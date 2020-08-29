All qualified citizens have the right to vote in national, state and local elections after registering to vote.
A qualified citizen is one who is at least 18, has been a resident of the jurisdiction in which he/she wishes to vote for at least 20 days and is registered with the election commission in the county of residence.
Convicted felons are prohibited from voting unless they successfully petition to have their voting right restored.
To remain a registered voter, one must vote in at least one election every four years.
Greene County residents may register at the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1, Greeneville, TN 37745, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. The telephone number is 423-798-1715.
First-time voters must register with the election commission 30 days prior to an election.
In Tennessee, any registered voter may vote in either a Democrat or Republican primary, regardless of the voter’s party preference or affiliation.
NATIONAL/STATE VOTING
National and state general elections are held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in even-numbered years.
In presidential election years, primaries are held on the first Tuesday in February. The Democratic and Republican parties in Greene County may choose to hold their primaries on the same date.
Federal and state Democratic and Republican party primary elections are held in August on the same dates. The county primaries are conducted in May in even-numbered years.
Registered voters in Tennessee are required to show government-issued photo identification in order to cast a ballot at the polls. Acceptable forms of ID include a Tennessee driver’s license with a photo, U.S. passport, photo ID from the federal government, U.S. military ID or a gun permit card with a photo.
The law applies only to those voting at polling places. It does not apply to absentee ballots, or those voting at licensed nursing homes.
LOCAL ELECTIONS
Greene County holds a general election on the first Thursday in August in even-numbered years.
At that time, county school board members are elected to four-year terms in alternating years, as are other countywide or districtwide offices.
Municipal elections in Greene County’s towns are non-partisan. Following is information on elections in municipalities:
Greeneville: Elections are held in August to coincide with the Greene County General Election. In odd-numbered years, two aldermen for the 1st Ward and a water commissioner are elected; in even-numbered years, two aldermen for the 2nd Ward and the mayor are elected.
The 1st Ward is north of Church Street, and the 2nd Ward is south of Church Street.
During each election, one or more school board members are also elected.
The Greeneville Board of Education has five members, each elected to a four-year term.
In one year, two school board members are elected from the 1st Ward. During the next year, two school board members are elected from the 2nd Ward. In the following year, one at-large school board member also is elected.
Baileyton: Coordinated with Greene County general elections, Baileyton municipal elections are held on the first Thursday in August of even-numbered years.
Baileyton has a mayor, a vice mayor and three aldermen, each serving a staggered four-year term.
In even-numbered years when the mayor and two aldermen are not up for election, the town’s other two aldermen are elected.
Mosheim: Mosheim has a mayor and four aldermen. A mayor and two aldermen are elected in August of even-numbered years and serve staggered four-year terms. In even-numbered years when the mayor and two of the aldermen are not up for election, the town’s other two aldermen are elected to serve four-year terms.
Tusculum: Municipal elections in Tusculum are held every two years on the first Tuesday in November in even-numbered years. One commissioner is elected in one election, and two commissioners are elected in the next election. Each serves a four-year term. The commissioners elect one of their own as mayor.
EARLY VOTING
Registered voters may cast their ballots early (in person) during the period that extends from 20 days before an election to five days before an election.
VOTING BY MAIL
Registered voters may vote by mail instead when certain conditions are met. Voting by mail must be requested in writing.
Any registered voter over the age of 65 or who will be traveling outside the area during the early voting period may vote by mail using an absentee ballot.
In addition, certain other registered voters may vote absentee by mail: persons who are on jury duty on election day, candidates in the election, election officials, election commission employees and people who observe a religious holiday during the early voting period and on election day.
Registered voters may also vote absentee if they are hospitalized, ill or physically disabled or are caretakers for such a person.
Military personnel and students attending accredited colleges and universities in other counties or states may also vote by absentee ballot.
If voting by mail, a citizen must send a request no more than 90 days and no fewer than seven days before the election.
ELECTION COMMISSION
Donna Burgner is the administrator of elections for the Greene County Election Commission.
The election commission’s chairman is Peggy McCamey (R). William West (D) is secretary and members of the commission are: Charlena Kendrick Dean (D), Charles Johnson (R) and Latasha Keller (R).
The Democrat and Republican parties nominate commission members every two years.
Their names are then submitted to the Tennessee Election Commission, which makes the appointments.
The political party to which three of the five commissioners belong will be the party with the majority in the state legislature.
There are three Republicans and two Democrats currently serving as election commissioners.