Rotary ‘Zooms’ For Christmas 2020

In response to COVID-19 social distancing, the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club met weekly via Zoom video conferencing for most of 2020, including the civic club’s annual Christmas party on Dec. 8.
The club suspended meetings March 17-April 21, briefly resumed in-person sessions in June, and returned to Zoom-only gatherings in July until further notice.
“We pray that COVID is soon in the past,” said President Daniel Hawk (bottom row center), “and Noon Rotarians look forward to fellowshipping and meeting in person in the future.”
For the holiday virtual party, Sue Ritter (top left) coordinated drawings for gifts, with each attendee’s selecting a letter of the alphabet, then matched to a humorous gift or other goodie. Presents included indoor snowballs, a hip exerciser, minion lounge pants and candy.
Ritter said she and fellow Rotarian Wendy Peay would deliver the presents, observing social distancing and wearing masks.
“Our holiday celebration was a blast,” Ritter said. “Rotary is a great group.”
Several Zoom Rotary attendees donned Christmas attire for the virtual party, including Treasurer Brant Fitzpatrick in a Grinch suit.
“You’ve gotta have fun,” Fitzpatrick said.