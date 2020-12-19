Just how much does Greeneville Noon Rotary Club do in and for our community?
The answer to that became clear in recent days when Pauline Adams provided fellow Rotarian Brian Cutshall, online director at The Greeneville Sun, the results of her informal study of Rotary coverage in The Sun over about a 10-year period.
Though some of what he found involved routine functionary activities such as officer installations, the great majority of the Rotary coverage – about 50 or more items – was related to community betterment efforts, from food collection drives through donations given to any number of agencies, programs and good causes.
It was enough to make clear that, if projects done or supported by Rotary in Greeneville and Greene County were magically erased from local history, the community would be quite different as it prepares to enter the year 2021.
Some examples of what Cutshall found include records of a 2009 food drive and adoption that same year of an area for cleanup by the club; coverage of a golf tournament and Rotary Round Robin competition in 2011, donation of lockers to an elementary school, scholarship support, Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity support and school library backing in 2012 and 2013.
As years rolled by there was repeated Rotary support of the Imagination Library, Friends of the Library,
Round Robin competitions, scholarships, the Rescue Squad and the Rotary’s signature cause of polio eradication.
The evidence was clear that Rotary is a force for community development not only in the sense of physical improvements, but also in bolstering health, safety, education, moral development, fitness, fellowship and general cultural betterment.
That this has been going on for a century in this community only amplifies the impact of what Rotary has done and continues to do.
What will be achieved by Rotary over the next decade and century remains to be seen, but what has been done so far provides grounds for optimism, excitement and gratitude toward all the diligent Rotarians carrying on the tradition of “Service before Self.”