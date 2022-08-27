Greene County YMCA is a non-profit organization that serves the community’s youth, adults and families through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
With nearly 4,700 members are currently involved with the YMCA after decreasing to 3,500 as a result of COVID-19. With membership numbers now increasing each month, the current 55,000 square-foot facility allows people of all ages and backgrounds to engage in multiple activities and programs in a safe, friendly environment.
Greene County YMCA, at 404 Y St., states that its mission is “to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”
Members have access to an indoor heated pool, fully equipped wellness center, youth center, group exercise center, group cycling studio, game room, racquetball court, adult and youth gymnasiums, child and youth watch services, children and adult locker rooms, steam and sauna and personal training.
In addition, the Terry Bellamy Soccer Park is also part of the Y with three playing fields, a one-third mile walking track, playground, pavilion and concession stand.
In 2007, the Y completed a 22,000 square-foot expansion project, purchased additional parking space and completed renovations to its original facility that was built in 1980.
Along with offering over 75 group exercise classes each week, many other opportunities are available to Y members and non-members such as pool parties, activity parties, swim lessons for all ages, after-school care and summer camp for grades Pre-K through 8th.
The Y also offers multiple sports leagues seasonally for youth and adults.
The Y is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sundays are a members-only day from 1-5:30 p.m.