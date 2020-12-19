So just what is the Rotary Club, and who came up with it? And what is the story behind the “rotary” part of the name?
The name is what it is because of the meeting pattern of the very first Rotarians. In February of 1905 a Chicago lawyer named Paul Harris met with three friends in an office and discussed the idea of creating a club that would hearken back to the kind of friendliness and helpfulness they had known in their hometowns, but which seemed harder to find in a large city.
This good idea was carried out. With so few members at the start, it was easy to gather in a small location, so the men decided to meet on a “rotating” basis in their individual offices. The Rotary name was born.
Others they knew found the idea interesting, so those four original Rotarians soon opened their little circle to new members.
And why not, they thought, go beyond our original concept of meeting for fellowship, and add the element of doing practical community good? They noticed that each in the group had his own set of skills and interests, so, they asked, can we not create avenues and areas of service that match those varying proficiencies?
A small cluster of friends who originally had wanted merely to have a way to enjoy fellowship with one another had just created something new: a model for a formalized, officially structured service club. By the end of 1905, the club membership in Chicago had grown to 30.
Three years later, the concept jumped all the way to the West Coast, and San Francisco had a Rotary Club. Other Rotary Clubs soon formed on that far side of nation, then New York City picked up the idea and took Rotary to the opposite coast as well.
Chicago’s Congress Hotel hosted history’s first Rotary convention in August 1910. Sixteen clubs came together there and formed the National Association of Rotary Clubs. Rotary founder Paul Harris was elected its first president.
When Rotary became international over the next two years, expanding into Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and before long crossing the Atlantic with clubs forming in England, Ireland and Northern Ireland, Paul Harris must have marveled to see how his original little gang of four friends had exploded into something so huge.
Cuba, the Philippines, Spain, South Africa, Australia … all were getting into Rotary. And it just kept going and spreading across borders, until two years after Greeneville’s club formed, the National Association of Rotary Clubs was renamed the International Association of Rotary Clubs. Various European clubs had begun forming by that point.
During World War I, Rotary focused on war relief and peace fund drives at home and in emergency efforts abroad. In 1917, Rotary International President Arch Klumph took the first steps toward creating an endowment fund, later The Rotary Foundation.
The Rotary Foundation awarded its first humanitarian grant, $500, in 1930 to the International Society for Crippled Children.
World War II dealt a blow to Rotary activity due to the absence of members off on military service. Many clubs had to disband during the war.
After World War II, many of those disbanded clubs re-established and initiated new service projects, including relief efforts for refugees and prisoners of war. With so many Rotarians having seen the devastation of war first-hand across the globe, the organization had an even keener understanding of needs created by the conflict.
Rotary rose to the occasion. In the aftermath of World War II, Rotary International sent the largest non-governmental organization delegation to the United Nations Charter Conference, held in 1945 in San Francisco. Forty-nine Rotarians served as delegates, advisors and consultants to the conference.
A Rotary-sponsored conference of education ministers and observers held in London in 1943 was the inspiration for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), established in 1946.
The Rotary Foundation enjoyed modest growth until 1947, when the picture brightened as Rotarians made a significant number of contributions in memory of Paul Harris, who died in January of that year.
That same year the Foundation launched its first program, Graduate Fellowships (today called Ambassadorial Scholarships), sending 18 students abroad to seven countries. Today, approximately 1,300 students study abroad as Rotary Scholars every year.
Rotary’s most ambitious undertaking, announced in 1985, is the PolioPlus program – a massive campaign to eradicate polio. Greeneville Noon Rotary President Daniel Hawk cites Rotary’s work against polio as one of the organization’s efforts that he most admires.
Rotary’s polio-related efforts have attracted the support of notable figures, including Bill Gates, billionaire philanthropist who has been a public spokesman for Rotary and PolioPlus.
PolioPlus helps support national and regional polio eradication programs by providing vaccine, surveillance support and social mobilization.
Rotary maintains its core values over time, but also accepts positive changes, including compliance with admission of female members beginning in 1987. Since then, women have become an important presence in Rotary.
Women are today the fastest-growing segment of Rotary membership, and increasingly hold leadership positions within the organization. Greeneville Rotary has had several female presidents since 1988.
Currently, some 1.2 million professional men and women belong to more than 30,000 clubs worldwide.
Today, Rotary International encourages its clubs to focus on a broad spectrum of service activities such as hunger, the environment, violence prevention, illiteracy, drug abuse prevention, polio eradication, youth, the elderly, and AIDS awareness and education.
Rotary clubs around the world remain united under the motto “Service Above Self.”