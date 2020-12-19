ROTARY TRIVIA -- Men With Friends. The Blue Boys, The Conspirators and The Round Table all were names considered by the first Rotary Club before the Rotary name was chosen.
ROTARY TRIVIA -- The first-ever Rotary Club community project was establishing a “comfort station” in downtown Chicago. Public restrooms were typically found only in saloons at that time, and unaccompanied women were not permitted to enter saloons.
ROTARY TRIVIA -- Engineer and Rotarian Oscar Bjorge, a Minnestota Rotarian, was annoyed at the inconsistency of the early Rotary symbol, calling it “an insult to engineering.” Bjorge standardized the Rotary wheel with six spokes, 24 teeth and a keyway “because we are workers and not idlers.”
ROTARY TRIVIA -- Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, an honorary Rotarian of the Rotary Club of Spring Lake-Brielle (New Jersey) where his father was a member, planted a Four-Way Test pin on the moon when he landed Apollo 11.
ROTARY TRIVIA -- The first non-USA Rotary Club was in Winnipeg, Canada, in 1912.
ROTARY TRIVIA -- Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, began in 1959 when Rotarians from Queensland, Australia, organized a weeklong conference for outstanding young people. In 1971 the RI Board officially adopted RYLA as a youth program.
ROTARY TRIVIA -- The first youth exchange occurred when the Rotary Club of Copenhagen (Denmark) arranged to host several American boys in 1921.