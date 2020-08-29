Several utilities serve this community.

Information about service, connection, reconnection and billing may be obtained by calling the local office of each.

WATER

Greeneville Water Commission

Location: 516 N. Main St., Greeneville, TN 37445

Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Phone: 638-3148 daytime; 638-5531 nights, weekends and holidays.

Services: Water and sewer service is provided to residents of Greeneville and other areas served by six utility districts.

Getting Connected: Go to the office and provide the name, billing address and location where service is needed.

Renters and leasers must provide a copy of their rent/lease agreement or rent/lease receipt.

The customer establishing service must pay a deposit (property owners, $20; renters, $75) plus a non-refundable service charge (inside the Greeneville city limits, $25; outside the Greeneville city limits, $35) before service can be started.

Water commission employees are often able travel to the customer property to start water service on the same day that the deposit and service charges are paid.

For those in Greeneville, the minimum bill for only water usage is $8.50 per month. The monthly minimum bill for only sewer usage is $9.50.

Outside Greeneville’s city limits, the minimum bill for water access is $17, and the minimum bill for sewer access is $19.

UTILITY DISTRICTS

Those residing outside the Greeneville Water Commission’s service area may arrange for water service through the utility district in the part of the county in which they live.

Chuckey Utility District:

639-6362

Cross Anchor Utility District:

639-5125

Glen Hills Utility District:

639-8622

Mosheim Water Department:

422-4051

North Greene Utility District:

234-3145

Old Knox Utility District:

422-1660

ELECTRICITY

Greeneville Light & Power System

Location: 110 N. College St., Greeneville, TN 37745

Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

Phone: 636-6200

Website: www.glps.net

Service: The Greeneville Light & Power System buys electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority and sells it to retail customers in Greene County.

Getting Connected: Two forms of identification are required. A security deposit may also be required. Contact GL&PS for details.

TELEPHONE

CenturyLink

Location: 3417 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601

Office hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays

Contact: 800-201-4099

General business info phone: 877-290-5458

Website: www.centurylink.com

Service: CenturyLink provides broadband, voice and wireless services to consumers and businesses.

AT&T

Location: 2795 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, TN 37745

Store hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 423-638-2957

Website: www.att.com

Service: AT&T supplies wireless service and devices to consumers and businesses.

NATURAL GAS

Atmos Energy

Location: 2833 W Market St, Johnson City, TN 37604

Office hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays

Phone: 888-286-6700

Website: www.atmosenergy.com

Getting Connected: Call or visit the website to start service. If a residence already has a natural gas line, the gas is usually turned on by the next business day. To install a line and turn on the gas requires three to four weeks.

PROPANE

Admiral Propane

Location: 1145 Forest St., Greeneville, TN 37743

Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

Phone: 639-7945

Website: www.admiralpropane.com

Getting Connected: Service is usually set up within two weeks of the customer’s request. Free estimates are available for installation costs for tanks, water heaters, and other equipment. Tank rental and commercial rates are available.

Marsh Petroleum

Location: 253 Baileyton Road, Greeneville, TN 37743

Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

Phone: 639-7226

Website: www.marshpet.com

Getting Connected: Marsh Petroleum provides free estimates of installation costs for equipment including tanks, water heaters and floor and wall furnaces. Yearly fees for tank rental and rates depend on the customer's chosen amount of equipment. Industrial and commercial rates are available.

Heritage Propane

Location: 135 W. Bernard Ave., Greeneville, TN 37743

Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

Phone: 639-7788

Getting Connected: Installation date depends on the time of the year service is requested, with fall and winter being the busiest seasons.

Payment should be made within 30 days after installation.

Shaw LP fills propane cylinders and offers industrial and commercial rates. The company also provides free estimates on cost of installing equipment and tanks.

CABLE/SATELLITE TV

Comcast/XFinity

Phone: 1-800-COMCAST

Website: www.comcast.com

Direct TV

Phone: 1-800-531-5000

Website: www.directv.com

Dish Network

Phone: 1-800-333-3474

Website: www.dish.com

Tags

Recommended for you