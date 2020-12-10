Greeneville Rotarians stand in company with many distinguished figures of present and past who are or were in Rotary in their own eras and places.
Famous American Rotarians include John F. Kennedy, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, all United States presidents.
Neil Armstrong was not only the first man on the moon, but also the first Rotarian there.
Walt Disney was a Rotarian, as are Lance Armstrong and Bill Gates.
International figures who are or were Rotary members include Angela Merkel, German chancellor; Nicolas Sarkozy, French president; Margaret Thatcher, the late British prime minister; Ranier III, prince of Monaco; Hassan II, king of Morocco and Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan's head of state, and Konrad Adenauer, former German chancellor.
Here is a random sampling of famous Rotarians, past and present:
Raymond F. Firestone
Dr. Charles H. Mayo
J.C. Penney
The 'Colonel' Harland Sanders
Charles R. Walgreen, Jr.
Sam Walton
Neil Armstrong
Frank Borman
Richard E. Byrd
Gordon Cooper
Sir Edmund Hillary
Charles Lindberg
Thomas A. Edison
Guglielmo Marconi
Orville Wright
Prince Axel of Denmark
Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands
HRH Prince Charles
HRH Prince Phillip
Prince Rainier III of Monaco
Tsuneyoshi Takeda, Japanese royal prince
Sir Winston Churchill
Diane Feinstein
Gerald R. Ford
J. William Fulbright
John F. Kennedy
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Adlai E. Stevenson
Woodrow Wilson
Harry A. Blackmun
Earl Warren, U.S. Supreme Court
Byron R. White U.S. Supreme Court
Cecil B. De Mille
Walt Disney
Norman Vincent Peale
James Whitcomb Riley
Pope Francis
Luciano Pavarotti