If size among basketball players is truly an asset, then South Greene’s Rebels are in for a pretty good year on the hardwood.
Fielding one of the tallest teams he’s had in 23 years of coaching on Rebel Hill, Coach Terry Hoese has a team that can floor 6-5, 6-5, 6-4 and 6-6 if the situation warrants it. That’s one reason why the cupboard does not look bare after the Rebels lost four seniors, all starters, to graduation last year.
“We should be better,” Coach Hoese said after last year’s 11-18 season worksheet, which was not up to Rebel standards but the squad did advance to the semifinals of the Region 1 Tournament before falling to Gatliinburg-Pittman. “We’ve got more kids that are able to score this year. They can all shoot the 3.”
Some nights, Hoese said, this team will be fun to watch. Other nights, well…
“The last few years we’ve been able to score a bunch of points” he laughed. “This year, we might score 100 and be fun to watch. Other nights, we might score 40 and the fans want their money back. Consistency is a concern. If they aren’t on target, they can shoot us out of a game real quick.”
With last year’s four starters – Luke Myers, Clint Lamb, Chandler Fillers and Hayden Hartman – gone, only two players return with a quantity of experience, although others saw some spot duty.
Sophomore Jase Roderick (6-5 soph.) was banged up in football and is still being slowed. He missed some time last year with knee problems early in the year.
“If Jase can stay healthy, he can be very good for us,” Hoese said. “He’s improved over last year and had a great summer. He handles the ball well for his size and can run the point if needed, or he can post up. He’s versatile. He’s been around the game his whole life, and his game is pretty solid.”
T.J. Buckner (6-5 junior) also returns and was a starter part of last season, especially late in the campaign.
“From a basketball standpoint, he’s as good as any I’ve had in a long time,” Hoese said. “He’s athletic, jumps well, shoots the three, is long and quick. He can play with his back to the basket, although we don’t have a true post player on this team. We like to spread it out.”
Hunter Toth and Conner Marshall are two of the smallest players on the team at 5-11 and both are seniors. They got in some minutes last year and will see the floor this time around. Toth is a true point guard, and Marshall might be in the starting lineup because he’s strong enough to play in the paint or he can take care of the ball on the wing.
Cooper Kelley (6-2 junior) drew praise as Hoese calls him “among the top five shooters I’ve ever had.”
“We have role players but they are all shooters,” the coach said. “Last year we stood back some because Clint (Lamb) was a scorer and we depended on that. Now we have several that aren’t afraid to take that shot when it’s there. I think people will have to come out and guard us a little more because of that.”
Hoese said he feels it will be difficult for teams to press and trap because of the size of his Rebels.
“In the summer we went 17-3, and I know that means absolutely nothing, but teams tried to trap us and our length allowed us to throw over the top and get the ball up the floor,” he said. “I think we have a lot of kids that can take care of the ball.”
There are 10 players on the roster and Hoese expects every one of them to contribute.
“I can go 10 deep and I will,” he said, “and that’s the first time in a long while that I’ve been able to do that.”
Zane Winter is only 5-7 and a senior and Hoese said he will see some time after having a good summer. “Quick as lightning and he’ll find a spot on the floor at times.”
Andrew Thornburg (6-5 senior) messed up a knee and missed most of last season, but seems ready to return. Hayden Birdwell is also a senior and tallest player at 6-6 and there will be spots for him, too.
Cayden Fillers, a brother to Chandler who graduated last year, is only a freshman but has a tremendous upside, according to the coach. Hoese said he’s not afraid to ask questions and he wants to learn.
“He can shoot the 3 and he’s physical in the post, and I expect good things from him before he leaves this school,” Hoese said.
Woody Hixson is a 6-1 junior who will also be called on this year after spending time on the JV last season.
The veteran Rebel mentor thinks Chuckey-Doak and West Greene should be in line to make a run for the conference title.
“Chuckey-Doak might have as good a player as there is in Cadin Tullock and they have the big Derry kid back,” Hoese noted. “West Greene has Ethan (Turner) and Frye (Leyton) and the Rader (Braylon) kid back after being hurt last year. Johnson County got their post player back. Happy Valley got a new coach in Shane Williams but I’m really not sure what they will look like now.
“It’s a tough league. Throw Hampton in there next year and it will be even stronger.”
SOUTH GREENE REBELS
No. Name Grade
1 T.J. Buckner Jr.
2 Jase Roderick So.
3 Conner Marshall Sr.
11 Zane Winter Sr.
15 Hunter Toth Sr.
23 Cooper Kelley Jr.
31 Woody Hixson Jr.
35 Cayden Fillers Fr.
41 Andrew Thornburg Sr.
43 Hayden Birdwell Sr.
REBELS
2022-23 SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Nov. 19 – at Tennessee High
Nov. 19 – at Sullivan East
Nov. 21-26 – at Hardee’s Classic (David Crockett)
Nov. 29 – at David Crockett
Dec. 1 – UNIVERSITY HIGH
Dec. 2 – at North Greene
Dec. 6 – GRAINGER
Dec. 9 – WEST GREENE
Dec. 12 – at Hampton
Dec. 13 – DAVID CROCKETT
Dec. 15 – at Unaka
Dec. 17-20 – at Cherokee Tourney
Jan. 3 – HAMPTON
Jan. 10 – at Happy Valley
Jan. 13 – JOHNSON COUNTY
Jan. 17 – at Chuckey-Doak
Jan. 20 – at Grainger
Jan. 21 – at University High
Jan. 24 – at West Greene
Jan. 27 – HAPPY VALLEY
Jan. 31 – at Johnson County
Feb. 3 – CHUCKEY-DOAK
Feb. 4 – NORTH GREENE