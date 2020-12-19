A distinctive program of Greeneville’s Rotary is the Round Robin event that allows teams from the various high schools to compete in a scholar’s bowl-like event that earns money prizes for their schools. To cap off the Rotary Round Robin competition each year, local high schools are invited to nominate two seniors from their Round Robin teams for the associated Scholarship/Speech Competition. Applicants are scored on their academic and extracurricular activities, then each gives a speech about what winning a Rotary scholarship would mean to him or her. Pictured here are the 2019 winners, Caleb Herbold from North Greene High School and Luke Crum from South Greene High School, being presented their honors from Rotary leaders from that year. From left are John M. Jones Jr., 2019 president of the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club, Herbold, Crum and Danny Gaby, co-chairman of the Rotary Round Robin.