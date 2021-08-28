United Way of Greene County exists to back neighbors helping neighbors to strengthen the community.
Since 1958, the local organization has conducted an annual fundraiser to back local human services with the goals of supporting education, improving health, providing basic needs and sustaining income.
Its contributors, volunteers and staff are local. Its partner agencies serve this community, and its beneficiaries are local.
In recent years, annual campaigns have well exceeded $400,000 dollars, with 99% of the money staying in the county. The agency's annual report filings show direct benefits to approximately 30,000 people yearly, with additional, indirect benefits within the entire community. Only one penny of every dollar goes outside Greene County to pay state and national United Way organization dues.
COMMUNITYWIDE IMPACT
Every year, thousands of tax dollars are saved because of the services provided by the partner agencies and programs funded through the local United Way.
United Way member agencies include: Sequoyah Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County, Children’s Center Scholarship Program, CASA of Northeast Tennessee, Family Resource Center (Greene County Schools), Family Support Center (Greeneville City Schools), Girl Scout Council for Southern Appalachians, American Red Cross, Greene County Community Ministries/Food Bank, Opportunity House, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Child Advocacy Center, Greene County Cancer Program, Frontier Health — Nolichuckey/Holston Valley Mental Health Center, Mountain Region Speech and Hearing, YMCA Member and Camp Scholarships, CHIPS Family Violence Shelter, CONTACT Ministries, Personal Support Services, Foster Grandparent Program and Tennessee Rehabilitation Center at Greeneville.
United Way volunteers and United Way-funded programs are able to accomplish many service goals throughout the year with the contributions raised during the annual campaign.
Affordable child care, job training, youth development, literacy courses and the Food Bank are but a sample of some of the programs and activities that occur via the United Way of Greene County.
Some specific programs United Way funds through grants include: First Responder Rehabilitation Services through Debusk Volunteer Fire Department; Stan Ritter Fund for emergency needs through Greene County Schools Family Resource Center; weekly hot meals through Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen; and Magic School Bus through Greene LEAF.
In 2020, United way provided direct service to the community, including their partnership with Greeneville Light & Power Systems and the TVA to provide utility assistance for residents whose income was affected by the pandemic; distribution of $10,000 in Food City gift certificates to families with school children; rental assistance in partnership with Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency; and purchased 260 devices in the amount of $60,000 for Greene County school students for virtual education.
VALUE OF UNITED WAY
A number of criteria must be met before an organization is considered to receive United Way funding, including non-profit organization status, financial audits and more.
This process allows United Way to be a “watchdog” over other agency programs and fiscal issues, adding another layer of accountability for patrons.
Because the review process is so stringent, being a United Way member agency makes it easier for the agencies to apply for and receive grants that may be available from other sources.
The United Way of Greene County also works to assess emerging needs and programs to ensure residents have access to needed services and resources.
The United Way office is located at 115 Academy St., Greeneville, TN 37743. Wendy Peay is the executive director. For more information, call 639-9361 or visit www.unitedwayofgreenecounty.org and www.unitedway.org.