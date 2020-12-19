A companion Rotary organization to the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club is the Morning Rotary, which during the Covid-19 pandemic meets by Zoom at 7 a.m. Wednesdays.
The previous in-person meeting schedule had involved Wednesday morning meetings at what is now Greeneville East Hospital.
This smaller Rotary group provides an avenue for Rotarian service and fellowship for those who prefer or require a different meeting time than the Noon Rotary offers.
The Morning Rotary Club was formed in 1988 and shares the same community values that characterize all Rotary clubs.
To learn more about the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club, contact Todd Estep at 423-340-0544 or Tisha Harrison 423-329-8634.
The Morning Rotary Club also has a a page on Facebook, as does the Noon Rotary Club.