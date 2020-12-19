An important aspect of 21st century Rotary life here and elsewhere is the involvement of both women and men in the organization.
It wasn’t always so, and the Rotary.org website presents a summary of the history behind the eventual welcoming of women into membership and the positive role women have played in Rotary life ever since.
Rotary began in Chicago as an organization of males, and that exclusivity held true for decades thereafter as the organization grew. But also growing in the world at large was recognition of the rights, value and leadership capabilities of women, and not just in the United States.
In fact, according to Rotary.org, it was a Rotary club in India that proposed removal of the word “male” from the Standard Rotary Club Constitution, and a Rotary club in what is now Sri Lanka that proposed an enactment in 1964 that would have allowed admission of women into Rotary clubs. Delegates, however, voted that the proposal be withdrawn, as were two other proposals that would have allowed women to be at least honorary members.
In 1972, American Rotarians faced the issue when clubs began lobbying for female admission into Rotary groups. A U.S. Rotary club proposed admission of women in 1972 in light of the increasing number of female leaders throughout American life.
Efforts to move such changes beyond the proposal stage continued for years. Rotary.org states that, in 1977, “three separate proposals to admit women into membership (were) submitted to the Council on Legislation for consideration at the 1977 Rotary Convention.”
That same year, a California club admitted women as members in violation of the Rotary International Constitution and Standard Rotary Club Constitution. Rotary.org says that “because of this violation, the club’s membership in Rotary International (was) terminated in March 1978. (The club was reinstated in September 1986.)”
Though calls to bring women into Rotary membership continued to grow around the world, a seeming setback occurred in 1983 when the California Superior Court upheld gender-based qualification for membership in California Rotary clubs.
In 1986, however, the California Court of Appeals reversed the lower court’s decision, preventing the enforcement of the provision in California. The California Supreme Court refused to hear the case, and it was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
That was the crucial turning point. In May of 1987, the high court ruled that Rotary clubs may not exclude women from membership on the basis of gender.
Kenneth Clark Hood, Greeneville’s Rotary president in 1987, expressed a view on the issue that ultimately would prove to be that of the local club as a whole: “Welcome aboard!” he said when asked about the change.
Rotary issued a policy statement allowing any Rotary club in the United States to admit qualified women into membership. By 1989, women were being welcomed into Rotary around the world, their numbers building to about 20,000 in the next year.
“My fellow delegates, I would like to remind you that the world of 1989 is very different” than the world of Rotary’s beginning years, future Rotary International President Frank Devlyn said in ‘89.
That Greeneville’s “Rotary door” was fully open to female members became clear in 1989 when Gladys Duran became the local club’s first female president.
Luanne Kilday took on the role in 1993, and since then Glenda Gray, Pauline Adams, Pam Benko, Wendy Warner, Lindy Riley, Sue Ritter, Carole LaMarca, Wendy Peay, Anita Ricker, Heather Patchett and Maria Grimm have followed as female presidents.