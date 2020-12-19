Just as the four men who created the first Rotary Club opted for a service aspect for their organization that allowed for accommodating varying skills and interests on the part of individual Rotarians, the organization today is reaching out into areas of service driven by the concerns and interests of club members.
Even a glance at the rotary.org website reveals that Rotarians everywhere are finding ways to serve that grow out of their own life concerns.
Rotarians in Wisconsin and Minnesota, for example, are partnering with scientists to take steps to restore and protect Rotarians the monarch butterfly’s disappearing habitat. Butterflies are part of the pollination process, much as honeybees are, but they need milkweed, the only plant monarch caterpillars will eat, and therefore the only plant on which the butterfly will lay eggs.
Rotarians in that northern region are working to bring other parts of the country into their cause: making sure that milkweed habitats aren’t lost and new ones are created, so that the butterflies can continue to do what they do and keep the plant pollination process moving along as it has for thousands of years.
Other Rotarians elsewhere have helped operate food delivery programs for elderly individuals who formerly ate and socialized at senior adult centers, but cannot now due to the Covid-19 hazard.
Still other Rotarians have found rewarding involvement in Rotary Youth Exchange programs, though again Covid-19 is impacting that situation.
Rotarians individually and corporately have partnered with others, such as Habitat for Humanity, to engage in bettering their world in ways consistent with Rotary values.
The ideas and proposals of individual Rotarians are key in driving the activities of Rotary Clubs. Innovative thinkers and doers are welcomed, along with their ideas and interests, and most can find outlets for acting upon their highest values and pursuits of what is good.
It isn’t difficult to find out if Rotary is a good fit, and to become involved if it is.
Before Covid-19 threw things askew, to become part of the 100-year tradition of Greeneville Noon Rotary Club all one needed to do was drop by the General Morgan Inn on Tuesdays at noon make contact at an on-site meeting. At the moment, Rotary is meeting virtually, but in one way, the internet makes it easier than ever to connect.
For a region-wide look at Rotary, visit rotary7570.org, which spotlights Rotary in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
For a more localized check-in, visit the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club page on Facebook. It provides information on the club and contact options for those wanting to learn more or who are ready to get involved.