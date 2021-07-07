Several utilities serve this community.
Information about service, connection, reconnection and billing may be obtained by calling the local office of each.
WATER
Greeneville Water Commission
Location: 516 N. Main St., Greeneville, TN 37445.
Phone: 638-3148.
Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Services: Water and sewer service is provided to residents of Greeneville and areas of Greene County.
Getting Connected: Visit our website at www.gwctn.org for information, or go to the office and provide the name, billing address and location where service is needed.
Renters and leasers must provide a copy of their rent/lease agreement or rent/lease receipt.
The customer establishing service must pay a deposit (property owners, $20; renters, $75) plus a non-refundable service charge (inside the Greeneville city limits, $25; outside the Greeneville city limits, $35) before service can be started.
Water commission employees are often able travel to the customer property to start water service on the same day that the deposit and service charges are paid.
For those in Greeneville, the minimum bill for only water usage is $9.00 per month. The monthly minimum bill for only sewer usage is $10.00.
Outside Greeneville’s city limits, the minimum bill for water access is $18, and the minimum bill for sewer access is $20.00.
UTILITY DISTRICTS
Those residing outside the Greeneville Water Commission’s service area may arrange for water service through the utility district in the part of the county in which they live.
Chuckey Utility District: 415 Banks St., Ste. 1, Greeneville, TN 37745
639-6362
Cross Anchor Utility District: 800 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37745
639-5125
Glen Hills Utility District: 2710 Newport Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37743
639-8622
Mosheim Water Department: 1000 Main St., Mosheim, TN 37818
422-4051
North Greene Utility District: 6470 Horton Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37745
234-3145
Old Knox Utility District: 8140 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy, Mosheim, 37817
422-1660
ELECTRICITY
Greeneville Light & Power System
Location: 110 N. College St., Greeneville, TN 37745
Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
Phone: 636-6200
Website: www.glps.net
Service: The Greeneville Light & Power System buys electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority and sells it to retail customers in Greene County.
Getting Connected: Two forms of identification are required. A security deposit may also be required. Contact GL&PS for details.
TELEPHONE
CenturyLink
Location: 3417 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601
Office hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays
Contact: 800-201-4099
General business info phone: 423-218-1361
Website: www.centurylink.com
Service: CenturyLink provides broadband, voice and wireless services to consumers and businesses.
AT&T
Location: 2795 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, TN 37745
Store hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 423-638-2957
Website: www.att.com
Service: AT&T supplies wireless service and devices to consumers and businesses.
NATURAL GAS
Atmos Energy
Location: 1221 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville, TN 37743
Office hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays
Phone: 888-286-6700
Website: www.atmosenergy.com
Getting Connected: Call or visit the website to start service. If a residence already has a natural gas line, the gas is usually turned on by the next business day. To install a line and turn on the gas requires three to four weeks.
PROPANE
Admiral Propane
Location: 1145 Forest St., Greeneville, TN 37743
Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
Phone: 278-9891
Website: www.admiralpropane.com
Getting Connected: Service is usually set up within two weeks of the customer’s request. Free estimates are available for installation costs for tanks, water heaters, and other equipment. Tank rental and commercial rates are available.
Marsh Petroleum
Location: 253 Baileyton Road, Greeneville, TN 37743
Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
Phone: 639-7226
Website: www.marshpet.com
Getting Connected: Marsh Petroleum provides free estimates of installation costs for equipment including tanks, water heaters and floor and wall furnaces. Yearly fees for tank rental and rates depend on the customer's chosen amount of equipment. Industrial and commercial rates are available.
AmeriGas
Location: 135 W. Bernard Ave., Greeneville, TN 37743
Office hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday
Phone: 639-7788
Getting Connected: Installation date depends on the time of the year service is requested, with fall and winter being the busiest seasons.
Payment should be made within 30 days after installation.
Shaw LP fills propane cylinders and offers industrial and commercial rates. The company also provides free estimates on cost of installing equipment and tanks.
CABLE/SATELLITE TV
Comcast/XFinity
Phone: 1-800-COMCAST
Website: www.comcast.com
Direct TV
Phone: 1-800-531-5000
Website: www.directv.com
Dish Network
Phone: 1-800-333-3474 or 1-888-660-7212
Website: www.dish.com