North Main Street.
9 — DAVID CROCKETT BIRTHPLACE STATE PARK: Restored cabin, museum, public picnic area, RV campground and swimming pool. Take U.S. Hwy. 11E North (Andrew Johnson Highway) 12.4 miles; turn right at Limestone Road; go 2 miles to railroad underpass and then turn right. Two miles to park.
10 — EASTVIEW RECREATION CENTER: The complex is open to the public and contains two gymnasiums. Go two blocks north on North Main Street; turn right at Tusculum Boulevard (11E North) and go to Bernard Avenue. The recreation center is on the left.
11 — FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (1780): Federal architecture (1847). The church is Greene County’s earliest congregation. Located on North Main Street in downtown Greeneville.
12 — VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK: Pavilions, picnic area and fitness walk specifically designed for senior citizens but open to the general public. Take South Main Street three blocks to West Main Street (U.S. Hwy. 321 South); then two blocks to Monument Avenue, turn left one block; then right on Forest Street. Park is two blocks ahead on the left.
13 — GREENE COUNTY COURTHOUSE: At Main and Depot streets in downtown Greeneville. One of very few courthouses in the U.S. with memorials to both Union and Confederate forces. Original 1840 sidewalk and 1805 “gaol” (jail) can be found behind the courthouse.
14 — TUSCULUM LINEAR PARK TRAIL: Community walking trail in Tusculum. Starting point begins at Tusculum City Park behind Doak Elementary School. Take U.S. Highway 11E North (Andrew Johnson Highway) 3.8 miles to Tusculum. Turn right onto Erwin Highway (at Hardee’s). Turn left just past “Welcome to Tusculum” sign. Parking is available behind the school. For the starting point at Edens Road near the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, take U.S. 11E North about 6 miles; turn right onto Tusculum Bypass; turn left onto Edens Road. Entrance is on the right.
15 — HARDIN PARK: Playgrounds, pavilions, picnic tables, tennis courts, fishing pond, basketball court, swimming pool and skate park. Go south on South Main Street; at Calvary Chapel of Greeneville, South Main Street turns toward the left; proceed on South Main to McKee Street; turn right. Park entrance is about one block ahead on the left. Traffic through park is one way; exit onto Vann Road.
16 — KINSER PARK: Camping at a limited number of sites for the general public, picnicking, lake fishing, swimming pool, water slide, tennis, playgrounds, badminton, volleyball, basketball and baseball. Take U.S. Highway 321 South (Newport Highway) 1.3 miles to Tennessee Highway 70 South (Asheville Highway); then go 5.2 miles to East Allens Bridge Road; turn left and in 3.6 miles turn right at the University of Tennessee Research and Education Center; then go 1 mile to Kinser Park sign; right 0.7 mile to entrance.
17 — LINK HILLS COUNTRY CLUB: Members only. Golf, tennis, swimming and dining. Take U.S. Highway 321 South 1.2 miles to Tennessee Highway 70 South (Asheville Highway); turn left and go 5.2 miles on East Allens Bridge Road; go 1.4 mile. Club is on the left.
18 — NEW HOPE QUAKER MEETING HOUSE (1795): Restored 1866. Cemetery contains some of the oldest graves in the county. Near Rheatown. Take U.S. Highway 11E North (Andrew Johnson Highway) 11.4 miles; turn left at Chuckey onto Rheatown Road and go 2.3 miles.
19 — BABB HOMESTEAD (1787): Originally built in 1787 off the Kingsport Highway by Seth Babb Sr., a Revolutionary War corporal who fought with George Washington at the Siege of Yorktown in 1781. One of the oldest structures in the county. Relocated to the Mary Gertrude Fox Park, opened in 2018 and staged for 1840 with original Babb family heirlooms and artifacts from the home.
20 — GRAYSBURG HILLS GOLF COURSE (27 HOLES): 910 Graysburg Hills Road, Chuckey, TN 37641. Public course. Tee times needed on weekends and holidays. Take Tennessee Highway 93 (Kingsport Highway) about 12 miles north from Greeneville; turn right on Ramsey Road.
21 — OLD HARMONY GRAVEYARD (1790): East Church Street behind Greeneville Town Hall, about one block south of N. Main Street.
22 — ROBY FITZGERALD ADULT CENTER: Multi-purpose program serving senior citizens in the converted Greeneville Public School. Go one block on North Main then turn right onto East Church Street. Entrance faces Greeneville Town Hall on College Street.
23 — SAMUEL DOAK HOUSE: 1820 structure restored in 1976 by Greene County Heritage Trust. Take U.S. Highway 11E North (Andrew Johnson Highway) 3.8 miles; turn right onto Tennessee Highway 107 (Erwin Highway) east at Tusculum exit; one-eighth of a mile on right.
24 — ST. JAMES EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Consecrated in 1850. Walnut woodwork, former slave gallery, oldest organ in the state, Gen. John Hunt Morgan marker. One half block north of North Main Street on West Church Street in downtown Greeneville.
25 — ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: Reconstructed in 1811. Revolutionary War graves in cemetery. Take U.S. Hwy. 321 (Newport Highway) west 3.5 miles, turn left on first road beyond Nolichucky River bridge; then 11 miles to St. James.
26 — CAPITOL, STATE OF FRANKLIN (1785-1788): Reconstructed log cabin represents capitol. On College Street across from Greeneville Town Hall.
27 — TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY (1794): The oldest college west of the Appalachian Mountains. Take U.S. Highway 11E North (Andrew Johnson Highway) 3.8 miles to Tusculum; turn right on Tennessee Highway 107 East (Erwin Highway); then 0.9 miles. Campus is to the right.
28 — TWIN CREEKS GOLF COURSE (18 HOLES): Public course, par 76. Take U.S. Highway 11E North (Andrew Johnson Highway) 8 miles; course is on the right, 2 miles beyond Greene Valley Developmental Center.
29 — BIBLE COVERED BRIDGE, WARRENSBURG (1921): Take U.S. Highway 321 (Newport Highway) south 3 miles to Warrensburg Road; turn right and drive 12 miles; dirt road to bridge on the right.
30 — ANDREW JOHNSON GOLF COURSE (18 HOLES): Public course, par 70. Take U.S. Highway 321 (Newport Highway) south. After crossing Tennessee Highway 70 (Asheville Highway), go 1.3 miles then turn left onto Lick Hollow Road. Go 0.5 miles. It will be on the left.
31 — BAILEYTON GOLF CLUB (18 HOLES): Public course, par 71. Located just outside Baileyton city limits on Horton Highway. Take Tennessee 172 (Baileyton Road) to Baileyton, proceed to red light and turn right.
32 — GREENEVILLE GREENE COUNTY HISTORY MUSEUM: Located on West McKee Street just off South Main. This museum is dedicated to preserving a record of the life and heritage of Greeneville and Greene County.
33 — DICKSON-WILLIAMS MANSION: Previously the house and grounds encompassed the entire block bounded by Main, Church, Irish and Depot streets. Restored 1820s-era mansion is at the corner of West Church and Irish streets. Tours available daily. For more information call 787-0500.