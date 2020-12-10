Greeneville Rotarians stand in company with many distinguished figures of present and past who are or were in Rotary in their own eras and places.

Famous American Rotarians include John F. Kennedy, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, all United States presidents.

Neil Armstrong was not only the first man on the moon, but also the first Rotarian there.

Walt Disney was a Rotarian, as are Lance Armstrong and Bill Gates.

International figures who are or were Rotary members include Angela Merkel, German chancellor; Nicolas Sarkozy, French president; Margaret Thatcher, the late British prime minister; Ranier III, prince of Monaco; Hassan II, king of Morocco and Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan's head of state, and Konrad Adenauer, former German chancellor.

Here is a random sampling of famous Rotarians, past and present:

Raymond F. Firestone

Dr. Charles H. Mayo

J.C. Penney

The 'Colonel' Harland Sanders

Charles R. Walgreen, Jr.

Sam Walton

Neil Armstrong

Frank Borman

Richard E. Byrd

Gordon Cooper

Sir Edmund Hillary

Charles Lindberg

Thomas A. Edison 

Guglielmo Marconi  

Orville Wright

Prince Axel of Denmark

Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands

HRH Prince Charles

HRH Prince Phillip

Prince Rainier III of Monaco

Tsuneyoshi Takeda, Japanese royal prince

Sir Winston Churchill

Diane Feinstein

Gerald R. Ford

J. William Fulbright

John F. Kennedy

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Adlai E. Stevenson

Woodrow Wilson

Harry A. Blackmun

Earl Warren, U.S. Supreme Court

Byron R. White U.S. Supreme Court

Cecil B. De Mille

Walt Disney

Norman Vincent Peale

James Whitcomb Riley

Pope Francis

Luciano Pavarotti

