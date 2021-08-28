Many opportunities for volunteer work present themselves in Greene County. Following is a list of many local agencies that utilize volunteers throughout Greene County.
ADVOCACY
CASA of Northeast Tennessee
Contact: 638-5028
Website: www.casanetn.org
Email: admin@casanetn.org
Volunteers participate in 35 hours of training to serve as child advocates in the Greene County Juvenile Court by investigating and reporting to the judge what would be in the best interest of the child.
The Child Advocacy Center of the 3rd Judicial District
Contact: 422-4446
Website: etncac.org
The mission of the Child Advocacy Center, in Mosheim, is to combat child sexual abuse and child physical abuse in Greene, Hawkins, Hancock and Hamblen counties. The center coordinates and provides services to children and their non-offending caregivers in a safe and child-friendly environment.
ANIMALS/ENVIRONMENT
Humane Society Animal Shelter
Contact: 639-4771
Website: www.gchumanesociety.com
Volunteers who love animals are needed to walk and socialize with dogs and socialize with cats. Other volunteer opportunities are available as needed.
Volunteers of all ages are accepted. If under 18 years of age, volunteers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.
Keep Greene Beautiful
Contact: 638-4111
Website: www.keepgreenebeautiful.com
Email: kgb@greenecop.com
Volunteers are asked to work with the community to develop and maintain a clean and beautiful environment.
U.S. Department of Agriculture — Forest Service
Contact: 638-4109
Fax: 638-6599
Website: www.fs.usda.gov/cherokee
The forest service office welcomes volunteer participation in trail maintenance and various activities with young people.
ARTS AND CULTURE
Doak House Museum
Contact: 636-8554
Website: doakhouse.tusculum.edu
The historic home of Samuel Witherspoon Doak, on the campus of Tusculum University, needs volunteers to help with museum programs. Volunteers learn about the history of Tusculum University, which they then share with visitors by serving as tour guides.
Volunteers also help with other duties such as gift-shop associate, document transcriber, history researcher, agricultural researcher, herb researcher, hands-on school project teacher or school group interpreter and storyteller.
Greene County Heritage Trust For Historic Preservation
Contact: 257-4235
Working to preserve the historic legacy of the region, this group needs volunteers to work on special projects.
Greeneville-Greene County History Museum
Contact: 636-1558
Email: betty@themuseum.us
The museum of local history provides enrichment programs for students and daily tours. Volunteers are welcome.
Greeneville-Greene County Public Library
Contact: 638-5034
Website: www.ggcpl.org
The library welcomes volunteers to help with shelving books, updating catalogs and reading to pre-schoolers during the school year. Volunteers also help with small projects.
Main Street: Greeneville Inc.
Contact: 639-7102
Website: www.mainstreetgreeneville.org
Main Street: Greeneville is responsible for promoting the economic development of the 12-block Historic District of Greeneville. Volunteers are needed throughout the year. This agency is a member of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
CHILDREN
Child Enrichment Center at Asbury United Methodist Church
Contact: 798-1060
Website: www.asburylife.org
Email: inscore@asburylife.org
This center provides quality day-care to children 6 weeks to 5 years of age. Sources of funding are tuition, donations and government programs. Volunteers help take care of the children, primarily by playing with them and reading to them.
Holston United Methodist Home for Children
Contact: 638-4171
Website: www.holstonhome.org
Holston Home offers temporary residential housing for children who are not able to remain in their own homes. Volunteers can help by becoming a mentor in the mentoring program. Also, volunteers can become reading pals for the campus school, foster grandparents, tutors and serve as day-care aides, as well as helping with the upkeep of buildings and grounds.
The Children’s Center
Contact: 638-5589
The Children’s Center provides day care for infants and preschool children. During the monthly staff meeting, volunteers are needed to help supervise children by reading or assisting in classroom activities. All volunteers go through the Holston Home Volunteer Program.
CLERICAL ASSISTANCE
Greene County Neighborhood Service Center
Contact: 639-3681 or 246-6180
Website: www.uethda.org/volunteer
The Neighborhood Service Center provides various types of assistance to low-income individuals and families including, but not limited to, income management, weatherization assistance, emergency assistance, energy assistance and community outreach. Volunteers are needed to help with clerical work, answering the phone and USDA commodity distributions.
Greene County Partnership
Contact: 638-4111
Website: www.greenecountypartnership.com
Email: GCP@greenecop.com
This organization comprises the chamber of commerce, economic development and tourism promotion efforts, Keep Greene Beautiful and Education and Work Force Development programs.
Opportunity House
Contact: 638-4099; thrift store 638-3483
This facility provides short-term emergency housing for homeless adults and children. Volunteers are needed to organize food drives for nonperishable foods and to answer the telephone. Thrift store volunteers are needed to work in the store, whose proceeds are used to support the work of Opportunity House. Volunteers sort, fold and hang clothing as well as arrange shoes and general household goods for sale to the public.
CRISIS ASSISTANCE
Adventist Community Service Center
Contact: 639-7127
The Adventist Community Service Center works to empower families toward self-sufficiency by providing food, clothing and other necessities such as linens and other household goods to needy families. Volunteers help with sorting donated clothing and food.
Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries
Contact: 638-1667
Emergency food, medicine, assistance with utilities, rent, mortgages and emergency housing are ways Community Ministries helps the needy. Programs include the Wings of Angels (new clothing and school supplies), Benevolent Fund (bell ringing), Food Bank, the Greeneville Light & Power Caring Program, the Cancer Program, the Coal Fund and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. Volunteers are needed to help pack food boxes and interview clients.
DISASTER AID
The American Red Cross
Contact: (423) 765-4222
Website: www.redcross.org
This humanitarian organization provides relief to victims of disasters and helps people prepare, prevent and respond to emergencies. Volunteers are always needed. The Red Cross offers training to the community in safety, first aid, CPR and disaster preparedness and relief.
EDUCATION
Rural Resources
Contact: 636-8171
Website: www.ruralresources.net
Email: info@ruralresources.net
Rural Resources is dedicated to educating the community in the preservation and improvement of agricultural land, preserving rural heritage and developing a sustainable system of producing and marketing agricultural products. Volunteers are welcome.
Tennessee Rehabilitation Center
Contact: 639-5148
The Tennessee Rehabilitation Center aids in the job-training and placement of persons with disabilities. The program also provides an outsourcing and small assembly service. Volunteers are welcome to assist in vocational training.
Family Resource Center
Contact: Director, 823-5204
Email: rennera@gcschools.net
The Family Resource Center provides food, clothing, and school supplies to students enrolled in Greeneville City Schools and their families. Volunteers are needed to help with food delivery every third Friday of the month. Contact Amy Renner, Family Resource Center Director, for more information.
Greene County YMCA
Contact: 639-6107
Website: www.greenecounty-ymca.org
Email: mikeh@greenecounty-ymca.org
The YMCA provides physical, social and spiritual opportunities for members through many different programs. The Y’s goal is to build strong kids, strong families and strong communities. Volunteers are needed to coach sports teams, referee games, teach classes, serve on committees, perform clerical work and serve as board members.
Habitat for Humanity
Contact: 638-1338
Website: www.gchfh.com
Greene County Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian housing ministry that builds simple, affordable houses for families in need. Qualified families invest “sweat equity” hours toward homeownership. Mortgages are interest-free with principal payments.
FOOD ACCESS
First Tennessee Human Resource Agency
Contact: 461-8200
704 Rolling Hills Drive
Johnson City, TN 37604
Website: www.fthra.org
Email: swalker@fthra.org
First Tennessee Human Resource Agency serves Carter, Greene, Johnson, Hawkins, Hancock, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties in Northeast Tennessee improving the quality of life through effective delivery of social services. First Tennessee relies on volunteers for many programs.
Roby Nutrition/Meals on Wheels
Contact: 639-3128
Website: www.fthra.org/programs
Volunteers are needed to help serve meals to the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center participants, as well as deliver meals to homebound elderly. In addition, volunteers are welcome to frequent the center, as well as the kitchen, lending a hand wherever needed.
FUNDRAISING
United Way of Greene County
Contact: 639-9361
Website: unitedwayofgreenecounty.com
Providing essential support to community health and service agencies, this group relies almost entirely on volunteers for its annual fall campaign.
HEALTH
Greeneville Community Hospital
787-5000 (East campus) 639-3153 (West campus)
Information about volunteer opportunities is available by contacting Ballad Health online or at either of its Greeneville campuses.
Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice
Contact: 636-8006
Website: www.smokyhhc.com
Volunteers help provide care for the terminally ill by sitting with patients, running errands for families and providing respite care.
HELP LINE
CONTACT 211 of Northeast Tennessee Inc.
Contact: 246-2273
Website: www.contact211netn.org
Email: info@contact211netn.org.
In addition to making reassurance calls to elderly persons and shut-ins, this service is also an 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. help-line. The primary service of this volunteer agency is assisting callers by providing information and referral to health and human services, while also helping with crisis calls. Training is provided. CONTACT is part of the 211 dialing code.
LITERACY
Greene County Literacy Council
Contact: 798-8189
This organization serves adults with basic academic skills below the eighth-grade level. Tutoring students is only one of many volunteer opportunities. Call the Adult Basic Education Program for more information, which is the same number as for the Literacy Council, 798-8189.
PHYSICALLY/MENTALLY CHALLENGED
Greene County Skills Inc.
Contact: 798-7100
Website: www.greenecountyskills.org
This organization provides services for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities. Volunteers are always needed to be teacher’s aides and assist in classroom activities in the day center with crafts, music, dance, holiday parties and assisting participants in writing letters to their family and friends. Volunteers are also needed to help in the cafeteria, and certified volunteers are needed to teach CPR. Greene County Skills now provides adult day care for senior citizens, and volunteers are welcome to assist the day care.
OPPORTUNITIES FOR SENIORS
Retired Senior Volunteer Programs
Contact: 639-3128
RSVP recruits senior citizens, emphasizing the minimum age of 55, and nonprofit volunteer work sites in the Greene County area. RSVP increases Greene County’s awareness of the accomplishments of the senior volunteers in Greene County. Volunteers contribute their time and expertise by helping in hospitals, schools, libraries, day-care centers and in many other areas.
Foster Grandparent Program of East Tennessee
Contact: 639-8462
Email: rhumbert@fthra.org
The program provides volunteer opportunities for limited income seniors over the age of 55. Foster grandparents serve special-needs youth through collaborations with schools, day care centers, Head Start programs and various other work sites. Volunteers provide one-on-one assistance and nurturing to children and youth. Contact Program Director Rhonda Humbert.
OPPORTUNITIES WITH SENIORS
First Tennessee Area Agency On Aging and Disability
Contact: 866-836-6678
Website: www.ftaaad.org
The agency identifies community and social service needs and helps assure that they are available to people 60 years or older and to any adult that is 18 or older with disabilities in areas where they live. Volunteers are needed in the Public Guardian Program to visit with elderly individuals at nursing facilities on a regular basis and in the SHIP program to educate others about Medicare. Harley Jeter is the volunteer coordinator for the SHIP program. She can be reached at 722-5107.
Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center
Contact: 639-3128
Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center is a multipurpose center providing a single point of services to the senior population (55-plus) including transportation, natural support services and leisure time activities all designed to promote the well-being of seniors in Greene County. Volunteers deliver home-bound meals to the elderly, do friendly visiting at nursing homes, make telephone reassurance calls and assist the sewing and craft instructor.
YOUTH
Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians
Contact: 1-800-474-1912
Website: www.girlscoutcsa.org
Girl Scouts is an organization dedicated solely to girls where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives — like strong values, a social conscience and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians’ mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Volunteers are needed for various services in the Girl Scouts and with outreach programs affiliated with the Girl Scouts. For more information, contact customer service using the number above.
Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County
Contact: 787-9334
Website: www.ggcbgc.org
Email: gbgc@comcast.net
The Boys & Girls Club promotes the social, educational, vocational, health and character development of boys and girls in the community. Volunteers are always needed to help with children in a variety of ways.
Boy Scouts of America
Contact: 952-6961
Website: www.scbsa.org
Giving adult volunteers a chance to help with Scout units, this family organization strives to build leaders. Quality volunteers are needed year-round. Members and leaders are recruited twice a year, fall and spring, for the five types of Scouting: Cub Scouts for boys in grades 1-5; Boy Scouts for grade 6 through their 18th birthday; and Venturers, a co-ed program designed for young people grades 9 to the age of 20. The two other programs include the Learning for Life Program, and an Exploring Program, which is a co-ed, career-oriented youth program for ages 14 up to their 21st birthday.
OTHER OPPORTUNITIES
Durham-Hensley Nursing Home
Contact: 257-6761
Website: www.durhamhensleyhealth.com
Volunteers are involved in such activities as birthday parties, group games, styling hair, manicuring nails, reading to residents or writing letters for residents. Taking part in one-on-one visitation with residents is a crucial part of the volunteer process, along with writing and corresponding with residents on a regular basis.
Life Care Center Of Greeneville
Contact: 639-8131
Website: www.lcca.com
Volunteers help with transportation and activities such as parties and events.
Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville
Contact: 639-0213
Website: www.shcofgreeneville.com
Individual volunteers and groups are needed to serve in various ways. Individual volunteers can visit with patients, deliver mail or assist in wheelchair rides.
Morning Pointe of Greeneville
Contact: 787-1711
Website: www.morningpointe.com
The assisted-living facility welcomes volunteers to read to residents, visit with them, help them with writing letters, lead and share in different types of music, help them with crafts and participate in many other activities.