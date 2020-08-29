The Greene County Veterans Service Office aids veterans and their families by helping them file for pension benefits, service-connected disability compensation, ordering grave markers and medals and obtaining other military service-related benefits.
“It’s important for all veterans to contact the Veterans Service Office to check and see what entitlements they have available to them,” said Veterans Service Officer Charles McLain. Appointments can be scheduled over the phone to reduce waiting times and ensure a quick visit.
The Veterans Service Office is funded by the Greene County government.
The Veterans Service Office is located at 101 Longview Drive in the American Legion Post 64 building.
Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Call 798-1707 for more information or go to www.greenecountytngov.com/979-2/. The office can be reached via email at veterans.services@greenecountytngov.com.