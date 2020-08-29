The following is a list of elected officials and others appointed to the governments of Greeneville, Baileyton, Tusculum and Mosheim.

GREENEVILLE

Mayor: W.T. Daniels

Aldermen: Buddy Hawk, Cal Doty, Tim Teague and Scott Bullington

City Administrator: Todd Smith

Recorder: Carol Susong

Finance Director: Lora Young

City Attorney: Ronald W. Woods

Director of Schools: Steven Starnes

Police Chief: Tim Ward

Fire Chief: Alan Shipley

Public Works Director: Brad Peters

Building Official: Bert Seay

Planner: Randy Davenport

Parks & Recreation Director: Butch Patterson

Water Superintendent: Laura White

Engineer: Brad Peters

Public Relations Manager: Amy Rose

Human Resources Director: Patsy Fuller

Airport Authority: Wes Hope, Sherry Hensley, Jimmy Collins, Paul McAfee and Jeff Hollett

Beer Board: W.T. Daniels, Buddy Hawk, Cal Doty, Tim Teague and Scott Bullington

Board of Education: Cindy Luttrell, Jerry Anderson, Dr. Craig Shepherd, Pam Botta, and Josh Quillen

Civil Service Board: Joe Gonzalez, Phil Gentry and Nat Renner

Health & Educational Facilities Board: Sam Miller, Kent Bewley, Bill Hickerson, Brandon Hull, Rodney Bell, Tommy Burns, and Watson Leonard

Historic Zoning Commission: Ben Brooks, Bill Brown, D. Jeannine Dalton, Roger Hankins, Bill Moskowitz, Don Sexton, Noah Young, Peter Higgins, and Cal Doty

Housing Authority: Don Hamilton, Janice Bradley, Mike Burns, Mary Hall, and William Barner

Greeneville Energy Authority Board of Directors: Shane Hite, Willie Anderson, Sam Miller, Sarah E.T. Webster, and Jim Emory

Parking Authority: Tim Teague, Craig Ogle, Cal Doty, Doug DeBusk, and Paige Mengel

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: Wayne Phillips, Don Hamilton, Tim Armstrong, Buddy Hawk, Roger Woolsey, W.T. Daniels, Gary Compton, Todd Newberry, Sarah E. T. Webster, and Angelo Botta

Regional Planning Commission: Lindy Riley, Bob King, Mayor W.T. Daniels, Charles Hutchins, Paul McAfee, Anita Ricker, Jeffrey Taylor, Ben Brooks, and Andy Broyles

Water Commission: Doug Debusk, Johnny Honeycutt and Joe Waggoner

BAILEYTON

Mayor: William "Kenny" Kerr

Aldermen: Andy Pierce, Steve Hall and Sherrie Ottinger

City Recorder: Jessica Brown

Deputy City Recorder: Barbara Tilson

City Attorney: Kidwell King Jr.

Planning Commission: Kenny Kerr, Tommy Casteel, Wayne Ailshie, Michael Starnes, David McLain

MOSHEIM

Mayor: Thomas Gregg

Aldermen: Dave Long, James Foshie, Harold Smith and David Myers

City Recorder: Kelle Lowery

City Attorney: Douglas Payne

Planning Commission: Jessie Lowery, Bob Purgason, Dave Long, Michael Gregg, Clark Justis, Ricky Sheppard

TUSCULUM

Mayor: Alan Corley

Vice Mayor: Barbara Britton

Commissioners: Mike Burns

City Recorder: John Lamb

City Attorney: Alex R. Chestnut

Planning Commission: Mike Burns, Alan Corley, Dale Landers, Teresa McCrary, and Eric Price

