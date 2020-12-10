When asked recently what Rotary Club-supported causes make him most proud, Greeneville Noon Rotary President Daniel Hawk quickly said, “Eradication of polio.”
That destructive disease seems part of the past to most Americans and residents of other developed nations, but not every part of the world has had such good fortune. Rotary is one of the forces at work not only to fully eradicate the disease, but also to add “plus” benefits for those who recover from the disease but are left with lasting impairment.
Rotary's PolioPlus grants already have made a huge difference around the globe, as a 2019 article in “The Rotarian” magazine clarified.
It presented several examples of what the “plus” in PolioPlus means on an individual level.
The case of Musa Muhammed Ali, a Nigerian farmer, was among those featured. A victim of polio who was left crippled for life, Ali was forced to pay for transportation to go buy feed for his animals. A Rotary PolioPlus grant purchased for him an adult tricycle powered by hand, allowing him to travel on his own to do the errands he needs.
The article asks: “When we talk about PolioPlus, we know we are eradicating polio, but do we realize how many added benefits the program brings? The 'plus' is something else that is provided as a part of the polio eradication campaign. It might be a hand-operated tricycle or access to water. It might be additional medical treatment, bed nets, or soap. A 2010 study estimates that vitamin A drops given to children at the same time as the polio vaccine have prevented 1.25 million deaths by decreasing susceptibility to infectious diseases.”
The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), of which Rotary is a spearheading partner, funds 91 percent of all immunization staff in the World Health Organization’s Africa region, according to the article. Most GPEI staff members give half their time to immunization, surveillance, and outbreak response for other initiatives. Health workers in Borno use a surveillance system, which detects new cases of polio and determines where and how they originated, to find, as well, people with symptoms of yellow fever.
“Eighteen million people around the world who would have died or been paralyzed are alive and walking because of the polio eradication campaign,” the article states. “The legacy of PolioPlus is more than eradicating a deadly disease from the planet — it’s also building a stronger health system that provides better access to lifesaving interventions for the world’s most vulnerable children.”