The following is a list of elected officials and others appointed to the governments of Greeneville, Baileyton, Tusculum and Mosheim.
GREENEVILLE
Mayor: W.T. Daniels
Aldermen: Buddy Hawk, Cal Doty, Tim Teague and Scott Bullington
City Administrator: Todd Smith
Recorder: Carol Susong
Finance Director: Lora Young
City Attorney: Ronald W. Woods
Director of Schools: Steven Starnes
Police Chief: Tim Ward
Fire Chief: Alan Shipley
Public Works Director: Brad Peters
Building Official: Bert Seay
Planner: Randy Davenport
Parks & Recreation Director: Butch Patterson
Water Superintendent: Laura White
Engineer: Brad Peters
Public Relations Manager: Amy Rose
Human Resources Director: Patsy Fuller
Airport Authority: Wes Hope, Sherry Hensley, Jimmy Collins, Paul McAfee and Jeff Hollett
Beer Board: W.T. Daniels, Buddy Hawk, Cal Doty, Tim Teague and Scott Bullington
Board of Education: Cindy Luttrell, Jerry Anderson, Dr. Craig Shepherd, Pam Botta, and Josh Quillen
Civil Service Board: Joe Gonzalez, Phil Gentry and Nat Renner
Health & Educational Facilities Board: Sam Miller, Kent Bewley, Bill Hickerson, Brandon Hull, Rodney Bell, Tommy Burns, and Watson Leonard
Historic Zoning Commission: Ben Brooks, Bill Brown, D. Jeannine Dalton, Roger Hankins, Bill Moskowitz, Don Sexton, Noah Young, Peter Higgins, and Cal Doty
Housing Authority: Don Hamilton, Janice Bradley, Mike Burns, Mary Hall, and William Barner
Greeneville Energy Authority Board of Directors: Shane Hite, Willie Anderson, Sam Miller, Sarah E.T. Webster, and Jim Emory
Parking Authority: Tim Teague, Craig Ogle, Cal Doty, Doug DeBusk, and Paige Mengel
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: Wayne Phillips, Don Hamilton, Tim Armstrong, Buddy Hawk, Roger Woolsey, W.T. Daniels, Gary Compton, Todd Newberry, Sarah E. T. Webster, and Angelo Botta
Regional Planning Commission: Lindy Riley, Bob King, Mayor W.T. Daniels, Charles Hutchins, Paul McAfee, Anita Ricker, Jeffrey Taylor, Ben Brooks, and Andy Broyles
Water Commission: Doug Debusk, Johnny Honeycutt and Joe Waggoner
BAILEYTON
Mayor: William "Kenny" Kerr
Aldermen: Andy Pierce, Steve Hall and Sherrie Ottinger
City Recorder: Jessica Brown
Deputy City Recorder: Barbara Tilson
City Attorney: Kidwell King Jr.
Planning Commission: Kenny Kerr, Tommy Casteel, Wayne Ailshie, Michael Starnes, David McLain
MOSHEIM
Mayor: Thomas Gregg
Aldermen: Dave Long, James Foshie, Harold Smith and David Myers
City Recorder: Kelle Lowery
City Attorney: Douglas Payne
Planning Commission: Jessie Lowery, Bob Purgason, Dave Long, Michael Gregg, Clark Justis, Ricky Sheppard
TUSCULUM
Mayor: Alan Corley
Vice Mayor: Barbara Britton
Commissioners: Mike Burns
City Recorder: John Lamb
City Attorney: Alex R. Chestnut
Planning Commission: Mike Burns, Alan Corley, Dale Landers, Teresa McCrary, and Eric Price