Greeneville Rotarians recognized as early as 1976 that they enjoyed an unusual and privileged status in that a president of the local club who experienced the earliest days of local Rotary was still with them.
What they couldn’t know was that this same former Rotary president would go on to live decades longer, his lifespan lasting beyond a century. So they went ahead and honored him on the 50-year anniversary of his presidency rather than waiting, not knowing Phinney would still be around when the club itself turned 75.
They would honor him again at that later time, and even after that he would live on, enjoying honorary Rotary membership for life.
Sept. 10, 1976 coverage in The Greeneville Sun said: “A special cake with the number ‘50,’ signifying that it was 50 years ago that Phinney served as the club’s top officer, was presented to him, and he, in turn, shared it with club members and guests as part of the dessert at the meeting.
“In responding to the occasion, Phinney recalled that there were no other civic clubs in Greeneville, which had a population of around 5,000 people at the time that Rotary was organized here. He also noted that the club performed some of the same functions of the Chamber of Commerce and the Greene County Foundation, neither of which existed here at that time, according to Phinney.”
The story goes on to describe Phinney’s presentation of club achievements, including working to have State Route 70 routed through Greeneville, providing money for the first paid field scout executive for local Boy Scouts, and funding the first school for developmentally disabled children here.
The story went on to mention various other attendees at the special meeting, including the Rev. Elton Jones, president in 1957-1958, who had traveled from Chattanooga to be there, that being the longest distance traveled by those present.
Travis A. Eason was the president of the club in 1976.
Among other past Rotary presidents there that day was Phil Bachman, who many years later would be honored as a 50-year member of the club.
Bachman served as president in 1973-1974.